Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash, Bleeding Hearts, late, vertigo, zatanna

LATE: Absolute Flash, Bleeding Hearts & Zatanna Delayed For September

LATE: Absolute Flash, Bleeding Hearts and Zatanna delayed from DC Comics for September 2026, but there's a lot of it about...

Article Summary Absolute Flash #19 is delayed one week, moving from September 16 to September 23 in DC Comics’ latest schedule slip.

Bleeding Hearts #8 takes the biggest hit, shifting from September 9 to September 30 amid a wave of comics delays.

Zatanna #6 also slips back a week, now landing on September 30 as DC’s September 2026 lineup sees more disruption.

Absolute Flash joins other high-profile Marvel and DC delays, showing how even short slips can stack up fast this month.

There seems to be a fair bit of this going around, what with the Batman Bad Seeds event delays with Gotham General and more from DC Comics and the DNX crossover event from Marvel Comics. Not to mention the big Amazing Spider-Man #1000 getting jammed up at the printers, Barbara Gordon coming to Absolute Batman #24, and what on earth is going on with those Buffy, Angel and Firefly comics. And although the delays below for Absolute Flash, Bleeding Hearts and Zatanna are only one or two weeks each, they apply to certain prominent books, and they do add up, especially this September it seems…

Absolute Flash #19, scheduled for the 16th of September, will now be published on the 23rd of September

Bleeding Hearts #8, scheduled for the 9th of September, will now be published on the 30th of September

Zatanna #6, scheduled for the 23rd of September, will now be published on the 30th of September

ABSOLUTE FLASH #19

CENTRAL CITY OVERRUN WITH HORRORS! Wally West is plagued by two threats terrorizing Central City! This young speedster will need to learn how to be in two places at once if he's going to save his newfound city and family! $4.99 9/23/2026

CENTRAL CITY OVERRUN WITH HORRORS! Wally West is plagued by two threats terrorizing Central City! This young speedster will need to learn how to be in two places at once if he's going to save his newfound city and family! $4.99 9/23/2026 BLEEDING HEARTS #8

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Stipan Morian

BONES AND ALL! Poke knows he can't keep the secret of his beating heart and changing sympathies forever…but who can he trust without bringing the whole Horde down on his head? And what has Rabbit found in her new hiding place? $3.99 9/30/2026

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Stipan Morian BONES AND ALL! Poke knows he can't keep the secret of his beating heart and changing sympathies forever…but who can he trust without bringing the whole Horde down on his head? And what has Rabbit found in her new hiding place? $3.99 9/30/2026 ZATANNA #6

(W/A/CA) Jamal Campbell

BEWARE THE DRAGON OF DESPAIR! A Great Black Dragon has risen from the malcontent of the Hidden City citizens, bringing with it a storm of fire and ruin. Can Zatanna unite hearts and minds and vanquish the beast of calamity, or is the city of the Homo Magi doomed to a future of ash? $3.99 9/30/2026

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