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Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Lantern, late
Late: Absolute Green Lantern Slips One Month, Absolute Catwoman Two…
Late: Absolute Green Lantern Slips A Month, Absolute Catwoman Slips Two Months....
Article Summary
- LATE: Absolute Green Lantern #21 slips from December to January 2027, with #22 pushed back another month to February.
- Absolute Catwoman #5 takes the biggest hit, moving from November all the way to January 20th, 2027 at DC Comics.
- Other DC delays hit Batgirl, Poison Ivy, Dark Knights of Steel II, 100 Bullets, and Black Tower through January.
- Collected editions also shift, including Gotham by Gaslight Absolute, Superman by Alan Moore, and Flash omnibus.
DC Comics has had a little shifting in schedules of late since the last time we checked in; here's where we are now, starting with the Absolutes….
- Absolute Green Lantern #21 was scheduled to be published on the 2nd of December, but will now be published on the 6th of January 2027.
- Absolute Green Lantern #22 was scheduled to be published on the 6th of January 2027, but will now be published on the 3rd of February 2027.
- Absolute Catwoman #5 was scheduled to be published on the 11th of November, but will now be published on the 20th of January 2027.
- Batgirl #26 was scheduled to be published on the 2nd of December, but will now be published on the 9th of December.
- Poison Ivy #50 was scheduled to be published on the 2nd of December, but will now be published on the 9th of December.
- The Joker's Christmas Carol #1 was scheduled to be published on the 2nd of December, but will now be published on the 9th of December.
- Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark M #1 was scheduled to be published on the 11th of November, but will now be published on the 2nd of December.
- 100 Bullets: The US of ANGER #6 was scheduled to be published on the 2nd of December, but will now be published on the 16th of December.
- 100 Bullets: The US of ANGER #7 was scheduled to be published on the 6th of January, but will now be published on the 20th of January 2027.
- Dark Knights of Steel II #5 was scheduled to be published on the 18th of November, but will now be published on the 2nd of December.
- Dark Knights of Steel II #6 was scheduled to be published on the 16th of December, but will now be published on the 20th of January 2027.
- Black Tower: The Raven Conspiracy #5 was scheduled to be published on the 23rd of December, but will now be published on the 20th of January 2027.
- Kingdom Come #4 Facsimile Edition was scheduled to be published on the 2nd of December, but will now be published on the 9th of December.
- Rorschach by Tom King and Jorge Fornés: Deluxe Edition HC was scheduled to be published on the 1st of December, but will now be published on the 8th of December.
- Batman: The Silver Age Omnibus Vol. 2 HC was scheduled to be published on the 1st of December, but will now be published on the 8th of December.
- Hal Jordan and The Green Lantern Corps by Robert Venditti Omnibus Vol. 1 HC was scheduled to be published on the 1st of December, but will now be published on the 8th of December.
- Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 3 (2026 Edition) HC was scheduled to be published on the 1st of December, but will now be published on the 8th of December.
- Batman: The Black Casebook: The Deluxe Edition HC was scheduled to be published on the 10th of November, but will now be published on the 8th of December.
- Batman: Gotham by Gaslight: Absolute Edition HC was scheduled to be published on the 6th of October, but will now be published on the 8th of December.
- Swamp Thing: Dark Genesis Omnibus HC was scheduled to be published on the 24th of November, but will now be published on the 15th of December.
- New Teen Titans Omnibus Vol. 3 (2026 Edition) HC was scheduled to be published on the 1st of December, but will now be published on the 15th of December.
- New Titans Vol. 1: The Future is Tomorrow SC was scheduled to be published on the 22nd of December, but will now be published on the 5th of January 2027.
- Batman: The Resurrection of Ra's Al Ghul (2026 Edition) SC was scheduled to be published on the 29th of December, but will now be published on the 5th of January 2027.
- Metamorpho: Year One (2026 Edition) SC was scheduled to be published on the 29th of December, but will now be published on the 5th of January 2027.
- DC Finest: The Question: Zen and Violence SC was scheduled to be published on the 16th of March 2027, but will now be published on the 27th of April 2027.
- Elseworlds: Superman Omnibus Vol. 2 HC was scheduled to be published on the 23rd of March 2027, but will now be published on the 27th of April 2027.
- Superman by Alan Moore: Absolute Edition HC was scheduled to be published on the 20th of April 2027, but will now be published on the 8th of June 2027.
- The Flash by William Messner-Loebs and Greg LaRocque Omnibus Vol. 2 HC was scheduled to be published on the 13th of July 2027, but will now be published on the 7th of September 2027.
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