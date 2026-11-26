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Late: Absolute Green Lantern Slips One Month, Absolute Catwoman Two…

Late: Absolute Green Lantern Slips A Month, Absolute Catwoman Slips Two Months....

Article Summary LATE: Absolute Green Lantern #21 slips from December to January 2027, with #22 pushed back another month to February.

Absolute Catwoman #5 takes the biggest hit, moving from November all the way to January 20th, 2027 at DC Comics.

Other DC delays hit Batgirl, Poison Ivy, Dark Knights of Steel II, 100 Bullets, and Black Tower through January.

Collected editions also shift, including Gotham by Gaslight Absolute, Superman by Alan Moore, and Flash omnibus.

DC Comics has had a little shifting in schedules of late since the last time we checked in; here's where we are now, starting with the Absolutes….

Absolute Green Lantern #21 was scheduled to be published on the 2nd of December, but will now be published on the 6th of January 2027.

was scheduled to be published on the 2nd of December, but will now be published on the 6th of January 2027. Absolute Green Lantern #22 was scheduled to be published on the 6th of January 2027, but will now be published on the 3rd of February 2027.

was scheduled to be published on the 6th of January 2027, but will now be published on the 3rd of February 2027. Absolute Catwoman #5 was scheduled to be published on the 11th of November, but will now be published on the 20th of January 2027.

was scheduled to be published on the 11th of November, but will now be published on the 20th of January 2027. Batgirl #26 was scheduled to be published on the 2nd of December, but will now be published on the 9th of December.

was scheduled to be published on the 2nd of December, but will now be published on the 9th of December. Poison Ivy #50 was scheduled to be published on the 2nd of December, but will now be published on the 9th of December.

was scheduled to be published on the 2nd of December, but will now be published on the 9th of December. The Joker's Christmas Carol #1 was scheduled to be published on the 2nd of December, but will now be published on the 9th of December.

was scheduled to be published on the 2nd of December, but will now be published on the 9th of December. Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark M #1 was scheduled to be published on the 11th of November, but will now be published on the 2nd of December.

was scheduled to be published on the 11th of November, but will now be published on the 2nd of December. 100 Bullets: The US of ANGER #6 was scheduled to be published on the 2nd of December, but will now be published on the 16th of December.

was scheduled to be published on the 2nd of December, but will now be published on the 16th of December. 100 Bullets: The US of ANGER #7 was scheduled to be published on the 6th of January, but will now be published on the 20th of January 2027.

was scheduled to be published on the 6th of January, but will now be published on the 20th of January 2027. Dark Knights of Steel II #5 was scheduled to be published on the 18th of November, but will now be published on the 2nd of December.

was scheduled to be published on the 18th of November, but will now be published on the 2nd of December. Dark Knights of Steel II #6 was scheduled to be published on the 16th of December, but will now be published on the 20th of January 2027.

was scheduled to be published on the 16th of December, but will now be published on the 20th of January 2027. Black Tower: The Raven Conspiracy #5 was scheduled to be published on the 23rd of December, but will now be published on the 20th of January 2027.

was scheduled to be published on the 23rd of December, but will now be published on the 20th of January 2027. Kingdom Come #4 Facsimile Edition was scheduled to be published on the 2nd of December, but will now be published on the 9th of December.

was scheduled to be published on the 2nd of December, but will now be published on the 9th of December. Rorschach by Tom King and Jorge Fornés: Deluxe Edition HC was scheduled to be published on the 1st of December, but will now be published on the 8th of December.

was scheduled to be published on the 1st of December, but will now be published on the 8th of December. Batman: The Silver Age Omnibus Vol. 2 HC was scheduled to be published on the 1st of December, but will now be published on the 8th of December.

was scheduled to be published on the 1st of December, but will now be published on the 8th of December. Hal Jordan and The Green Lantern Corps by Robert Venditti Omnibus Vol. 1 HC was scheduled to be published on the 1st of December, but will now be published on the 8th of December.

was scheduled to be published on the 1st of December, but will now be published on the 8th of December. Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 3 (2026 Edition) HC was scheduled to be published on the 1st of December, but will now be published on the 8th of December.

was scheduled to be published on the 1st of December, but will now be published on the 8th of December. Batman: The Black Casebook: The Deluxe Edition HC was scheduled to be published on the 10th of November, but will now be published on the 8th of December.

was scheduled to be published on the 10th of November, but will now be published on the 8th of December. Batman: Gotham by Gaslight: Absolute Edition HC was scheduled to be published on the 6th of October, but will now be published on the 8th of December.

was scheduled to be published on the 6th of October, but will now be published on the 8th of December. Swamp Thing: Dark Genesis Omnibus HC was scheduled to be published on the 24th of November, but will now be published on the 15th of December.

was scheduled to be published on the 24th of November, but will now be published on the 15th of December. New Teen Titans Omnibus Vol. 3 (2026 Edition) HC was scheduled to be published on the 1st of December, but will now be published on the 15th of December.

was scheduled to be published on the 1st of December, but will now be published on the 15th of December. New Titans Vol. 1: The Future is Tomorrow SC was scheduled to be published on the 22nd of December, but will now be published on the 5th of January 2027.

was scheduled to be published on the 22nd of December, but will now be published on the 5th of January 2027. Batman: The Resurrection of Ra's Al Ghul (2026 Edition) SC was scheduled to be published on the 29th of December, but will now be published on the 5th of January 2027.

was scheduled to be published on the 29th of December, but will now be published on the 5th of January 2027. Metamorpho: Year One (2026 Edition) SC was scheduled to be published on the 29th of December, but will now be published on the 5th of January 2027.

was scheduled to be published on the 29th of December, but will now be published on the 5th of January 2027. DC Finest: The Question: Zen and Violence SC was scheduled to be published on the 16th of March 2027, but will now be published on the 27th of April 2027.

was scheduled to be published on the 16th of March 2027, but will now be published on the 27th of April 2027. Elseworlds: Superman Omnibus Vol. 2 HC was scheduled to be published on the 23rd of March 2027, but will now be published on the 27th of April 2027.

was scheduled to be published on the 23rd of March 2027, but will now be published on the 27th of April 2027. Superman by Alan Moore: Absolute Edition HC was scheduled to be published on the 20th of April 2027, but will now be published on the 8th of June 2027.

was scheduled to be published on the 20th of April 2027, but will now be published on the 8th of June 2027. The Flash by William Messner-Loebs and Greg LaRocque Omnibus Vol. 2 HC was scheduled to be published on the 13th of July 2027, but will now be published on the 7th of September 2027.

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