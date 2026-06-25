Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: james tynion iv, NBice Hosue By The Sea, Nice House By The Lake, vertigo

Late Arrivals To The Nice House By The Sea…

Late Arrivals To The Nice House By The Sea by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno... another six weeks to go from DC Vertigo

Article Summary The Nice House By The Sea #11 is delayed from July 22 to August 12, pushing back the penultimate issue.

The Nice House By The Sea #12 now moves from September 23 to October 14, delaying the series finale.

Issue #11 promises a major reversal as shocking revelations force Walter to question where his loyalties lie.

The Nice House By The Sea ends with Walter and Max at war as both houses collapse and humanity hangs in balance.

The Nice House by the Sea #10 by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno came out a couple of weeks ago from DC Comics' Vertigo imprint, but you may have to wait a little longer than expected for the subsequent and final issues of the series. The Nice House by the Sea #11, which should have come out on the 22nd of July 2026, just in time for San Diego Comic-Con, has now been delayed to the 12th of August. And The Nice House by the Sea #12, planned for the 23rd of September, is now scheduled for the 14th of October. So still in time for Hallowe'en…

NICE HOUSE BY THE SEA #11 (OF 12) (MR)

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Alvaro Martinuez Bueno (CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno

EVERYTHING YOU KNEW IS WRONG! Everything the residents of the Nice House believed has been turned upside down by a shocking revelation…could there still be a path forward for humanity? It's time for Walter to figure out whose side he's really on… $3.99 8/12/2026

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Alvaro Martinuez Bueno (CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno EVERYTHING YOU KNEW IS WRONG! Everything the residents of the Nice House believed has been turned upside down by a shocking revelation…could there still be a path forward for humanity? It's time for Walter to figure out whose side he's really on… $3.99 8/12/2026 NICE HOUSE BY THE SEA #12 (OF 12) (MR)

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno

THE WORLD-SHATTERING CONCLUSION! It's the end of the worlds as they know them…again. Both the House by the Sea and the House on the Lake are collapsing, the body count is growing, and Walter and Max are at war…and depending on who wins, the fate of humanity either hangs by a thread or is cut short completely!

$3.99 8/31/2026

Other recent DC delays include Batman: The Bronze Age Omnibus Vol 1, planned for thre 28th of July and now for the 22nd of September, Elseworlds: Justice League Omnibus Vol 1 planned for the 4th of August, now the 11th of August, andDC Finest: Batman: The Demon Lives Again! planned for the 8th of September, now the 6th of October…

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