Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jim lee, newlitg

Late Night DC Comics Gossip In The Daily LITG, 10th of November, 2026

Late Night DC Comics Gossip In The Daily LITG, for the 10th of November, 2026 #dccomics

Article Summary Late Night DC Comics Gossip tops Bleeding Cool again, with James Gunn, Jeremy Latcham and Jim Lee driving interest.

Daily LITG rounds up the hottest DC Comics gossip, plus Marvel, LEGO, Transformers and Batman stories readers chased.

Highlights include DC Studios uncertainty, Batman 2026 Annual reveals, Spider-Woman and Carnage spoilers, and more.

The Late Night DC Comics Gossip rundown also revisits the biggest LITG stories from the same date across eight years.

Late Night DC Comics Gossip was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Weirdly, no other news sites apart from the Finance Bros seem to have covered it. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Late Night DC Comics Gossip in yesterday's Lying In The Gutters

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Reacher Fight Fatigue

In the LITG two years ago, The Return Of Atlas Comics

LITG three years ago, The Nightmare Before Christmas

LITG four years ago, Night Court Returns In Two Months

LITG five years ago, Black Lightning Strikes

LITG six years ago, Arrowverse, American Horror Story, and Pokemon GO

Seven years ago, McDonald's toys

Eight years ago, Scalpel was getting stopped

And there were more Cobblepots about.

Comic book industry birthdays

Neil Gaiman , creator of Sandman

, creator of Sandman Nick Landau, co-owner of Forbidden Planet and Titan

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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