Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: event horizon, godzilla, late, sonic, star trek, tmnt

LATE: Star Trek, Event Horizon, Sonic, TMNT Delayed After Truck Crash

Star Trek 60th Anniversary, Event Horizon, Sonic X Godzilla and TMNT: Journeys from IDW Publishing have been delayed after truck crash

There's been a lot of comic book lateness of late. Batman Bad Seeds event delays with Gotham General from DC and more, the DNX crossover event, a gummed-up printer for Amazing Spider-Man #1000, Absolute Batman #24, what on earth is going on with those Buffy, Angel and Firefly comics, and 2000AD's printer going into administration. Well here's a new dog that has eaten someone's homework. IDW Publishing has stated that these comics, which should have been out this coming week, Star Trek: 60th Anniversary Special, Event Horizon: Inferno #5, Sonic The Hedgehog X Godzilla #2 and TMNT: Journeys #13, will be delayed until the 9th of September for a different reason. The lorry carrying them crashed in the forest. They say "the truck carrying these releases was in an accident, but fear not, no one was hurt. Just the comics and, of course, our feelings since fans won't be able to get their hands on these issues next week." Here's what you could have won…

STAR TREK: 60TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

COVER C FOIL (ALLRED)

COVER E (MERCER)

COVER F (YARSKY)

Celebrate 60 years of Star Trek with an anthology collecting all-new stories from a star-studded list of creators, including Brian Michael Bendis, Christopher Cantwell, David Walker, Ryan North, Meghan Camarena, Mike McMahan, Derek Charm, Michael Allred, Laura Allred, and more! On September 8, 1966, Star Trek debuted on television and changed the landscape of science fiction forever, bringing us not only characters who were inspiring and smart but storytelling that shaped the way people thought about the world. Since then, every Trek show, movie, and comic has endeavored to do the same. In this seven story collection, IDW thrills, delights, and contextualizes lore with tales from the original series Star Trek, Lower Decks, The Animated Series, Picard, and Starfleet Academy…plus a preview of the all-new Star Trek flagship title launching in 2026. Join us as we make history! Additional Covers Offered: A (Cho), C Foil (Allred), D (NECA Variant), E (Mercer), F (Yarsky), 1:15 (Fenoglio), 1:25 (Cho Full Art)

68 Pages • $8.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403577300111

COVER B: JOHN CHRISTOPHER

STORY: VARIOUS ART: VARIOUS

EVENT HORIZON: INFERNO #5

Series finale! Daniel Durante thought that he was above the laws of Heaven and Hell. That he could come to this awful place and, as he'd done all his life, take from it what he wanted. Daniel Durante was wrong. Christian Ward and Rob Carey conclude the most satisfying tale of a greedy man getting exactly what he wished for! Additional Covers Offered: B (Beals), 1:10 (Anirudh J)

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403518600511

COVER A: ROB CAREY

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG X GODZILLA #2

COVER B (CATALAN)

COVER 1:15 (HAINES)

The BIGGEST crossover of the year continues! Mothra and Mechagodzilla did their best to turn Station Square into a parking lot, with Sonic, Amy, and Tails teaming up to halt the kaiju onslaught. And now, as a treat, Team Sonic is on a breezy one-way flight to Angel Island. How delightful! I hear the weather there is simply wonderful this ti— Cease your prattling, solicit! I'll tell them what's REALLY happening here. From the files of me, Dr. Eggman! I've tracked the mechanical monster to a crash site in the woods. My loyal Badniks will join me momentarily to analyze the extra-dimensional marvel. I should have plenty of time to prod and probe the metallic beast considering Sonic and his irritating allies are currently on a collision course with the home of that detestable echidna, Knuckles. Hopefully they'll make me the happiest mad scientist in the world by smashing each other into smithereens! Additional Covers Offered: B (Catalan), 1:15 (Haines)

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403548300211

COVER A: JACK LAWRENCE

STORY: NICK MARINO ART: JACK LAWRENCE

TMNT: JOURNEYS #13 COVER B (WACHTER) COVER 1:10 FOIL (DOONEY & LAWSON) Splinter's death looms large over the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and their allies as they all try to find new purpose in their lives. Donatello is working with the Utroms and runs afoul of a new alien that leads to combat. Raphael is struggling and about to endure the next great change of his life. Casey tries to help April explain the truth behind her identity, who she is, and who her family is. And Michelangelo, acting as an ambassador to Earth for aliens, must help a group of Protoceratons. Additional Covers Offered: B (Wachter), 1:10 Foil (Dooney & Lawson)

36 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403457801311

COVER A: MICHAEL DOONEY & JIM LAWSON

STORY: PETER LAIRD ART: JIM LAWSON

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