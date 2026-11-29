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Lee Bermejo Puts His Name (And Art) On Bottles Of Gin

Lee Bermejo Puts His Name (And Art) On Bottles Of Gin, Moondew, From Tripstillery And Foodmetti

Article Summary Lee Bermejo puts his name on Moondew, a limited-edition gin created with Tripstillery and Foodmetti.

Moondew blends distillation and oak-barrel aging for a warm, woody, spicy profile inspired by Prohibition.

The 50 cl Lee Bermejo Moondew gin bottle costs €80 and currently ships only to buyers in Italy.

Bermejo is best known for Joker, Batman: Damned, Lex Luthor, and a long-running collaboration with Brian Azzarello.

Lee Bermejo now has his own gin. Or at least gin with his name on. Moondew is a limited-edition gin from Tripstillery, Foodmetti, and Lee Bermejo, with a 50 cl bottle setting you back a mere €80. The gin ships only to buyers in Italy, sadly, though I am sure some of you ingenious folks will be able to arrange a workaround.

"MOONDEW is the result of a collaboration between Farmily Group, Foodmetti, and renowned comic book artist Lee Bermejo. Inspired by the rebellious spirit of American moonshiners and the Prohibition era, MOONDEW is a limited-edition spirit, crafted through a process that combines distillation and aging in oak barrels, resulting in a warm, woody, and spicy flavor profile. By combining Foodmetti's unique fusion of comics and the art of distillation with an exclusive illustration by Lee Bermejo, this second edition transforms a bottle into a true collectible work of art."

Lee Bermejo is a comic book artist and writer, best known for his hyper-realistic, painted, cinematic style on DC Comics projects and his long collaboration with writer Brian Azzarello, such as Lex Luthor: Man of Steel, Joker, Before Watchmen: Rorschach, and Batman: Damned, which made international headlines thanks to an overexposed Batmember. Lee Bermejo began his career in 1997 as an intern at WildStorm before its acquisition by DC, and as a result, Lee Bermejo's credits include work on Gen 13, Resident Evil, as well as the classic Action Comics #775, What's So Funny About Truth, Justice & the American Way?, where he co-created Manchester Black. Lee Bermejo also wrote and drew Batman: Noël, Suiciders and wrote We Are Robin and A Vicious Circle with Mattson Tomlin for Boom. He has lived in Italy since around 2003 with his wife, the Italian cartoonist Sara Mattioli.

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