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Lee Bermejo Puts His Name (And Art) On Bottles Of Gin
Lee Bermejo Puts His Name (And Art) On Bottles Of Gin, Moondew, From Tripstillery And Foodmetti
Article Summary
- Lee Bermejo puts his name on Moondew, a limited-edition gin created with Tripstillery and Foodmetti.
- Moondew blends distillation and oak-barrel aging for a warm, woody, spicy profile inspired by Prohibition.
- The 50 cl Lee Bermejo Moondew gin bottle costs €80 and currently ships only to buyers in Italy.
- Bermejo is best known for Joker, Batman: Damned, Lex Luthor, and a long-running collaboration with Brian Azzarello.
Lee Bermejo now has his own gin. Or at least gin with his name on. Moondew is a limited-edition gin from Tripstillery, Foodmetti, and Lee Bermejo, with a 50 cl bottle setting you back a mere €80. The gin ships only to buyers in Italy, sadly, though I am sure some of you ingenious folks will be able to arrange a workaround.
"MOONDEW is the result of a collaboration between Farmily Group, Foodmetti, and renowned comic book artist Lee Bermejo. Inspired by the rebellious spirit of American moonshiners and the Prohibition era, MOONDEW is a limited-edition spirit, crafted through a process that combines distillation and aging in oak barrels, resulting in a warm, woody, and spicy flavor profile. By combining Foodmetti's unique fusion of comics and the art of distillation with an exclusive illustration by Lee Bermejo, this second edition transforms a bottle into a true collectible work of art."
Lee Bermejo is a comic book artist and writer, best known for his hyper-realistic, painted, cinematic style on DC Comics projects and his long collaboration with writer Brian Azzarello, such as Lex Luthor: Man of Steel, Joker, Before Watchmen: Rorschach, and Batman: Damned, which made international headlines thanks to an overexposed Batmember. Lee Bermejo began his career in 1997 as an intern at WildStorm before its acquisition by DC, and as a result, Lee Bermejo's credits include work on Gen 13, Resident Evil, as well as the classic Action Comics #775, What's So Funny About Truth, Justice & the American Way?, where he co-created Manchester Black. Lee Bermejo also wrote and drew Batman: Noël, Suiciders and wrote We Are Robin and A Vicious Circle with Mattson Tomlin for Boom. He has lived in Italy since around 2003 with his wife, the Italian cartoonist Sara Mattioli.