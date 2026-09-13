Posted in: Comics | Tagged: blind bag, charms, graphic novel, Legends & Lattes, Samuel Sattin, Sarah Webb, Shanti Rittgers, Ten Speed, Travis Baldree

Legends & Lattes Graphic Novels Now Come With Charm Blind Bags

Legends & Lattes Graphic Novels by Samuel Sattin, Travis Baldree, Shanti Rittgers and Sarah Webb now come with charm blind bags

Article Summary Legends & Lattes Graphic Novel arrives October 6 from Ten Speed Graphic, adapted by Samuel Sattin with art by Shanti Rittgers and Sarah Webb.

Participating comic shops and bookstores will offer Legends & Lattes Graphic Novel with a blind bag containing one of five character charms.

Retailers received the exclusive Legends & Lattes Graphic Novel blind bags only if they ordered 10 or more copies for their stores.

Based on Travis Baldree’s bestselling cozy fantasy, the Legends & Lattes Graphic Novel follows Viv as she opens Thune’s first coffee shop.

The graphic novel adaptation of the BookTok bestselling novel Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree is out next month, adapted by Samuel Sattin, drawn by Shanti Rittgers and Sarah Webb and published by Ten Speed Graphic. And participating comic shops and bookstores will be selling it with blind bags. When you buy it, it will come with one of five character book charms, exclusive to these blind bags. Legends & Lattes: The Graphic Novel goes on sale October 6th, just in time for New York Comic Con.

Retailers only got the blind bags if they ordered ten or more copies of Legends & Lattes: The Graphic Novel… and it's only from bookstores and comic stores…

Legends & Lattes: The Graphic Novel by Samuel Sattin, Travis Baldree, Shanti Rittgers, Sarah Webb

A stunning graphic novel adaptation of the New York Times bestselling BookTok sensation and beloved cozy fantasy Legends & Lattes. After a lifetime of bounties and bloodshed, Viv is hanging up her sword. The battle-weary orc aims to start afresh, opening the city of Thune's first-ever coffee shop. But old and new rivals stand in the way of success, not to mention the fact that no one has the faintest idea what coffee actually is. If Viv wants to put the blade behind her and make her dreams a reality, she won't be able to go it alone. After all, the true rewards of an uncharted path are the travelers you meet along the way. And whether they are drawn together by ancient magic, flaky pastry, or a freshly brewed cup―Viv may find something deeper here than she ever imagined… This full-color graphic novel adaptation brings the high fantasy and low stakes of this beloved story to vibrant life as it's never been seen before. "The modern classic about starting over truly comes to life in this warm adaptation of Baldree's cozy masterpiece. I wish I could live in every panel."—Matt Dinniman, New York Times bestselling author of Dungeon Crawler Carl and Operation Bounce House.

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