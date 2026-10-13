Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: hottest comics, lego, midnight

LEGO Batman & Midnight Spider-Man In The Week's Top 10 Hottest Comics

LEGO Batman and Midnight Spider-Man lead The Week's Top Ten Hottest Comics

Article Summary LEGO Batman fever sends Detective Comics #880 facsimile soaring, while Jock’s original cover climbs with it.

Midnight Spider-Man #2 NYCC advance edition stays red hot, leading Marvel’s new Midnight Universe buzz.

Spider-Man clone saga chatter boosts Ben Reilly and Kaine keys as Amazon adaptation rumors energize buyers.

Freddie the Fix, King of Spies, and a Do A Powerbomb NYCC exclusive round out a fast-rising Top 10.

NYCC is over, but the heat on the Midnight Spider-Man and Do A Powerbomb exclusive is not. Spider-Man's clones aren't taking a break either, returning to the Top Ten list alongside Freddie the Fix. A Millerworld announcement that Bkleeding Cool first highlighted brings back an old key issue, and the Midnight X-Men revives interest in an undead Storm. Jeehyung Lee illustrates a retailer incentive cover, and a classic Jock cover resurfaces thanks to LEGO…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!