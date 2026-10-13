Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: hottest comics, lego, midnight
LEGO Batman & Midnight Spider-Man In The Week's Top 10 Hottest Comics
LEGO Batman and Midnight Spider-Man lead The Week's Top Ten Hottest Comics
Article Summary
- LEGO Batman fever sends Detective Comics #880 facsimile soaring, while Jock’s original cover climbs with it.
- Midnight Spider-Man #2 NYCC advance edition stays red hot, leading Marvel’s new Midnight Universe buzz.
- Spider-Man clone saga chatter boosts Ben Reilly and Kaine keys as Amazon adaptation rumors energize buyers.
- Freddie the Fix, King of Spies, and a Do A Powerbomb NYCC exclusive round out a fast-rising Top 10.
NYCC is over, but the heat on the Midnight Spider-Man and Do A Powerbomb exclusive is not. Spider-Man's clones aren't taking a break either, returning to the Top Ten list alongside Freddie the Fix. A Millerworld announcement that Bkleeding Cool first highlighted brings back an old key issue, and the Midnight X-Men revives interest in an undead Storm. Jeehyung Lee illustrates a retailer incentive cover, and a classic Jock cover resurfaces thanks to LEGO…
- DETECTIVE COMICS #880 – LEGO – 2026 FACSIMILE | DC | OCTOBER 2026 This open order cover snuck up on every fan. While not a ratio, the cover was still designed by Jock and immediately blew up in popularity when it was posted on his socials. It became so popular that LEGO even announced a Wall Art LEGO set of this cover (releasing in 2027)! Good luck finding this cover at MSRP on New Comic Book Day! We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $42.
- MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2 – STEVE BEACH – 2026 NYCC – MIDNIGHT HOUR PANEL – ADVANCE EDITION | MARVEL | OCTOBER 2026 NYCC 2026 just wrapped up, and this book is moving fast on the aftermarket. This is the Midnight Hour Panel comic given to fans, which gives them a glimpse into the 2nd issue of MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN. This book doesn't release for another month, and collectors are hunting down this advance edition to read it early! We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $78.
- X-MEN VOL 1 #159 – BILL SIENKIEWICZ – DIRECT | MARVEL | JULY 1982 The Midnight universe has arrived, and all three books were released at once. MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1 laid the foundation for a whole new world of mutants. A vampire Storm leads one of the factions! In this issue, we see the first version of a vampire Storm after Dracula bites her! We tracked it at a high sale of $22 for a raw NM copy and a current raw FN FMV of $6.
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL 1 #149 – GIL KANE – REGULAR | MARVEL | OCTOBER 1975 Last week, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #118 hit the Top Ten as it featured Ben Reilly's first appearance as Scarlet Spider. According to Deadline, a live-action adaptation of the clone saga is in talks at Amazon. Nothing is greenlit yet, but it has caused this key issue- Ben Reilly's first appearance- to rise in popularity! We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a raw VF copy and a current raw FN FMV of $63.
- FREDDIE THE FIX #1 – MIKE PERKINS – REGULAR | IMAGE | DECEMBER 2024 Amazon is bringing another Garth Ennis property to life! After the success of The Boys, Amazon has its eyes on Freddie the Fix. A story about the monsters of Hollywood and what happens when they call Freddie to fix the problems they get into! We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $33.
- MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1 – JEEHYUNG LEE (1:25) | MARVEL | OCTOBER 2026 The Midnight Universe kicks off, and fans are on board with Marvel horror! This gorgeous Invisible Woman cover comes courtesy of Jeehyung Lee, as a 1:25 retailer incentive. It's unlike any other Sue Storm cover you may have seen! We tracked it at a high sale of $66 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $42.
- DETECTIVE COMICS #880 – JOCK – DIRECT | DC | JULY 2011 The popularity of the Lego facsimile cover for this book has taken the fandom by storm. Lego announcing an official set for this cover only added more fuel. While fans chase the Lego cover, which is releasing this week, another faction of fans is hunting down the original classic cover! We tracked it at a high sale of $425 for a Graded 9.6 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $209.
- KING OF SPIES #1 – MATTEO SCALERA – REGULAR | IMAGE | DECEMBER 2021 Millarworld is making a comeback at Netflix! While at a UK Comic Con last month, Mark Millar revealed that a King of Spies movie was in development. This will be followed by a Nemesis trilogy and then by The Magic Order. Millarworld fans are in for a treat! We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $4.
- WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #119 – STEVEN BUTLER – DIRECT | MARVEL | DECEMBER 1994 The announcement of a potential live-action clone saga at Amazon has piqued many fans' curiosity. The main characters rumored to be featured are Ben Reilly and Kaine. We have seen Ben Reilly keys hitting high numbers, but now fans are locking in on hunting down Kaine keys! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw NM copy and a current raw VF FMV of $14.
- DO A POWERBOMB: BLACK & WHITE #1 – AVERY FRANCISCO – 2026 NYCC – SEQUENTIAL ART COMICS – ABSOLUTE BATMAN ANNUAL HOMAGE (LIMITED 500) | IMAGE | OCTOBER 2026 What a cover! This 2026 NYCC exclusive is an homage to the ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 exclusive cover sold through Felix Comic Art. The cover homage is a perfect fit for a series like DO A POWERBOMB, and fans couldn't agree more! We tracked it at a high sale of $160 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $123.
Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, October 11th, 2026.