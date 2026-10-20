Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, akira, hottest comics, jock, lego batman, lilith, stillwater, VisionQuest

LEGO, Stillwater, Akira & VisionQuest: Top 10 Hottest Comics This Week

LEGO Batman, Stillwater, Akira and VisionQuest impact the Top 10 Hottest Comics This Week

Article Summary The Top 10 Hottest Comics This Week is led by Detective Comics #880 LEGO, the breakout aftermarket favorite.

Stillwater #1 surges on Prime Video series news, while VisionQuest boosts key Marvel back issues this week.

Akira-inspired Starship Godzilla and standout covers for Lilith and Club Nephilim fuel fresh collector heat.

Street Fighter #1, Chainkata ashcan, and Absolute Batman keys round out The Top 10 Hottest Comics This Week.

VisionQuest has caused two key issues to heat up on the aftermarket, Street Fighter in cinemas also has an effect, and Amazon announces Stillwater, another comic book property, moving forward with a live series. While artwork on Godzilla, Lilith, and Club Nephilim causes all their covers to hit the Top Ten, as Jock's LEGO cover tops this week's Top 10 Hottest Comics List, courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions…

DETECTIVE COMICS #880 – LEGO – 2026 FACSIMILE | DC | OCTOBER 2026 This open-order cover is still taking the top spot! The lego homage to the infamous DETECTIVE COMICS #880 is killing it on the aftermarket. It is ramping up hype for the actual lego set that will be released, based on this cover art! We tracked it at a high sale of $250 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $97. STILLWATER #1 – RAMON K. PEREZ – REGULAR | IMAGE | SEPTEMBER 2020 STILLWATER gets the series order from Prime Video! Fans of the horror series are looking forward to this property coming to life, led by Greg Berlanti (You) and Carly Wray (Watchmen). The series follows an ex-con who ends up in the small town, Stillwater, where nothing ever ages, no one dies and no one ever leaves. The latest casting announcement, placing Ben Hardy in the lead role, has driven up hype again! We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $34. STARSHIP GODZILLA: INVASION X #1 – LOUIE JOYCE – COVER RI – AKIRA HOMAGE (1:10) | IDW | OCTOBER 2026 The Akira homage arrives in STARSHIP GODZILLA! The story about pilots taking on cosmic Kaiju in a Mecha-Godzilla ship just got a killer cover. The beloved Akira homage is a 1:10 retailer incentive, making this cover even rarer! We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $57. LILITH: BLOOD & BURLESQUE #1 – SERENA BELL (1:10) | VAULT | OCTOBER 2026 Serena Bell illustrates her first professional comic cover and fans cannot get enough. This 1:10 retailer incentive, and the 1:30 incentive, mark Bell's break into the comic book world. The artwork received a ton of hype when she first revealed it on her Instagram and the hype has carried through its release! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20. DAREDEVIL VOL 1 #150 | MARVEL | JANUARY 1978 The first episode of VisionQuest has dropped on Disney+. Todd Stashwick brings Paladin to life as he is introduced as the villain of the series, alongside Diane Morgan's secret character known as "Handler". The opening of the series has been well-received and Todd Stashwick's portrayal spiked interest in Paladin's first appearance! We tracked it at a high sale of $51 for a raw VF copy and a current raw FN FMV of $21. STREET FIGHTER #1 | MALIBU | AUGUST 1993 After months of sitting on the fence, Street Fighter finally made it to the big screen! The film released last week and it topped the box office over You Can See Everything and Other Mommy. The blockbuster has struck a chord with fans and the nostalgia of the property has carried into the aftermarket. This past week, the first US comic appearance of these characters has been the comic to chase! We tracked it at a high sale of $23 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20. CLUB NEPHILIM #2 – ANDREW TARUSOV – UV SPOT GLOSS (1:10) | DEVIL'S DUE PUBLISHING | OCTOBER 2026 CLUB NEPHILIM retails its top spot as fans continue to chase this retailer incentive. Tarusov illustrated a very alluring cover and topped it off with UV spot gloss. The cover was a surprise hit, trending almost immediately after it was released and still holding that momentum! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $25. CHAINKATA #ASHCAN – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON – RETAILER PREVIEW | IMAGE | JULY 2026 This series is one of Daniel Warren Johnson's most anticipated series. It hit FOC this past Monday and fans were reminded of the ashcan. The ashcan has steadily gone up in value and has been on every collector's wishlist as we wait for the first issue of this new series to release! We tracked it at a high sale of $180 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $138. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | MAY 2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25 goes on sale next week and then the series will be on break until 2027. ABSOLUTE BATMAN has been the flagship of the Absolute Universe, and one of DC's best selling titles. Fans will likely use this break to catch up on the back issue keys, like this first debut of the Robins Mech-Suits! (which reportedly received many damages when shipped to retailers, making a raw NM hard to find!) We tracked it at a high sale of $191 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $6. WEST COAST AVENGERS VOL 2 #45 | MARVEL | JUNE 1989 VisionQuest premiered last week on Disney+ and it was much better than everyone was expecting! The show received positive reviews and praise from fans. It does release on a weekly-basis, meaning fans have time to collect their favorite VisionQuest keys as they wait for the next episode to debut! We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a Graded 9.6 copy and a current raw VF FMV of $18.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, October 18th, 2026.*

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