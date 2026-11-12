Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Carmilla Through Time, Claire Mead, gothic, KitsuneArt, thought bubble

Lesbian Vampires At Thought Bubble In Harrogate This Weekend

Lesbian Vampires at Thought Bubble this weekend, with Carmilla Through Time by Claire Mead and KitsuneArt

Article Summary Carmilla Through Time by Claire Mead and KitsuneArt lands at Thought Bubble Harrogate this weekend at Bubbleboy Hall table A2a.

The gothic riso zine reimagines Carmilla through the ages with comics, illustrations, and lines from Le Fanu’s novel.

Claire Mead and Lucia KitsuneArt bring sapphic yearning, historical costume, and vampire romance to the classic tale.

After MCM London and YCon Paris, Carmilla Through Time arrives at the UK’s biggest comic art festival in Harrogate.

"I have been in love with no one, and never shall," she whispered, "unless it should be with you." Carmilla Through Time by Claire Mead and Lucia KitsuneArt can be found at Bubbleboy Hall, on KitsuneArt's table A2a, for Thought Bubble Comic Con's twentieth edition this weekend in Harrogate, England, after appearing at MCM London Comic Con a couple of weeks ago, and with Claire Mead at YCon in Paris last weekend. "This lush gothic romance risograph zine presents two vampire-lovers' take on the legend of Carmilla. Through illustrations, comics and text from the original novel, follow the first lesbian vampire through the ages, one bite at a time…"

Carmilla by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu was first published in 1871, and predates Bram Stoker's Dracula by twenty-five years. The story sees the father of the narrator, a young woman called Laura, agree to take in a young woman named Carmilla after a carriage accident, and the two form an intense, intimate bond including physical affection, as Laura experiences strange nightmares of an animal-like presence, grows weak and pale, and develops puncture marks on her neck…

Broken Frontier says Carmilla Through Time is "gorgeously realised, with a colour scheme that echoes the motifs of the book. Shadowy black and white overlaid with blood-like red hues. Backing this up is an enlightening conversational text piece between the two that sheds more light on the origins of the project and its subject matter."

Claire Mead sees it as "reimagining Carmilla through the ages with our favourite excerpts from the original 19th-century novel. Expect historical costume, fangs, and sapphic yearning through illustrations and comics in 16 pages of glorious, lush black-and-red riso printed by @pagemasters.co, who did a fantastic job, with a little behind-the-scenes as a bonus… It was such a joy working with you on this Lucia, and feel so honoured to call this my first(!) self-published *printed* work and having done it with you – with our joint love of lesbian vampires we finally brought this pub chat idea to life !"

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held in 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall. attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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