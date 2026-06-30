Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Clayface, fran galan, Jude Ellison S. Doyle

Lettered Preview Of Next Week's Clayface Celebrity Dirt From DC Comics

A Lettered Preview Of Next Week's Clayface: Celebrity Dirt #1 from DC Comics by Jude Ellison S. Doyle, and Fran Galán

Next week, DC Comics published the first issue of Clayface: Celebrity Dirt, a new Batman universe noir horror comic book miniseries starring Basil Karlo, by horror writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle, and artist Fran Galán, ahead of the new movie, which sees Clayface as he escapes Arkham Towers, ready to stage his comeback, only to discover that someone else has stolen his name, his face, and his long-lost stardom… Bleeding Cool has a lettered preview to accompany the unlettered preview pages we previously ran…

And the remains of the unlettered pages…

"Basil Karlo is one of the most beautifully flawed and human characters in the Batman universe. He can become anybody he wants, but he can never escape himself; he looks perfect when the cameras are on him, but he's a disintegrating mess behind the scenes. By giving Basil the fame he's always wanted – or giving SOMEONE that fame, anyway – we were able to tell a story about accountability, redemption, and how to tell the difference between somebody who's actually trying to change for the better and someone who's using their celebrity to get away with murder. I loved getting to spend time with Basil, and I really hope his fans will enjoy the series." – Jude Ellison S. Doyle

CLAYFACE CELEBRITY DIRT #1 (OF 6)

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) Fran Galan (CA) Dave Johnson

AHEAD OF DC STUDIOS' CLAYFACE MOVIE, WITNESS BASIL KARLO BRING THE MUD AND THE PAIN BACK TO DC COMICS! Before he was Clayface, Basil Karlo was one of the hottest stars in Hollywood. As he breaks out of Arkham once again, he's ready to stage his comeback, but there's just one problem: Someone already beat him to it, and Basil Karlo is already a massive star. But if that's true, what's next for the real Basil? And what does his predicament have to do with young women disappearing in Los Angeles and a new supplement causing hideous transformations in its users? Acclaimed horror writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle and rising star artist Fran Galan join forces for a bold new miniseries that's equal parts body horror and Hollywood glamour. Retail: $4.99 7/8/2026

CLAYFACE CELEBRITY DIRT #2 (OF 6)

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) Fran Galan (CA) Dan Mora

BASIL KARLO MAKES HIS TRIUMPHANT RETURN TO HOLLYWOOD–AND BIG-SCREEN BODY HORROR! Basil Karlo tracks the man who stole his identity to the set of Hollywood's hottest new film production, but getting close to Basil Karlo means sneaking onto the studio lot via forgotten underground tunnels and discovering the nightmare waiting underneath. Meanwhile, a new supplement is causing grotesque transformations across Los Angeles. Clayface's comeback is about to become a horror show as acclaimed writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle and rising-star artist Fran Galan continue bending genres and bodies. Retail: $3.99 8/12/2026

CLAYFACE CELEBRITY DIRT #3 (OF 6)

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) Fran Galan (CA) Riley Rossmo

WHAT DO MISSING WOMEN, A DANGEROUS NEW SUPPLEMENT, AND LOS ANGELES'S NEWEST RESIDENT ALL HAVE IN COMMON? Hot on the trail of his double, Basil Karlo's investigation continues with shocking videos of a designer supplement's side effects. Surely there's no connection to the missing women in the other Basil Karlo's orbit… And how will the real Basil convince Dr. Victoria October to help him after she learns his most deeply buried secret—especially now that his only friend in L.A. has gone missing? Horror sensation Jude Ellison S. Doyle and rising star Fran Galan push their body horror noir to terrifying new extremes. $3.99 9/9/2026

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