Lex Luthor, Good Guy Again? – Justice League #53 Spoilers

Lex Luthor, the bad guy for ages until he saved the world and then became a hero, leading the Justice League alongside Superman until, while crossing the Source Wall, Luthor stings the Justice League in the back, and as the Source Wall breaks they ask why and he tells them "it's in my nature". That's how the Justice League thing went, right?

Well, it's all happening again, because you know what they say, those who reboot their history are condemned to repeat it. We noted a depowered Lex Luthor has reappeared in Hell Arisen #3, and in Death Metal #3, then doing his best impersonation of Destiny Of The Endless in the Death Metal Guidebook. He's got a notebook with sketches of the Daily Planet building, and a bunch of little Death Metal boxes located by Lobo. And now he turns up in the Death Metal crossover Justice League #53.

Where no one trusts him.

But Lex Luthor has his own confession, his own testimony to make. As this new Justice League is about to carry him across another river as he gets his sting all ready.

I mean, they say they aren't. But there's a big red lake and the biggest, baddest Batman waiting for them and sometimes, just sometime that means carrying a Lex Luthor on your back, whatever is or is not in his nature…

"Doom Metal" part one of five-the Dark Nights: Death Metal tie-in that will directly impact the finale of that event! Nightwing's on a mission to free the Legion of Doom from Perpetua's clutches. But to do so, he'll need the help of none other than…Lex Luthor?! The surprises are only just beginning, as Nightwing, Lex, and a new Justice League must fight their way through an Earth twisted by the Dark Multiverse. Titans will be tested, hearts will be broken, and blood will be spilled!In Shops: Sep 23, 2020 SRP: $3.99