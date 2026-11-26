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Lex Luthor Killing Brainiacs In Absolute Superman #26 (Spoilers)

Two Months Later... Lex Luthor Killing Brainiacs In Absolute Superman #26 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval (Spoilers)

Article Summary Lex Luthor Killing Brainiacs In Absolute Superman #26 follows Lex’s brutal revenge after Brainiac destroyed his family.

After defeating Absolute Brainiac in issue #25, Lex sets out to make Brainiac suffer by targeting the other Brainiacs.

Absolute Superman #26 reveals Superman tracking Lex across space, finding the deadly aftermath of his Brainiac hunt.

Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval launch a new arc as Superman leaves Earth for a dark cosmic mission after issue #25.

At the end of Absolute Superman #25, the Absolute Lex Luthor took down the Absolute Brainiac but that wasn't enough for the being that had eviscerated Luthor's family and made him watch…

Lex Luthor was off to make Brainiac watch when he did the same to Brainiac's family of other Brainiacs.

I mean given this Brainiac's relationship with all the other Brainiacs, as a slave turned master, I'm not entirely sure it will go over the same. But hey, this Lex Luthor doesn't know that. And next week's Absolute Superman #26 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval it looks like Superman has gone after him… and if Absolute Batman is doing One Year Later, Absolute Sup

And it seems that Superman has been hunting Brainiacs as well… or rather, what's left of them after Lex Luthor has been done with them.

Honestly, I'd just let him at them. They'll kill him. He'll kill them. Go home Superman…

Unless you have something else keeping you here… Absolute Superman #26 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval is published by DC Comics next Wednesday. Happy Thanksgiving Americans!

Absolute Superman #25 by Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Juan Ferreyra

The oversize conclusion of "Get Brainiac"! Ever since he came to Earth, the Last Son of Krypton has been chased, tortured, and almost driven insane by the psychotic alien butcher known as Brainiac. Now comes their final confrontation, a showdown unlike any other! The shocking ending of this issue will send Superman into a whole new era…don't miss it! 11/4/27 $5.99

The oversize conclusion of "Get Brainiac"! Ever since he came to Earth, the Last Son of Krypton has been chased, tortured, and almost driven insane by the psychotic alien butcher known as Brainiac. Now comes their final confrontation, a showdown unlike any other! The shocking ending of this issue will send Superman into a whole new era…don't miss it! 11/4/27 $5.99 Absolute Superman #26 by Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval

A NEW STORY BEGINS AS SUPERMAN EXPLORES THE ABSOLUTE COSMOS! In the aftermath of issue #25's shocking finale, Superman has done the unthinkable…and abandoned the Earth. What dark quest brings the Last Son of Krypton to the far reaches of space? $4.99 12/2/2026

A NEW STORY BEGINS AS SUPERMAN EXPLORES THE ABSOLUTE COSMOS! In the aftermath of issue #25's shocking finale, Superman has done the unthinkable…and abandoned the Earth. What dark quest brings the Last Son of Krypton to the far reaches of space? $4.99 12/2/2026 Absolute Superman#27 by Jason Aaron, Mirko Colak

ENTER THE PHANTOM ZONE! Everyone on Krypton died when the planet exploded…everyone but Kal-El, last son of a doomed world. So why does Superman keep hearing Kryptonian voices calling to him at night? Why does he hear frightened whispers from a shadowy, indescribable realm…called the Phantom Zone? $4.99 1/6/2027

ENTER THE PHANTOM ZONE! Everyone on Krypton died when the planet exploded…everyone but Kal-El, last son of a doomed world. So why does Superman keep hearing Kryptonian voices calling to him at night? Why does he hear frightened whispers from a shadowy, indescribable realm…called the Phantom Zone? $4.99 1/6/2027 Absolute Superman #28 by Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval, Mirko Colak

THE FURIOUS GHOSTS OF KRYPTON HAUNT KAL-EL! Was Superman not the only survivor of the destruction of Krypton? The answer hides within an otherworldly realm known as the Phantom Zone. But such secrets are fiercely protected by the devastating power of the Eradicator! $4.99 2/3/2027

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