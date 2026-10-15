Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Mark Millar, trees

Like Drawing Trees? Mark Millar's Next Comic Set Entirely In The Woods

Do you like drawing trees? Lots of trees? Lots and lots of trees? Well, Mark Millar's next comic book will be set entirely in the woods...

Article Summary Mark Millar revealed at High Vis Comic Con that his next comic is set entirely in the woods, with no public domain Superman.

Millar said comics give him freedom film cannot, letting him scale scenes up without the budget limits of movies.

The woodland setting could test any artist, as Mark Millar joked that drawing endless trees may be the real challenge.

Best known for Civil War, Kick-Ass and Old Man Logan, Mark Millar remains active in comics despite major film work.

Mark Millar made his first appearance at a British comic con in decades, and his first actual comic con appearance in an age, at High Vis Comic Con in Kings Heath last month, with former Bleeding Cool contributor Olly MacNamee on hand to interview him in a church. As well as talking widely about his career in comics and film, he also mentioned what's next – and not the public domain Superman.

When talking about the dichotomy of working in both film and comics, and film taking most of his time right now, Mark Millar told the crowd, "I still love doing comics. I was telling a guy here earlier: the big difference is, if I write a scene with three guys running over a hill, and I write a thousand guys coming over the hill, in comics that costs the same amount. You're not hiring actors and things. Whereas in movies, you really have to think of budget. So I've created a thing I'm going to do as a comic as well, which is all set in the woods. And everybody's like, this is great, we don't need to build any sets. In comics, you don't have to think like that. You could have fleets of spaceships."

So, any artists out there really like drawing trees? With Wytches, Beneath The Trees, Something Is Killing The Children, and Blair Witch revivals, are we entering a new era of tree core right now?

Mark Millar is a Scottish comic-book writer best known for high-profile Marvel work and for creating the creator-owned Millarworld line. He was awarded an MBE in 2013 for services to film and literature. He is best known for writing the comic books Civil War, The Ultimates, Wanted, Kick-Ass, The Secret Service and Old Man Logan, all of which have been adapted in one way or another into movies. In 2017, Netflix acquired Millarworld, its first company purchase, owning all his creator-owned work under that imprint.

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