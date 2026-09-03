Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: after party, chip zdarsky, rob liefeld, sdcc

Like Rob Liefeld, Chip Zdarsky Wasn't Invited To Marvel After Party

Like Rob Liefeld, Chip Zdarsky Also Wasn't Invited To The Marvel Movie Premiere After Party

Article Summary Chip Zdarsky says Sony’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere treated Marvel comic creators far differently than Marvel Studios.

Chip Zdarsky was stopped by security at the hotel hosting the official afterparty and told to leave without a bracelet.

Zdarsky says he never tried to crash the Sony party, choosing Marvel Comics’ smaller gathering and then heading to his room.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Chip Zdarsky hit Marvel’s Hall H party, chatted with Paul Rudd and Kevin Feige, then crashed DC’s.

The story of how Rob Liefeld was refused entry to the Marvel/Fox after-party for the Deadpool And Wolverine movie premiere, which led him to quit Marvel Comics entirely, is now infamous. Chip Zdarsky, it seems, had a very similar experience at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere from Marvel/Sony to the Marvel Studios Fantastic Four: First Steps one, talking to David Harper recently…

"It was interesting to see the difference between going to the Fantastic 4 premiere, which is obviously a Marvel movie, and we were treated quite well, and it was like really extravagant, and this was a little bit different because it was like a Sony Marvel movie. We weren't quite the A-list celebrities that we were at the Fantastic 4 premiere."

The comic creators weren't invited to the official Sony afterparty. "Which was fine because Marvel Comics had our own thing. It was a smaller affair which I went to for a little bit, but I was pretty tired. So I went back to my hotel, and the official afterparty was happening in my hotel. So I try to get in, and there's a bunch of people lining up to get into the actual afterparty, and I see a buddy, and I start talking to them, and they stop me, and they're like, 'Do you have a ticket?' Do you have a ticket? Do you have the bracelet? The bracelet?' I'm just like, 'No, I'm a guest here in the hotel'. He's like, 'If you don't have a bracelet, you can't be here, you can't be here'. I'm like, 'I'm sleeping in this hotel'.

At which point, security tried to kick him out of the lobby area. "I was in front of the hotel… I showed him my card. I'm like, I'm in the hotel. I'm just talking to this guy. He's like, 'You got to get out all the way. You've got to get out all the way. I'm like, 'there's no one here'. I was like, 'Am I going to get into a fight?' It'd be pretty funny if you know there's like a news story about a Marvel comics creator taking a swing at a security guy at the afterparty."

Chip, you would not be the first. I remember a certain New York Comic-Con. Eventually, he just told them he was going to his room. "I just pushed by them… I didn't really want to go to the afterparty anyway, so I was fine… I didn't get turned away from the party because I wasn't invited, and I didn't try to get in. I'd rather hang out with like Marvel creators and Marvel family than, you know, than weird executives."

He seemed to have a better time at San Diego Comic-Con more recently, including crashing the DC Comics party sans invite. But first, he was invited to the post-Hall H Marvel Studios party at Nou. "I waltzed in like I owned the place. I quickly grabbed a Magneto mango drink or whatever they were called, and… it was fun. I got to like talk comedy with Paul Rudd for a bit… because I'm a huge fan of the movie Friendship and Tim Robinson. We talked about Tim Robinson for a while and hobnobbed with a couple of other celebrities. I got to watch Kelsey Grammar just kind of standing at the end of the bar by himself."

Then the dancing started. "There are only like four people on the dance floor. I'm out there. I'm shaking my moves. And then realise I'm five feet away from Questlove, who's DJing it… turns out Questlove's a very good DJ." By the fourth Magneto mango, things escalated. "I think I made an ass of myself a couple of times… just chatting with Kevin Feige for some reason. I normally don't drink at conventions, but I'm just like I'm at a Hall H party. Like I'm going to have a couple."

Later, he followed some creators who weren't actually going for a drink and headed into the DC Comics party, so he pivoted. "I bust open the doors there, already sweaty from dancing at Nou, and then hit the dance floor with all the DC creators. Yeah, it was quite a night for me. I was a mess. There are photos and videos of me that probably shouldn't be seen." Anyone got links?

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