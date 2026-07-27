Posted in: Comics, Solicits, Vault | Tagged: Colin Howell, lilith, money shot

Lilith: Blood And Burlesque #1 in Vault Comics October 2026 Solicits

A new Lilith comic, Blood And Burlesque, by Corin Howell launches in Vault Comics' October 2026 solicits and solicitations

A new Lilith comic, Blood And Burlesque, by Corin Howell launches in Vault Comics' official full October 2026 solicits and solicitations alongside all the Money Shots that money can buy. And catch up with all the other comic solicitations dropping right now with this handy solicits tag.

LILITH BLOOD AND BURLESQUE #1 (OF 5)

(W/A/CA) Corin Howell

Everyone's favorite man-eating demon is back! Lilith by Corin Howell returns! Penny's bookstore is still a mess after the monster attack. Much to Lilith's dismay, Michael proposes a great idea: Why not make a sexy calendar to raise funds to pay for the shop repairs? Meanwhile, Lilith and Penny start making good progress on translating the book that could help Lilith get back home. But what will Penelope think if she learns Lilith's true motive—and true nature? Seems like Lilith is bound to find out when a sinister and sexy pair from her past emerges at a burlesque show. $3.99 10/14/2026

PROJECT PERSEUS #2

(W) Jack Mulqueen (A/CA) Edison Neo

In the distant past, Ajax and his treacherous team come face-to-face with a mythical beast who trawls the ocean depths. A quest for clues as to Ajax's whereabouts leaves him searching for a long lost ally who may hold the answers.

$3.99 10/14/2026

MONEY SHOT THE F* OFFS #3 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley, Patton Oswalt (A/CA) Garth Graham

Who framed the XXX-plorers for murder? More importantly, can they last long enough in the F*CK OFFS competition to find out, especially as all their best bangs from the past take part?

$3.99 10/21/2026

DEAD ACRE #4 CVR A RILEY BROWN

(W) Rhett C Bruno, Jaime Castle, Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Riley Brown

Life isn't simple for a Demon Hunter. James Crowley met his mortal end in a hail of gunfire. Now, he finds himself in purgatory, serving the White Throne to avoid falling to Hell. Not quite undead, though not alive either, the best he can hope for is to work off his servitude and fade away. His not-so-sacred duty as a Hand of God? Use his new abilities to hunt down demonic beings that have infiltrated the mortal realm. This time, the White Throne has sent him to the middle of nowhere: a western town called Dead Acre. Cullen Bunn and Riley Brown adapt USA Today Bestseller Rhett C. Bruno and Jaime Castle's smash-hit #1 Audible Bestseller, the first book in the Black Badge series.

$3.99 10/28/2026

MONEY SHOT TP VOL 02 (COMPACT EDITION) (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie, Patton Oswalt (A) Various (CA) Caroline Leigh Layne

Small enough to fit into your pocket dimension! Money Shot: Compact Book 2 collects issues #11-#20 (Vol.3 and Vol.4) of the bestselling and super sexy space eXXXploration series, now in a discreet size that's sure to slip through intergalactic baggage scanners without tripping any alarms. A story about scientists having sex with aliens for the glory of mankind! Artists, Kurt Michael Russell, Rebekah Isaacs, Garth Graham, Gisèle Lagacé, Caroline Leigh Layne

$14.99 11/11/2026

LAWS OF CULTIVATION TP VOL 02

(W) KrazeKode (A) Kisai Entertainment, Laurel Pursuit Studio (CA) Laurel Pursuit Studio

Continue the epic adventure in the second graphic novel volume of The Laws of Cultivation, adapted from the hit Webtoon with more than 6M views and 170,000 subscribers! Lu Jie's has found his own path to cultivation: the path of science. His journey toward greater power, wisdom, and magic continues. Along the way, he will confront scheming sects, arrogant masters, and bizarre magical creatures, all of whom are questing to ascend ever upward in the hierarchy of the magical heavens.

$19.99 11/4/2026

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