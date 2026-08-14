Posted in: Comics | Tagged: angel, d23, lilo & stitch 2

Lilo & Stitch 2 Will Debut Angel, Film Release Date Announced For 2028

A live-action Lilo & Stitch 2 will open in theaters on May 26, 2028, and will feature the debut of Angel in the film, announced at D23.

Article Summary Lilo & Stitch 2 will hit theaters on May 26, 2028, with Disney announcing the live-action sequel at D23.

Angel, also known as Experiment 624, will make her live-action debut in Lilo & Stitch 2, adding a fan-favorite.

Chris Sanders is directing Lilo & Stitch 2, while producer Jonathan Eirich returns after the first film’s success.

The sequel builds on one of Disney’s most popular live-action remakes, positioning Lilo & Stitch 2 as a major hit.

Lilo & Stitch was one of the highest-grossing and most well-liked of the Disney live-action remakes, and now it is getting a sequel. Lilo & Stitch 2 has had its release date announced during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23 this evening. And they will not be alone, as Experiment 624, otherwise known as Angel, will be in the film. Chris Sanders is directing the film, with Jonathan Eirich, who produced the first film, back again as well. The sequel will release on May 26, 2028. No word on who from the cast of the first film will be back for sure, but that film starred Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, and Courtney B. Vance.

Lilo & Stitch 2 Should Be A Blockbuster

Lilo & Stitch 2 is not the only big announcement coming this weekend. Follow along with our coverage at home with these panels that are being streamed on Disney+ all weekend long:

Beauty and the Beast : A Tale as Old as Time 35th Anniversary Celebration – Live at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, August 14

– Live at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, August 14 Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 3 Panel – Live at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Disney Rewind Encore Concert – Live at 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase – Live at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration – Recorded live from Disneyland Resort and begins streaming Sunday, August 16

– Recorded live from Disneyland Resort and begins streaming Sunday, August 16 Disney Worldbuilders Panel with Jared Bush, Pete Docter, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kevin Feige, moderated by Leslie Iwerks – Live at 10:15 a.m. PT on Sunday, August 16

– Live at 10:15 a.m. PT on Sunday, August 16 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony – Recorded live and begins streaming at 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, August 16

As far as this sequel, Lilo & Stitch 2 was already known to be happening, but including Angel is the best decision they could have made. It will freshen things up a bit, and Angel has become pretty popular, so seeing the characters onscreen together will be special.

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