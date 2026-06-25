Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, ebay, nick dragotta, scott snyder

List Any Absolute Batman On eBay At A Ridiculous Buy It Now Price…

A raw copy of Absolute Batman #1 just sold for $300 on eBay, and a signed CGC 9.9 copy just sold for $1800

List any Absolute Batman comic book on eBay at a ridiculous Buy It Now Price… you very well might just get it. This morning, Bleeding Cool reported that Absolute Batman #1 raw, ungraded, unslabbed, had sold multiple copies for $200 each. But that was then. The same seller of those $200 copics this morning has just sold another for $300. The same seller has listed another copy for $400. They might get it.

You can see a whole bunch of sales from earlier in the day on Bleeding Cool right here, but it's getting madder out there. It must be the heat. Other sales today include a set of Absolute Batman #1-10 ungraded, raw for $500, an Absolute Batman #1 signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta CGC 9.8 for $800, unsigned for $450, Absolute Batman Noir, a black and white reprint, going for $53, and a double signed Absolute Batman #1 Foil Edition, graded 9.9, going for $1800. There are 87 copies of Absolute Batman #1 Foil signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, graded and slabbed 9.8 by CGC. There are only four copies graded 9.9, and this was clearly the day to sell one of them. They listed it at $1800, and they got it.

The news that Absolute Batman is getting an adult animated series from WB Animation and DC Studios, revealed at the Annecy 2026 Animation Film Festival in France, with Scott Snyder as executive producer and showrunner, with Nick Dragotta also producing, has set the already extraordinary Absolute Batman aftermarket sales on fire today. Already the best-selling comic book in the direct market of comic book stores, with the most recent issue selling over half a million. Bleeding Cool has covered extraordinary aftermarket sales for Absolute Batman before, and it is a regular in our Top Ten Hottest Comics lists, but this will take it to a new level. And has also seen an Absolute Batman Dan Quintana Sketch Cover sell for $18,500.

Bleeding Cool first broke the news regarding what would be the Absolute Universe in 2023, naming it in 2024 as something equivalent to Marvel's Ultimate Universe, with familiar titles reinvented from scratch, showrun by Scott Snyder, and part of a new relaunch at DC Comics called DC All-In. We named Kelly Thompson, Jason Aaron and Al Ewing as contributors before getting the news that it would launch at San Diego Comic Con last year. and getting the full creative line-up for Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Flash, Absolute Green Lantern and Absolute Martian Manhunter. Since then, the titles still top the charts, and Absolute Batman is the granddaddy of them all, with the most recent issue topping half a million sales. And Dan Quintana has helped sell quite a lot of them!

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