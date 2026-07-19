Posted in: Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Vault | Tagged: Dungeon Crawler Carl, Elizabeth Beals, Exquisite Corpses, lcsd, local comic shop day, seven of nine, Tom King, Travis Charest

Local Comic Shop Day 2026 – What We Have Found Out So Far

Local Comic Shop Day for 2026 with Travis Charest on Archie, Captain Seven Of Nine in Star Trek and Exquisite Corpses spinoff Fox Max Killer

Article Summary Local Comic Shop Day 2026 details are emerging, with exclusive comics, variants, early releases and limited editions.

Travis Charest returns to Archie with a foil virgin cover, while Star Trek spotlights Captain Seven of Nine.

Exquisite Corpses: Fox Max Killer joins Amazing Spider-Man #1000, Six Of Us and Snip #1 among exclusives.

Local Comic Shop Day 2026 also includes Dungeon Crawler Carl, Johnny Cash, RSVP: E.S.P. and free graphic novels.

Local Comic Shop Day is an annual event presented by ComicsPRO, the comic retailer pressure group that celebrates the role independent comic book stores play in communities across the world. Through exclusive products, publisher partnerships, and locally organised events, Local Comic Shop Day encourages readers to discover, support, and celebrate their neighbourhood comic shop. Bleeding Cool has been asking around, and ahead of the full announcements at the end of the week, here's what it looks like so far, with the first news of Travis Charest on Archie, the look of Captain Seven Of Nine in Star Trek, Exquisite Corpses spinoff Fox Max Killer,

Travis Charest will return to American comic books for a Foil Virgin cover of the new Archie #1 from Oni Press for $20.

Star Trek #1 will have an exclusive cover by Elizabeth Beals from IDW for $4.99, featuring from IDW for $4.99, featuring Captain Seven of Nine revising her Borg identity.

Exquisite Corpses: Fox Max Killer #1 will have an Anni Wu cover from Image Comics/Tiny Onion for $9.99 feature the lead spinoff serial killer.

Marvel Comics has an Amazing Spider-Man #1000 variant by Skan Srisuwan for $7.99

for $7.99 Dark Horse Comics has a Six Of Us #1 variant by Gabriel Walta for $4.99

Source Point Press has Josh Malerman, author of Bird Box and Incidents Around The House, and a new printing of his graphic novel debut, RSVP: E.S.P., packaged for the first time in a special limited-edition foil bag with an autographed 5"x7" embossed lithograph featuring brand-new artwork by Joshua Werner. Each lithograph is signed by Josh Malerman, Joshua Werner, and writer Dirk Manning, who adapted the screenplay to a comic book. It is limited to 200 copies.

Pesto Comics has an advance copy of Snip #1 featuring an exclusive Riccardo Faccini cover, for $9.99

featuring an exclusive Riccardo Faccini cover, for $9.99 Z2 Comics has a reprint of the original Johnny Cash biocomic from 1975 by Johnny Cash, Al Hartley, and Billy Zeoli for $19.99

THE FUTURE IS ****** #18 ALPHA LCSD ADVANCE RELEASE EXCLUSIVE

THE FUTURE IS ****** #18 arrives early, exclusively for Local Comic Shop Day, with a special polybagged variant cover and an exclusive Backdoors & Breaches playing card ahead of its regular October release. A special collectible variant, and the perfect place to start, featuring ARF, RECKAH Comics' fan-favorite canine freebooter, in a standalone story built for readers discovering this world for the first time. $7.99

THE FUTURE IS ****** #18 arrives early, exclusively for Local Comic Shop Day, with a special polybagged variant cover and an exclusive Backdoors & Breaches playing card ahead of its regular October release. A special collectible variant, and the perfect place to start, featuring ARF, RECKAH Comics' fan-favorite canine freebooter, in a standalone story built for readers discovering this world for the first time. $7.99 Dungeon Crawler Carl, Vol. 2 by Matt Dinniman, Rhett C. Bruno, Jaime Castle, Laurel Pursuit Studios, Tevagah published by Vault Comics, ten days early. $19.99

Participating stores will also be sent free copies of the graphic novels Meg Cabot's Detective Baby, Hope Larson's Very Bad At Math and a Lightfall art print by Tim Probert… more to come I am sure.

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