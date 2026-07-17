Posted in: Comics, Vault | Tagged: Dungeon Crawler Carl, lcsd, local comic shop day

Local Comic Shop Day: Dungeon Crawler Carl Gets Released 10 Days Early

The Dungeon Crawler Carl graphic novel Vol 2 gets released ten days early for Local Comic Shop Day in September 2026

Article Summary Dungeon Crawler Carl Graphic Novel Vol. 2 hits participating Local Comic Shop Day stores on September 26, 2026.

The wider Dungeon Crawler Carl Vol. 2 bookstore release follows on October 6, giving comic shops a 10-day exclusive.

Vault Comics' Dungeon Crawler Carl Vol. 2 collects Webtoon chapters 15-30, adapted from Matt Dinniman's novels.

Local Comic Shop Day, presented by ComicsPRO, uses exclusives like Dungeon Crawler Carl to drive fans into indie stores.

The second Dungeon Crawler Carl graphic novel is coming to bookstores in October. But comic book stores who are participating in Local Comic Shop Day will be getting it ten days early for Saturday, the 26th of September, 2026 ahead of its internationally wide release on the 6th of October. "One of the goals of this international event is to create memorable experiences that reward fans for visiting their neighborhood comic shop," said Kate deNeveu, Co-Chair of Local Comic Shop Day. "An early release like Dungeon Crawler Carl Graphic Novel Volume 2 gives readers a compelling reason to celebrate with their local retailer while recognizing the important role comic shops play in connecting creators and communities."

The Local Comic Shop Day Edition of Dungeon Crawler Carl Graphic Novel Volume 2 will be available only at officially registered participating stores while supplies last. It collects chapters 15 to 30 of the Dungeon Crawler Carl strip on Webtoon adapted from the original novels.

Dungeon Crawler Carl is a popular LitRPG series by Matt Dinniman where aliens destroy Earth to build an 18-level subterranean dungeon. Vault Comics publishes Dungeon Crawler Carl comic adaptations and original graphic novels, in print, partnering with Dungeon Crawler Carl creator Matt Dinniman. The first volume of the Webtoom collection in May is still the best-selling fantasy graphic novel on Amazon right now.

Local Comic Shop Day is an annual event presented by ComicsPRO, the comic retailer pressure group that celebrates the role independent comic book stores play in communities across the world. Through exclusive products, publisher partnerships, and locally organized events, Local Comic Shop Day encourages readers to discover, support, and celebrate their neighborhood comic shop. Here's the listing for the full release version of the graphic novel.

Dungeon Crawler Carl, Vol. 2 by Matt Dinniman, Rhett C. Bruno, Jaime Castle, Laurel Pursuit Studios, Tevagah

The wildly popular and addictive New York Times bestselling LitRPG series, DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL, continues as a graphic novel in DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL, Vol. 2.

The Apocalypse will be televised!

The world may be over, but Carl and Princess Donut have a motorcycle and a mission: Make it to the second floor. What could possibly stand in their way? For starters, a horde of goblins, homicidal fellow crawlers, a sadistic AI, and a meddling alien talk show host.

Stick with Carl and Princess Donut as they battle to survive the latest season of Dungeon Crawler World!

Matt Dinniman was consulted every step of the way in the creation of this graphic novel, featuring vibrant art by Laurel Pursuit that brings the action and humor to life.

Welcome, Crawler. Welcome to the Dungeon. Survival is optional. Keeping the viewers entertained is not.

This volume collects episodes 14-30 of the WEBTOON edition!

Praise for DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL (eBook/Print):

"Fresh. Creative. Hilarious. I'm obsessed…Princess Donut is my queen." – Actor, producer and New York Times bestselling author Felicia Day

"I don't always say nice things about a book just because the writer has compromising pictures of me engaging in some very complicated international crimes, but when I do, I say them about Matt Dinniman's Dungeon Crawler Carl! Also, this series has no goddamn business burying so much depth and emotion and complexity under its bawdy, gory surface, but it does so anyway. What a wild-ass and unexpected delight." – New York Times bestselling author Scott Lynch

"[A] comically cosmic adventure series…often laugh-out-loud funny…Grind your way to dungeon mastery alongside Carl and Princess Donut." – The Wall Street Journal

"This is the book for anyone who ever wondered what it would be like to be a role player in a game with the best game master ever. Also for anyone who wants to read a good book. Or maybe anyone who has been outside at night—in their underwear—looking for their cat and wondering 'What's the worst thing that could happen?' Once you start, you won't put it down." – Patricia Briggs, #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Mercy Thompson series

"One of the most bananapants, funny, inventive books I have read in a while." – Book Riot

"If there's a better LitRPG than Dungeon Crawler Carl, I haven't read it." – Travis Deverell a.k.a. Shirtaloon, author of He Who Fights With Monsters

"Dungeon Crawler Carl is just one big smile all the way through. Put on your best pair of boxer shorts and sit back for a truly fun and enjoyable read."—New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson

"Dungeon Crawler Carl is the best start to a series I've read this year. I wish I'd tried it sooner." – Will Wight, author of the Cradle series

"To describe the Dungeon Crawler Carl series, and the first book in particular, one must blend the darkest, grittiest science fiction with the humour of Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. It mixes fun, whimsical absurdity, and serious, dark themes with dire consequences…it is so spectacularly good that I cannot recommend it high enough." – Grimdark Magazine

"Dinniman's Douglas-Adams-but-playing-D&D romp was so much fun that I immediately went out and got the next two books…genuinely joyful." – LitHub.com

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