Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, comicspro, lcsd, local comic shop day

Local Comic Shop Day Will Get Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Four Days Early

Local Comic Shop Day and ComicsPRO members will be able to sell Amazing Spider-Man #1000 four days early

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #1000 arrives four days early for Local Comic Shop Day, despite the main issue slipping to September 30.

ComicsPRO member stores can sell the Skan Local Comic Shop Day variant on September 26, ahead of all other editions.

A separate Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Skan spot color variant will go directly to ComicsPRO members rather than PRH.

Marvel’s giant-size Amazing Spider-Man #1000 features Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz, Frank Miller, Dan Slott and more.

I previously reported on how Amazing Spider-Man #1000 would be two weeks late, slipping from the 16th of September to the 30th of September after issues with the printer, part of what seems like a bit of an epidemic of late comic books right now. Well, there was also meant to be an Amazing Spider-Man #1000 variant cover by Skan for the Local Comic Shop Day event four days before that new date, on the 26th of September. And everyone expected that to be delayed, too. But it seems not. Comic book stores participating in the Local Comic Shop Day event from ComicsPRO will receive their Amazing Spider-Man #1000 LSCD variants in time for the event, and so stores will be able to sell that specific cover variant four local-comic-shop-day/days before all the other versions, including the digital version, coming out the following Wednesday. There will also be a ComicsPRO variant of the same cover coming directly to ComicsPRO members for LCSD, rather than via Penguin Random House. Local Comic Shop Day is an annual event presented by ComicsPRO, the comic retailer pressure group, that celebrates the role independent comic book stores play in communities worldwide. Through exclusive products, publisher partnerships, and locally organised events, Local Comic Shop Day intends to encourage readers to discover, support, and celebrate their neighbourhood comic shop.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 SKAN LOCAL COMIC SHOP DAY VARIANT

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 SKAN LOCAL COMIC SHOP DAY SPOT COLOR VARIANT ComicsPro Members

Written by Joe Kelly Noah Hawley, Frank Miller, Dan Slott, J.M. Dematteis & Brian Michael Bendis, Larry Lieber, More!

Art by Pepe Larraz, John Romita Jr. Patrick Gleason, Peach Momoko, Marcos Martin, Stuart Immonen, Humberto Ramos, & More!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 will be led by an epic story by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz that serves as both a culmination of their work on the title so far AND a pivotal moment that launches into the next phase of their acclaimed run! Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades. Who is this Ravage? And how will his history-shattering power force Peter to question his very legacy? It's one of Spider-Man's most personal battles to date, and one that will shape his path for the next 1,000 issues! Then, the giant-size spectacular continues with special anniversary stories by an unprecedented lineup of renowned creators from legendary Spider-Man creators and modern superstars to surprise contributors! The talent includes the likes of John Romita Jr., Frank Miller, Peach Momoko, Stuart Immonen, Brian Michael Bendis, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis, Patrick Gleason, Marcos Martin and, making his Marvel Comics debut, screenwriter Noah Hawley (Alien: Earth)!

"Now I Can Rest" by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin brings readers back to the night that changed Peter Parker's life in a revelatory and heartbreaking story exploring Uncle Ben's death.

"The Gesture" by Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen is a mighty team-up between Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of Spidey's greatest foes!

"Tears of the Spider-Queen" by Frank Miller and Peach Momoko pits Spider-Man against the deadly ninjas of the Hand!

"Still Standing" by Noah Hawley and Patrick Gleason introduces an older Peter Parker as he reflects on his life and suits up for one final adventure.

"Requiem for a Goblin" by J.M. DeMatteis and Humberto Ramos revisits the aftermath of a pivotal moment in Spider-Man history: the death of Harry Osborn.

"Of Webs and Six-Guns" by Larry Lieber and Giuseppe Camuncoli takes Spidey on a rousing Western-style adventure!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!