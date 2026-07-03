Posted in: Comics | Tagged: austin, forbidden planet, frank miller, golden apple, joe hill, london, los angeles, Midtown Comics, new york, robert rodriguez, san diego comic con, scott snyder, sdcc, zack snyder
London, New York, LA, Austin, Everyone Talk About Frank Miller
London, New York, LA, Austin, Frank Miller goes global with Scott Snyder, Zack Snyder, Robert Rodriguez and Joe Hill this month
Frank Miller has a book out. Push the Wall: My Life, Writing, Drawing and the Art of Storytelling. I have a copy. It's really good. And to promote the launch later this month, Frank Miller is touring the world. Okay, mostly the USA, but a couple of stops in the UK too. New York, Austin, Los Angeles and London, and talking on stage with Scott Snyder, Robert Rodriguez, Zack Snyder and Joe Hill. There may even be livestreaming options…
- 13th of July, 7pm EST. Frank Miller Live In New York City with Scott Snyder, Great Hall at Cooper Union. The event will be followed by a book signing.
- 14th of July, Noon EST. Frank Miller Signing, Midtown Comics Grand Central. Free to attend for the first hundred fans, though they will be required to buy his memoir and it will be the only thing Frank Miller will be signing. Also livestreamed on WhatNot.
- 15th of July, 7pm CST Frank Miller Live In Austin with Robert Rodriguez, Lady Bird Johnson Auditorium
The event will be followed by a book signing.
- 17th of July, 7pm PST Frank Miller Signing at Golden Apple, 5pm. First 100 only, must purchase book for $40, and Line Pass. Any other item signed, $100 per item.
- 18th of July, 7pm PST Frank Miller Live In Los Angeles with Zack Snyder, Wilshire Ebell Theater
The event will be followed by a book signing.
- 22nd-26th of July, Frank Miller Special Guest San Diego Comic-Con
- 29th of July, 5-6pm BST Frank Miller Signing, Forbidden Planet Megastore, Covent Garden, London. Tickets only, includes book, still available.
Waterstones Kings Road Signing cancelled.
- 30th of July, 7.30pm BST Frank Miller Live In London With Joe Hill, Royal Geographical Society, Kensington. The event will be followed by a book signing.
Push the Wall: My Life, Writing, Drawing, and the Art of Storytelling by Frank Miller
From the all-time bestselling mind behind Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Daredevil, 300, and Sin City, Push the Wall is part memoir, part master class for budding artists and writers by one of the greatest living creators whose work has influenced pop culture for decades. Frank Miller is our greatest living comic book writer and artist. Frank Miller shares his life, and through, his artistic process. Miller's artistic influence is evident in so very much of our popular culture, perhaps most notably with Batman—every film adaptation from the past forty years has been influenced by Miller's work with the dark knight. Simply, Frank Miller has transformed the way comics are told. Here, Frank's mix of autobiographical lessons evokes Patti Smith's Just Kids as it weaves his struggles as a seventeen-year-old kid fresh from Vermont into a seedy 1970s New York City with his eventual success on reimagining Daredevil and Wolverine. From there to Miller's rescue and revitalization of Batman, to his time in Hollywood, the Sin City comics and film adaptations he would codirect, and the retelling of the Spartans' last stand in 300. Miller, by constantly challenging himself as an artist and writer on his terms, built an iconoclastic career. With over a dozen illustrations of Miller's art, Push the Wall is the work of his career—it is a masterclass as it encapsulates his life in sixteen lessons for the aspiring creative reader. $35/£22.99