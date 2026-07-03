London, New York, LA, Austin, Everyone Talk About Frank Miller

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: austin, forbidden planet, frank miller, golden apple, joe hill, london, los angeles, Midtown Comics, new york, robert rodriguez, san diego comic con, scott snyder, sdcc, zack snyder

London, New York, LA, Austin, Frank Miller goes global with Scott Snyder, Zack Snyder, Robert Rodriguez and Joe Hill this month

Frank Miller has a book out. Push the Wall: My Life, Writing, Drawing and the Art of Storytelling. I have a copy. It's really good. And to promote the launch later this month, Frank Miller is touring the world. Okay, mostly the USA, but a couple of stops in the UK too. New York, Austin, Los Angeles and London, and talking on stage with Scott Snyder, Robert Rodriguez, Zack Snyder and Joe Hill. There may even be livestreaming options…

Push the Wall: My Life, Writing, Drawing, and the Art of Storytelling by Frank Miller

From the all-time bestselling mind behind Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Daredevil, 300, and Sin City, Push the Wall is part memoir, part master class for budding artists and writers by one of the greatest living creators whose work has influenced pop culture for decades. Frank Miller is our greatest living comic book writer and artist. Frank Miller shares his life, and through, his artistic process. Miller's artistic influence is evident in so very much of our popular culture, perhaps most notably with Batman—every film adaptation from the past forty years has been influenced by Miller's work with the dark knight. Simply, Frank Miller has transformed the way comics are told. Here, Frank's mix of autobiographical lessons evokes Patti Smith's Just Kids as it weaves his struggles as a seventeen-year-old kid fresh from Vermont into a seedy 1970s New York City with his eventual success on reimagining Daredevil and Wolverine. From there to Miller's rescue and revitalization of Batman, to his time in Hollywood, the Sin City comics and film adaptations he would codirect, and the retelling of the Spartans' last stand in 300. Miller, by constantly challenging himself as an artist and writer on his terms, built an iconoclastic career. With over a dozen illustrations of Miller's art, Push the Wall is the work of his career—it is a masterclass as it encapsulates his life in sixteen lessons for the aspiring creative reader. $35/£22.99