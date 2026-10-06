Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Benjamin Percy, elon musk, fantastic four, kev walker, midnight, Midnight Fantastic Four

Look Inside Tomorrow (Tonight)'s Midnight Fantastic Four #1 (Spoilers)

A Better Look Inside Tomorrow (Tonight)'s Midnight Fantastic Four #1 by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker (Spoilers)

Article Summary Midnight Fantastic Four #1 reimagines Marvel’s First Family as a body-horror nightmare driven by eldritch science.

Reed Richards is a pill-addicted, unreliable scientist whose obsession with a mysterious formula gets him fired.

A doomed break-in with Victor Von Doom unleashes catastrophe, setting Reed on a dark collision course with Sue, Ben and Johnny.

Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker launch Midnight Fantastic Four #1 with cursed powers, toxic bonds and terrifying new mythology.

A little while ago, I looked at Midnight Fantastic Four #1 by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker from Marvel Comics, based on revealed imagery and previews. Now I have some updated imagery added to what I wrote then (with some fixed typos), some official, some… um… otherwise… before the actual publication tomorrow.

I also reported that "it was HP Lovecraft and Eldritch Horror being loosed onto this world with their bodies as conduits for the powers of the old ones. With Benjamin Percy creating them not as a family, and if it becomes one, it may well be defined more by their toxic relationships, but it's the facing of horrors within that helps them face the horrors without. Even when that's the Galactus Cthulhu. And that's a deliberate reaction against what is seen as the wholesome and good-hearted aspect of the Fantastic Four, and this is not a comic book about happy handholding togetherness."

"Their powers are a curse, and we have seen Reed Richards in a state of meltdown already, with designs showing how Reed's powers work differently here. An example is, if Reed Richards approached a locked door and set his hand upon it, the bones of that hand remain in place as green and red tendrils, his muscles, his fat, his skin, his organs, unweave, creep downward, slip and flow under the door and the other side to unlock it, all while holding onto the doorknob with his skeletal system." And initially, Sue Storm is not the Invisible Woman yet, a body that is only sometimes a body, like looking into an aquarium as she comes to control her powers. But it's going to take a while to get to where the book is actually getting with her, and there are many trapdoors to fall through on the journey."

"Benjamin Percy has mapped out the first two years of the series so far. And for pure body horror, Ben Grimm has five fingers and five toes… hideous. Not only that, but I hear that after reading the first script, Midnight X-Men writer and Midnight line originator Jonathan Hickman had to throw away his own first issue script and start again on Midnight X-Men because it hit him hard and was just so well done. And Hickman thought his original script was a banger."

These are the newly released preview pages, with Reed Richards being interrogated by his employers, the New York Institute of Technology.

"A formula has been eating at me" In a Ghostbusters style, Dr Reed Richards, a heavily addicted pill-popping lecturer and researcher, was fired from the educational institution he taught Victor Von Doom, for unnamed indiscretions.

Haunted by dark omens and dark equations, he is convinced that something out there is coming for him. And here are the updates on the preview images I previously ran…

He may be right. Hallucinations from the pills? Something real? Reed Richards is quite the unreliable narrator.

So naturally he has to break in to get his stuff… such as this "gate", with a little help from Victor. And that's when everything goes kablooey. No more NYT. No more Victor. No more life.

And that's when Elon Musk-alike Sue Storm and her security advisor Ben Grimm come by with an offer. They're here to help. Or rather, help themselves to Reed. With Sue's pilot brother Johnny with the prosthetic legs picking them up, the game is on.

…while in Latveria, someone is trying to bring back Victor…

And looks like they may have succeeded… Victor Von Doom or Victor Frankenstein?

A quick hop to San Francisco for the four, and to Storm Systems HQ…

And whatever they want with Reed Richards, he has his own problems, regarding what on earth (or hell) happened with that gate…

And it turns out that his research may well have implications for what she, too, has been uncovering… we know a little of where their powers might be going, but how they get there, well, that looks like it's still a journey…

And now some retailer-exclusive covers have revealed more looks at the character…

Midnight Spider-Man #1, Midnight Fantastic Four #1 and Midnight X-Men #1 are all published by Marvel Comics tomorrow… or at midnight tonight at participating comic book stores.

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery?

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #3

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated by Oppenheimer and the Los Alamos labs. And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament. December 16th 2026 $4.99

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