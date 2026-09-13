Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, Inklore, Lore Olympus, rachel smythe

Lore Olympus Finale Comes With a Free Persephone Pin by Rachel Smythe

Lore Olympus Finale graphic novel comes with a free Persephone pin by Rachel Smythe, published by Inklore next month

Article Summary Lore Olympus: Volume Eleven by Rachel Smythe arrives October 6 from Inklore as the finale of the Eisner-winning series.

The final Lore Olympus graphic novel includes a never-before-seen bonus short story exclusive to this edition.

Participating comic shops that ordered five or more copies will offer a free Persephone pin designed by Rachel Smythe.

Volume Eleven collects Lore Olympus episodes 261–280 as Hades, Persephone, and Hera confront Kronos, Apollo, and Ouranos.

Lore Olympus: Volume Eleven, the finale of popular and award-winning webcomic Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe, will be published by Inklore on Tuesday, the 6th of October, the week of New York Comic Con, with two surprises: firstly, a never-before-seen bonus short story, and secondly, an exclusive Persephone pin designed by Rachel Smythe…

…only from participating comic book shops that ordered five copies or more of the volume in either paperback or hardcover…

Lore Olympus: Volume Eleven by Rachel Smythe

The finale of Lore Olympus has arrived! Witness Hades and Persephone's modern, romantic reimagining in this gorgeously illustrated, Eisner Award–winning comic—now including a never-before-seen bonus short story! "It's time to set things right." The race is on to save the Mortal Realm, but tragedy strikes when Kronos hijacks Morpheus's body and kidnaps Hades. Now alone and unsure of the right way forward, Persephone is called to a leadership meeting of the gods, only to find that Apollo can manipulate her powers. He claims the spectacle proves that in order to save humanity she must marry him. Before Persephone can even consider this cursed deal, Hera steps forward with a different solution: She will offer herself to Kronos in order to gain access to old Tartarus, wherein they'll be able to destroy the titan, save their captured friends, and restore Persephone's control over spring. Though the plan is risky, the gods agree it is the only path, and watch as the two goddesses descend into the depths to confront Kronos. Meanwhile, Hades awakens in his worst nightmare, transported back in time—and right into his father's clutches. Tortured and made to feel small, Hades thinks there is no way to escape until he meets the prisoner Kronos has been using to control the other gods. With the young goddess's help, Hades finally finds the strength to face the titan. Combined with Persephone and Hera's efforts, they are able to end Kronos's influence over Olympus once and for all. But Kronos is not the only danger the gods face. Apollo is revealed to be receiving aid from Olympus's original tyrant, Ouranos, and the Primordial God has come to collect on the debt that arrogant Apollo owes him. And if Ouranos is unleashed once more, it will be the end of everything… Can Hades and Persephone find their way back to each other and stop Apollo before he destroys the realms in his dangerous quest for power? This edition of Smythe's original Eisner Award–winning webcomic Lore Olympus features a brand-new, exclusive short story from creator Rachel Smythe and brings the Greek pantheon into the modern age in a sharply perceptive and romantic graphic novel. This final volume collects episodes 261–280 of the #1 WEBTOON comic Lore Olympus. 10/6/26 $24/$34

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