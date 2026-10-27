Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Curt Pires, Fireborn, jordan blum, Lost Fantasy, Timmy Heague

Lost Fantasy And Fireborn Cross Over, What Are Jordan Blum's Plans

As Lost Fantasy and Fireborn cross over this week from Image #Comics, what are Jordan Blum's plans for them?

Article Summary Lost Fantasy and Fireborn collide in Showdown this week, launching a crossover that could reshape Curt Pires' shared universe.

Jordan Blum's NYCC meetup with Curt Pires, Timmy Heague, and Mitch Gerads fuels Lost Fantasy and Fireborn adaptation buzz.

Showdown spans Fireborn #5 and Lost Fantasy #13, telling Aaron and Henry's clash from two different perspectives.

Lost Fantasy began in 2025 and expanded fast, while Fireborn, crossovers, and Creature Corps signal bigger plans ahead.

I get the nod that some kind of multi-media announcement regarding some sort of Lost Universe/Fireborn adaptation is imminent, with Fireborn co-creator Curt Pires and collaborator Timmy Heague recently spotted at New York Comic Con breaking bread with M.O.D.O.K.'s Jordan Blum and artist Mitch Gerards… with Curt Pires posting the evidence on Instagram…. "36 HOURS IN NYC… NO MATTER HOW EXHAUSTING OR WILD THINGS GET NOTHING ENERGIZES ME MORE THAN TIME SPENT WITH OUR AMAZING READERS, MY BRILLIANT COLLABORATORS AND PALS. THANKS EVERYONE #NYCC 2026". With Jordan Blum replying, "Such a fun hang!" and Curt Pires adding, "Agreed." Jordan Blum is best known as the showrunner/co-creator of the Hulu animated series Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. and for collaborating with Patton Oswalt on the Dark Horse comic Minor Threats and related projects. Other credits include work on the animated adaptation of Anthony Bourdain's Get Jiro! and recent comics such as The Big And this comes as Showdown, the first crossover set in the Fireborn/Lost Fantasy universe, is in comic book stores tomorrow, including this Lost Fantasy Bombshell variant, with the ashcan for Curt Pires' next Image Comics series, Creature Corps, already having sold on eBay for as high as $75… Feel free to join whichever dots you fancy.

Lost Fantasy launched in April 2025, and has grown to include the spin-off Fireborn, crossovers, backup stories, and additional characters. A magical realm known as the World Beneath (or Terra) exists underneath our reality. Roughly a hundred years ago, a natural disaster caused a schism that allowed monsters and magical forces to break through into the surface world. In response, secret organisations of monster-slayers called the Great Hunters, organised into houses or academies and cooperating with global leaders, were established to police the borders, prevent widespread knowledge of the supernatural, and protect humanity. Henry Blackheart, a flawed, troubled rookie (or relatively new) Great Hunter from the Blackheart house/academy. He investigates breaches and murders involving the supernatural, starting with a mass killing in Montana.

FIREBORN #5

(W) Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas (A) Patrick Mulholland, Brian Andane (CA) Patrick Mulholland

NEW STORY ARC SHOWDOWN! FIREBORN VS. LOST FANTASY! Aaron and Henry Collide! One Fight. Two Stories. Like Rashomon but with Dragons and Giant Swords! Nothing will ever be the same (probably)! $4.99 10/28/2026

LOST FANTASY #13

(W) Curt Pires, Timmy Heague (A/CA) Luca Casalanguida

NEW STORY ARC SHOWDOWN! Lost Fantasy VS Fireborn. Henry and Aaron collide. One Fight. Two Stories. Nothing will ever be the same (probably)!

$4.99 10/28/2026

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