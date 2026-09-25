Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: bombshell, Curt Pires, Giada Belviso, Katt Blanchette, Lost Fantasy, Timmy Heague

Lost Fantasy's Bombshell Gets A Surprise "Year One" With Giada Belviso

Lost Fantasy's Bombshell gets a surprise "Year One" storyline with Giada Belviso for October from Image Comics

Article Summary Lost Fantasy's Bombshell gets a surprise Year One backup in issue #13, kicking off the Trouble In Tokyo arc.

Giada Belviso draws Bombshell: Year One, with Curt Pires and Timmy Heague launching the three-part story.

The backup was omitted from Lost Fantasy #13 solicits, making the Bombshell reveal easy to miss before FOC.

Bombshell's origin, supporting cast, and bigger Lost Fantasy role hint at a future Image Comics spin-off.

The character Bombshell in the Lost Fantasy comic book series from Image Comics got her own back-up strips to play up the marketplace obsession earlier in the year. Well, hidden away in Lost Fantasy #13 is a new back-up, Bombshell: Year One: Trouble In Tokyo, written by Curt Pires and Timmy Heague. The three-part backup is mentioned in the solicits for Lost Fantasy #14 and Lost Fantasy #15, but not in the solicits for Lost Fantasy #13, which is going to FOC next weekend, just as everyone is heading to New York Comic Con. People might miss this. Especially that the artist was not fully credited, and it's Giada Belviso of Wolverine and Godzilla fame. And that Lost Fantasy #13 now has this new variant cover by Katt Blanchette featuring Bombshell, just added.

This story arc will allude to the origins of Sydney Stevens, aka Bombshell, tease her supporting cast, her role in the world of Lost Fantasy, and, of course, be extremely action-packed. Accomplices and adversaries will be introduced. And clearly they are looking to set up another spin-off like Fireborn in the Lost Fantasyverse… and keeping Giada Belviso drawing the character. A preview of Bombshell: Year One can be seen below for the first time. Expect a lot of fuss over this book at New York Comic Con in a couple of weeks, but by then the FOC date will have passed…

Previous Bombshell artist Eamon Winkle is working with Timmy Heague on the Halloween The Video Game: The Comic from Panick Entertainment. Lost Fantasy #13's main story is Showdown, the Lost Fantasy/Fireborn crossover that releases October 28th, the same day as Fireborn #5, the other issue of Showdown…

LOST FANTASY #13

(W) Curt Pires, Timmy Heague (A/CA) Luca Casalanguida

NEW STORY ARC SHOWDOWN! Lost Fantasy VS Fireborn. Henry and Aaron collide. One Fight. Two Stories. Nothing will ever be the same (probably)! $4.99 10/28/2026

(W) Curt Pires, Timmy Heague (A/CA) Luca Casalanguida NEW STORY ARC SHOWDOWN! Lost Fantasy VS Fireborn. Henry and Aaron collide. One Fight. Two Stories. Nothing will ever be the same (probably)! $4.99 10/28/2026 FIREBORN #5

(W) Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas (A) Patrick Mulholland, Brian Andane (CA) Patrick Mulholland

NEW STORY ARC SHOWDOWN! FIREBORN VS. LOST FANTASY! Aaron and Henry Collide! One Fight. Two Stories. Like Rashomon but with Dragons and Giant Swords! Nothing will ever be the same (probably)! $4.99 10/28/2026

(W) Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas (A) Patrick Mulholland, Brian Andane (CA) Patrick Mulholland NEW STORY ARC SHOWDOWN! FIREBORN VS. LOST FANTASY! Aaron and Henry Collide! One Fight. Two Stories. Like Rashomon but with Dragons and Giant Swords! Nothing will ever be the same (probably)! $4.99 10/28/2026 LOST FANTASY #14

(W) Curt Pires (A/CA) Luca Casalanguida

Henry Races to help Edge and Nihlas on the Infinite Archipelago. The World Wall shatters. Oblivion comes for us all. Bombshell Chapter Zero Continues! $4.99 11/25/2026

(W) Curt Pires (A/CA) Luca Casalanguida Henry Races to help Edge and Nihlas on the Infinite Archipelago. The World Wall shatters. Oblivion comes for us all. Bombshell Chapter Zero Continues! $4.99 11/25/2026 FIREBORN #6

(W) Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas (A/CA) Patrick Mulholland

NEW STORY ARC Aaron's dad Isaac is back in his life in a big way, but does Aaron want him back? And if that wasn't enough, a brand new deadly adversary has his sights set on Fireborn! The second arc of the breakout superhero fantasy hit starts now! $4.99 11/25/2026

(W) Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas (A/CA) Patrick Mulholland NEW STORY ARC Aaron's dad Isaac is back in his life in a big way, but does Aaron want him back? And if that wasn't enough, a brand new deadly adversary has his sights set on Fireborn! The second arc of the breakout superhero fantasy hit starts now! $4.99 11/25/2026 LOST FANTASY #15

(W) Curt Pires (A/CA) Luca Casalanguida

The wall between worlds has fallen. The invasion has begun. Henry and the great hunters fight to save everything. Edge burns a hole in reality. PLUS: Bombshell, Chapter Zero by PIRES, HEAGUE & BLEVISA reaches its startling conclusion! $4.99 12/23/2026

(W) Curt Pires (A/CA) Luca Casalanguida The wall between worlds has fallen. The invasion has begun. Henry and the great hunters fight to save everything. Edge burns a hole in reality. PLUS: Bombshell, Chapter Zero by PIRES, HEAGUE & BLEVISA reaches its startling conclusion! $4.99 12/23/2026 FIREBORN #7

(W) Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas (A/CA) Patrick Mulholland

Following the shocking conclusion of the prior issue, Aaron fights for his life and receives help in the form of an unlikely ally! As the hunt for Fireborn continues, and the walls continue closing in, Aaron will have to do the unimaginable to survive. $4.99 12/23/2026

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