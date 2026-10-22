Posted in: Comics | Tagged: louise simonson, newlitg, Stephanie Williams, Tom King, wonder woman

Louise Simonson & Stephanie Williams: Daily LITG, 22nd October 2026

Louise Simonson And Stephanie Williams Replace Tom King On Wonder Woman in The Daily LITG, for the 22nd of October 2026

Article Summary Louise Simonson & Stephanie Williams replacing Tom King on Wonder Woman leads Bleeding Cool’s top stories again.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest reads, from DC cancellations to Marvel spoilers and comics gossip.

Wonder Woman, Avengers Armageddon, Jonathan Hickman and Detective Comics news drive today’s trending lineup.

LITG also looks back across eight years of past headlines and spotlights comic book industry birthdays for October 22.

Louise Simonson & Stephanie Williams Replace Tom King On Wonder Woman was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Louise Simonson & Stephanie Williams Replace Tom King On Wonder Woman was the most read story yesterday on Bleeding Cool

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Future Of Vertigo And Black Label At DC Comics

LITG two years ago, Katee Sackhoff And Star Trek

LITG three years ago, Tara Strong "Fired for being Jewish"

LITG four years ago, Killing Off Batman

LITG five years ago, Heading To MCM London Comic Con

LITG six years ago, the most-read stories

LITG seven years ago, something to do with Magic The Gathering was happening

And Gorr was setting up so much that was to come…

LITG eight years ago, we had the last of Marvel Netflix

And it was all about Hallowe'en

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Populariser of The Punisher, co-creator of Whisper and 2 Guns, Steven Grant .

. Transformers artist Dheeraj Verma

Bradley Bankston , Co-Owner at Austin Books & Comics

, Co-Owner at Austin Books & Comics Dylan McVillain, comic book creator Kevin Coulston

Carlos D Chenet , founder of Dare2DrawStudios in New York

, founder of Dare2DrawStudios in New York Jim Wheelock , animation writer and creator of comics Inferno: Los Angeles

, animation writer and creator of comics Inferno: Los Angeles Keith Gleason , manages Plastic City Comic Con

, manages Plastic City Comic Con Comic book inker/illustrator John Tighe

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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