Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Daniel Sampere, louise simonson, Stephanie Williams, Tom King, wonder woman, Wonder Woman Day

Louise Simonson & Stephanie Williams Replace Tom King On Wonder Woman

Louise Simonson and Cian Tormey replace Tom King and Daniel Sampere on Wonder Woman, then Stephanie Williams and Elena Casagrande

Article Summary Tom King and Daniel Sampere end their 40-issue Wonder Woman run in December, with Wonder Woman #41 launching January 2027.

Louise Simonson and Cian Tormey take over Wonder Woman first, opening DC’s 2027 Year of Wonder with a four-issue arc.

Stephanie Williams and Elena Casagrande follow on Wonder Woman with a six-issue story, with more creators teased after.

The new Wonder Woman direction tackles the Amazon Safety Act as Diana fights to bring the Amazons back to Man’s World.



Louise Simonson is writing the main series for the first time. She has done Wonder Woman material before, the Warbringer graphic novel adaptation, a Wonder Woman 1984 Walmart prequel with Bret Blevins, but not the ongoing title.

"Wonder Woman is determined to abolish the Amazon Safety Act and clear the way for her sisters to return to the shores of Man's World. But after everything they have endured, are the Amazons ready to return, or have they given up on saving humanity from itself?"

Louise Simonson says, "I haven't written many books with female leads, and they don't come any more iconic than Diana. Teaming her up with Lois Lane, another iconic character, is a dream come true. Throw in Granny Goodness and her Female Furies? It doesn't get more fun than that. Writing Wonder Woman, not just as part of the main series but during DC's Year of Wonder, is both intimidating and exciting. Intimidating because my four-issue arc is sandwiched between the brilliant Tom King run and the work of the immensely talented, smart, and funny Stephanie Williams. Exciting because I get to work with artist Cian Tormey, who draws beautiful figures, exhilarating action, and subtle emotions with equal mastery. His pages are gorgeous!"

Stephanie Williams says, "Diana has my whole heart, so getting to come back to her world after Wonder Woman and Matriarch feels like coming home, only this time with a longer runway. Six issues gives me room to really sit with Diana, to let her be fierce and funny and compassionate all at once, and to let the story breathe in a way I'm so excited for readers to experience. Plus, I finally get to work in the Nubia team-up I've been wanting to tell for a long time, but this time they won't be going to Las Vegas. And I get to be in the main Wonder Woman series alongside Weezie? Louise is an absolute legend, and sharing this Year of Wonder with her is a full-circle, pinch-me moment. And then there's Elena Casagrande, who is ridiculously talented. Few draw women quite like Elena does: gorgeous, powerful, and so full of life and movement. Getting to see her bring Diana and the Amazons to the page is a dream, and I can't wait for everyone to see what she does."

In Tom King and Daniel Sampere's run, an Amazon was accused of mass murder, Congress passed the Amazon Safety Act, and Amazons were barred from U.S. soil; A.X.E. enforced it, and Diana spent much of the run as an outlaw. Louise Simonson's story has Wonder Woman determined to abolish the Act so her sisters can return. The question is whether the Amazons still want to, after everything they have endured? Wonder Woman #41 has covers by Ryan Sook, Daniel Sampere, Walter Simonson, Cian Tormey, David Nakayam and an Alexander Lozano Sweater Weather cover. 32 pages, $4.99, with card-stock variants at $5.99. Wonder Woman #41 arrives January 20, 2027. Tom King and Daniel Sampere's finale is December 16, 2026. The Year of Wonder continues after that. DC is also putting six Wonder Woman comics free to read on DC Universe Infinite under the Get to Know! Wonder Woman banner: the 2023 #1 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, the 2016 #2 by Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott, a 2006 issue, the Steve Trevor Special, a 2001 issue, and a 2018 issue. And now, in Burbank, there is a bronze statue outside the Warner Bros. Studio Tour entrance, based on Jenny Frison's art, and a comic giveaway tied to a photo with the statue, today. "For fans in Burbank, the Wonder Woman celebration extends beyond the page. Fans can visit the larger-than-life bronze Wonder Woman statue located in front of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood entrance at 3400 Warner Blvd. The statue, inspired by original artwork from acclaimed Wonder Woman artist Jenny Frison, offers fans a chance to celebrate the Amazon Princess and capture a photo with an iconic tribute to her enduring legacy. Visit Burbank will also celebrate Wonder Woman on October 21 with a special comic book giveaway. Five fans will have the chance to win a commemorative Wonder Woman comic book, written by Amanda Deibert with art by Aaron Lopresti. Fans can enter by following @visitburbank and @dccomics and sharing a photo with the Wonder Woman statue. Follow @visitburbank for complete rules and eligibility; winners will be contacted by direct message on October 28."

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