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Lovecraft And Liminal Spaces In Midnight Fantastic Four #2 (Spoilers)

Lovecraft And Liminal Spaces In Midnight Fantastic Four #2 by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker (Spoilers)

Article Summary Midnight Fantastic Four #2 leans into Lovecraftian horror, using liminal spaces, thresholds and unstable realities.

Reed Richards and Sue Storm trace reality tears tied to impacts, atomic-age trauma and gateways beyond the known.

The issue echoes Lovecraft’s towers, cliffs, mists and ancient cities, reframing Fantastic Four mythology as cosmic dread.

Transformations, hallucinations and the hint that Midnight Fantastic Four #2 is building toward Galactus.

Midnight Fantastic Four #2 by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker is out tomorrow. It's been a while, right? Pill-popping, hallucinating Professor Reed Richards blew up his university, and student Victor Von Doom, trying to break reality, was arrested but freed by tech sis Sue Storm, her bodyguard Ben Grimm and pilot brother Johnny by the power of money, as her space flight experiments had uncovered similar tears in reality that Richards had caused… and so to work.

I've talked about some of the deliberate imagery and iconography of H.P. Lovecraft, and everything's very liminal. Liminal spaces, thresholds, borders, and in-between zones that are neither fully one realm nor the other are central to H.P. Lovecraft's cosmic horror. They function as unstable gateways where the ordinary world meets the alien, dreamlike, or cosmic, generating unease by undermining the stability of human categories of space, time, and reality. Crossing or lingering in them typically brings revelation, transformation, madness, or contact with entities that are indifferent to or hostile toward humanity.

Like between our trivial universe and a Negative Zone. Buildings and rooms often become liminal through irregular geometry or placement. Walter Gilman's attic in the old Witch House in Arkham has slanting walls and a ceiling that form singular angles, allowing travel "outside the boundaries of the world of space we know". The Strange High House in the Mist places a house on a cliff; its only door opens directly onto a sheer drop into mist and "the abyss." The house sits at the "rim of all earth," where the cliff's edge becomes the edge of the world and mists carry dreams and archaic lore. Other examples include church towers and steeples, such as The Haunter of the Dark, where darkness creates a confined liminal zone for the entity; cellars, sealed openings, and towers in fragments or notes; and the non-Euclidean "vast angles and stone surfaces" of R'lyeh in The Call of Cthulhu.

Such as the lighthouse, cliffs, caves and the ocean breaking upon them that Reed Richards dreams of. The Antarctic city in At the Mountains of Madness is a labyrinth of massive towers and ramparts whose scale and form mark it as a threshold between human history and deep time. Places that are isolated, decayed, or "shunned"- ravines, high crags, windowless towers- accumulate the weight of unbroken time and become charged thresholds. Coasts, mists, hills, ravines, polar wastes, and the ocean itself serve as transitional zones. Innsmouth is a decaying coastal town between land and sea and between human and hybrid Deep One existence. Mists and fog, as in the High House or Dream Cycle settings, blur the solid and the ethereal. Polar and Antarctic settings isolate explorers at the edge of the known world, where ancient cities persist.

Lots of ancient cities in his stories are filled with "elder towers" with few or no windows, more like monoliths. And yes, this influenced 2001: A Space Odyssey, though through a very different lens. The Watchtower of Thapnen appears in Polarism; the narrator is stationed to light a signal fire against invaders via a mountain pass; the Pole Star tempts him into sleep, leading to the city's fall in the dream/reality inversion.⁠ In The Haunter of the Dark, a disused stone church on Federal Hill in Providence features a prominent tower, which writer Robert Blake climbs to inadvertently summon the Haunter. Lovecraft also left notes for an unused idea often called The Round Tower, south of Arkham, with Native American legends claiming it is older than humanity, built by "Old Ones" and once underwater. August Derleth later adapted related notes for The Lurker at the Threshold.⁠ Towers in H.P. Lovecraft's fiction, as well as liminal spaces between the earth and the sky, typically function as symbols of ancient, non-human or pre-human architecture, sites of isolation and forbidden knowledge, vertical links between the mundane and the cosmic or dreamlike, and New England landmarks specifically are twisted into locuses of horror. They emphasise scale, age, and the insignificance of humanity, often appearing as Cyclopean, non-Euclidean, or simply oppressive structures.⁠ They are relics of civilisations that dwarf human history and scale. They isolate knowledge or entities, force vertical journeys that lead to revelation or doom, and transform familiar regional forms into gateways for the alien.

And in Midnight Fantastic Four #2, Reed Richards and Sue Storm have found their own liminal spaces of reality, where there have been massive impacts, nuclear explosions or dimensional gates, and strange beings beyond. More often, they are in a place above such impacts. And Reed Richards wants to build. Build up. Build towers. They might already be there depending on your state of mind.

But that's the thing about these Lovecraftian liminal spaces: you don't enter them unscathed; there are Fantastic Four transformations that await them, and they can even leak through to the so-called "real" world. Reed Richards' dreams and hallucinations, the ravens that attack and for Johnny Storm, it seems even his podcast listening is affected.

The Eater. A good Lovecraftian title alongside The Haunter or The Lurker. And suggestive of a certain Midnight Galactus… who would, in Lovecraftian terms, be quite the Old One…

And Midnight Victor Von Doom, or what is left of him after his transformation, hears it too… Midnight Fantastic Four #2 by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker is published tomorrow alongside Midnight X-Men #2 and Midnight Spider-Man #2.

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99

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