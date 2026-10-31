Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Lucca Comics & Games, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, Spider-Man | Tagged: frank miller, peach momoko

LUCCA: Frank Miller Announces A New Comic Book With Peach Momoko

Frank Miller announces a new comic book with Peach Momoko at Lucca Comics And Games 2026

Article Summary Frank Miller revealed at Lucca Comics & Games 2026 that he and Peach Momoko are already creating a new comic book.

The Frank Miller with Peach Momoko team follows their Amazing Spider-Man #1000 story, Tears of the Spider-Queen.

Miller praised Peach Momoko’s horror instincts, saying her take on Japanese supernatural themes became scarier than expected.

The announcement lands during Lucca’s Marvel Legacy spotlight, where Miller and Momoko discuss comics, manga, and Spider-Queen.

Frank Miller arrived in Lucca, Italy, for the 60th anniversary of Lucca Comics & Games with Peach Momoko. During a press roundtable at the festival, Frank Miller stated that he and Peach Momoko are already working on another book together. The pair previously collaborated on the story Tears of the Spider-Queen in Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man #1000, and talking about that, Frank Miller said,

"What I really got to explore more was something I'd really never explored, which was I'd seen some Japanese anime and Japanese manga that included horror stories, and they have a completely different concept of what horror is. Going all the way back to these watercolour prints by the great printmaker Yoshitoshi, the series called Ghosts, in which the samurai are haunted by ghosts who are all women. There's a very female sense and vitality to the supernatural in Japanese ghost stories. And so, to work with Peach, I got to throw her stories involving the supernatural and then see what she conjured. And some of it was a lot scarier than anything I would have imagined. She's a wonderful talent. She's just a young prodigy; we're doing another book soon. And I hope to enjoy getting to work with her more, but more just watching her explode."

That conversation happened against the backdrop of their scheduled Marvel Legacy panel today at Lucca Comics And Games at Auditorium San Romano. The official programme describes it as a discussion of the meeting of American comics and manga, starting from their Amazing Spider-Man collaboration. Corriere della Sera ran a long piece framing Miller as the living force who changed American superheroes rather than a museum piece. L'Espresso published a substantial interview with Momoko ahead of the festival, in which she described working with Miller as a dream and noted that the Italian edition of their Spider-Queen story would launch from Panini Comics at Lucca this weekend, in its own volume, as Amazing Spider-Man: Le Lacrime della Spider-Queen. Look for a bunch of Americans trying to get their hands on that one…

Lucca Comics & Games is the West's largest comic con, second only worldwide to Tokyo's Comiket, held annually in Lucca, Tuscany, Italy. It began in 1965 as the Salone Internazionale dei Comics in Bordighera, moved to Lucca in 1966, and evolved into Lucca Comics & Games in the mid-1990s. The event takes over the historic city centre with pavilions, exhibitions, and activities celebrating comics, manga, animation, board games, role-playing games, video games, and cosplay. The 2026 edition, its 60th anniversary, is running this week and finishes tomorrow, featuring over 80 publishers, over 400 international guests, including Go Nagai, Peach Momoko, C.B. Cebulski, and Frank Miller, with pavilions, tournaments, awards, and family areas like Lucca Junior. Paying attendees are usually around 300,000, but many also come to the local area for the vibes and spinoffs. Organised by Lucca Crea and owned by the Comune of Lucca, it combines a marketplace, cultural programming, and community events in one of Italy's more atmospheric medieval settings. You should come; it's lovely.

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