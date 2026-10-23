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LUCCA: Marvel, Peach Momoko, C.B. Cebulski & Sandwiches Come To Italy

Marvel Comics, Peach Momoko, C.B. Cebulski, Cristiano Tomei, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Marco Rizzo and sandwiches come to Italy for LUCCA

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Article Summary

  • All-Italian Marvel one-shot Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish launches at Lucca Comics & Games 2026.
  • Written by Marco Rizzo with art by Giuseppe Camuncoli; chef Cristiano Tomei appears as a character.
  • Exclusive covers by Peach Momoko (also Foodmetti 2026 key art) and Gabriele Dell'Otto.
  • Event includes panel, live cooking show, tasting of the "Panino Primitivo" from the story, and multiple signings with C.B. Cebulski, Camuncoli, Rizzo, and Momoko.

Panini Comics, Foodmetti, and Lucca Comics & Games are putting Spider-Man in the kitchen. Or at least next to one.
Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish has an original Italian Marvel story in the Meals To Astonish line that pairs the wall-crawler with the culinary world and arrives in Italy timed for the Lucca festival, courtesy of European licensee and publisher Panini Comics. Marco Rizzo wrote the new story, Giuseppe Camuncoli drew it, and Chef Cristiano Tomei not only consulted but appears as a character in the story itself alongside former Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski. The regular edition features a new exclusive cover by Peach Momoko, which also serves as the key visual for Foodmetti 2026. A Gabriele Dell'Otto variant was created specifically for the Lucca event.

Lucca Comics & Games
Panini Comics at Foodmetti, Lucca

The presentation happens at Foodmetti, Spazio delle Carrozze, on Wednesday, the 28th of October, from 6-8pm. On the panel are Cristiano Tomei, C.B. Cebulski, Marco Rizzo, and Giuseppe Camuncoli. They will talk about how the project came together, then the evening turns into a live cooking show and a tasting of Tomei's "Panino Primitivo", the sandwich that gets a name-check inside the comic.

Lucca Comics & Games
Panini Comics at Foodmetti, Lucca

Signing sessions follow at the same location, with copies available at the Panini Pavilion or on-site:

  • 28th October, 7-8pm – all panel participants
  • 29th October, 10:30–11:30am, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Marco Rizzo, C.B. Cebulski
  • 30th October, 10:30–11:30am, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Marco Rizzo
  • 30th October, 6-7pm, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Peach Momoko
  • 31st October, 6-7pm, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Marco Rizzo, Peach Momoko, C.B. Cebulski

An all-Italian Marvel story with a working chef in the cast, exclusive covers from Peach Momoko and Gabriele Dell'Otto, a live cooking demo, and C.B. Cebulski on the ground in Lucca. Who's up for a sandwich? Anyone fancy bringing me back a footlong?

Lucca Comics & Games
Panini Comics at Foodmetti, Lucca

 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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