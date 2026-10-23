Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Lucca Comics & Games, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, Spider-Man | Tagged: C.B. Cebulski, Giuseppe Camuncoli, italy, lucca, Marco Rizzo, peach momoko

LUCCA: Marvel, Peach Momoko, C.B. Cebulski & Sandwiches Come To Italy

Marvel Comics, Peach Momoko, C.B. Cebulski, Cristiano Tomei, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Marco Rizzo and sandwiches come to Italy for LUCCA

Article Summary All-Italian Marvel one-shot Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish launches at Lucca Comics & Games 2026.

Written by Marco Rizzo with art by Giuseppe Camuncoli; chef Cristiano Tomei appears as a character.

Exclusive covers by Peach Momoko (also Foodmetti 2026 key art) and Gabriele Dell'Otto.

Event includes panel, live cooking show, tasting of the "Panino Primitivo" from the story, and multiple signings with C.B. Cebulski, Camuncoli, Rizzo, and Momoko.

Panini Comics, Foodmetti, and Lucca Comics & Games are putting Spider-Man in the kitchen. Or at least next to one.

Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish has an original Italian Marvel story in the Meals To Astonish line that pairs the wall-crawler with the culinary world and arrives in Italy timed for the Lucca festival, courtesy of European licensee and publisher Panini Comics. Marco Rizzo wrote the new story, Giuseppe Camuncoli drew it, and Chef Cristiano Tomei not only consulted but appears as a character in the story itself alongside former Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski. The regular edition features a new exclusive cover by Peach Momoko, which also serves as the key visual for Foodmetti 2026. A Gabriele Dell'Otto variant was created specifically for the Lucca event.

The presentation happens at Foodmetti, Spazio delle Carrozze, on Wednesday, the 28th of October, from 6-8pm. On the panel are Cristiano Tomei, C.B. Cebulski, Marco Rizzo, and Giuseppe Camuncoli. They will talk about how the project came together, then the evening turns into a live cooking show and a tasting of Tomei's "Panino Primitivo", the sandwich that gets a name-check inside the comic.

Signing sessions follow at the same location, with copies available at the Panini Pavilion or on-site:

28th October, 7-8pm – all panel participants

29th October, 10:30–11:30am, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Marco Rizzo, C.B. Cebulski

30th October, 10:30–11:30am, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Marco Rizzo

30th October, 6-7pm, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Peach Momoko

31st October, 6-7pm, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Marco Rizzo, Peach Momoko, C.B. Cebulski

An all-Italian Marvel story with a working chef in the cast, exclusive covers from Peach Momoko and Gabriele Dell'Otto, a live cooking demo, and C.B. Cebulski on the ground in Lucca. Who's up for a sandwich? Anyone fancy bringing me back a footlong?

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