Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: avengelyne, DC Start Here, dinner date, Ignition Press, midnight, rob liefeld, sabrina

Lunar Tells Comic Shops They Can Sell This Week's Comics From Midnight

Lunar Distribution tells Comic Shops that they can sell this week's comic books from Midnight on Tuesday

Article Summary Lunar tells comic shops they can sell this week's comics from midnight Tuesday for the October 7 release event.

Marvel's Midnight Universe launches with Midnight Spider-Man, X-Men, and Fantastic Four #1 at midnight.

Oni, Image, and Ignition join the midnight release push, expanding late-night comic shop sales beyond Marvel.

Most Lunar-distributed October 7 comics qualify, but DC Start Here horror titles are delayed until October 14.

This Wednesday, Marvel Comics is launching their new Midnight Universe, with only Midnight Spider-Man #1, Midnight X-Men #1, and Midnight Fantastic Four #1 available that day, and allowing comic book stores to sell them from Tuesday Midnight, even though they have purposely not advertised that specific promotion.

Oni Comics was the first to add Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1 as a comic that comic book shops could also sell from midnight that day. Then, Rob Liefeld did a special Midnight variant for Avengylene from Image Comics, also a midnight release. And Dinner Date #1 from Ignition Press was also announced to be a midnight release.

And now Lunar Distributors has pulled the plaster off, telling comic retailers this night that "All products distributed through Lunar with an October 7th release date are eligible for Midnight Release. Per the standard street date policy, retailers should not display or offer any new product for sale before Wednesday, at the prevalent opening time of other retail businesses in its immediate area. Due to the special midnight events already taking place on October 7th, an exception has been made to this policy."

Which means all the books, aside from the Penguin Random House distributed titles, Boom, Dark Horse, IDW, Dstlry, Ignition, TokyoPop and Drawn & Quarterly, will now be available from midnight from any stores willing to open that early… will Penguin Random House join in on this as well?

However, the DC Start Here horror/fantasy titles lined up by DC Comics for the Midnight Universe launch day won't be available at midnight, as they have all been delayed.DCeased #1 – DC Start Here! will ship 10/2/26 for an In-Store date of 10/14/26. Original In-Store Date was 10/7/26.

Dark Knights of Steel #1 – DC Start Here, DC vs. Vampires #1 – DC Start Here, and Dark Nights: Metal #1 – DC Start Here have all now been delayed until the 14th of October,

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