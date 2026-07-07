M.A.S.K. #1 Tops The List Of Image Comics' Top 10 Comics In June 2026

M.A.S.K. #1 by Dan Watters and Pye Parr was the best-selling Image Comic title in June, launching the next phase of the Energon shared universe as Matt Trakker assembles a network of specialists armed with bleeding-edge technology and transforming vehicles to stop Miles Mayhem and V.E.N.O.M. from winning a secret global arms race. As well as bringing back Rom, depending on which blind bag you picked up. Energon also pushed Transformers #33 into the chart, revealing the new team of Autobots remaining on Earth under Optimus Prime's leadership, as well as the Transformers: The Movie 40th anniversary adaptation. G.I. Joe #23, revealing the secret origin of Risk while bringing Destro and Baroness back together, and Void Rivals #31 delivered the Skuxxoid showdown readers have been waiting for as the Skuxxoid Liberators launched their fight to overthrow Skuxxoid Alpha. Not Energon, but still Skybound, Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley's Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 delivered the long-awaited showdown between Battle Beast and Conquest, as well as the launch of Universal Monsters: Blood Of The Wolf Man #1 from Joshua Williamson and Leomacs, following college student Adam Jaeger as he wakes up after a massacre with almost no survivors and begins to fear that he may be the monster responsible.

Outside of Skybound, but still with a Robert Kirkman cover, Rob Liefeld's Youngblood #100 marked a milestone from Rob Liefeld, the original founder of Image Comics, reuniting Youngblood for a final attack (until the next one). Brett Bean's D'orc #5 found its hero wet, naked, chased by town guards, and missing the Lava Dragon that had been chained beneath the mountaintop, leaving a very talented fortune teller to explain how everything went wrong and accidentally create an entirely new set of problems.And Jae Lee also launched the all-new ongoing M1: Monster Racing League #1, a high-octane sci-fi drama following a 17-year-old girl who moves to Japan and discovers an underground world of illegal street racing in a near-future Tokyo where speed is power and mutation wins championships.