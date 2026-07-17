Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Mad Cave Studios, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: becky cloonan, christian ward, Dave Johnson, Duncan Rouleau, Dustin Nguyen, Ignacio Noe, john cusack, sdcc

Mad Cave SDCC Exclusives: Christian Ward, Dave Johnson & John Cusack

Mad Cave Studios SDCC Exclusives include Christian Ward, Dave Johnson, Becky Cloonan, Dustin Nguyen, Duncan Rouleau, Ignacio Noé & John Cusack

Article Summary Mad Cave Studios brings San Diego Comic-Con exclusives to Booth #2806, with limited-run variants debuting next week.

SDCC exclusives include Christian Ward, Dave Johnson, Becky Cloonan, Dustin Nguyen and Duncan Rouleau covers.

Highlights include The Last Starfighter #1, Pop Kill #1 black bag variants, and Comics! The Magazine Momo cover.

Prices range from $10 to $25, with low print runs, daily purchase limits, and more Mad Cave SDCC reveals to come.

Mad Cave Studios will be at San Diego Comic-Con next week at Booth #2806, with a bunch of SDCC-exclusive variants. The Last Starfighter #1 variant by Christian Ward, Pop Kill #1 "Nice" and "Naughty" Black Bag variants by Dave Johnson, The Dirt Beneath the Devil #1 with a foil treatment variant by Becky Cloonan, Honor and Curse: Eternal #1 variant by Dustin Nguyen, Mister Nemo #1 variant by Duncan Rouleau, and a Mad Cave-exclusive variant of Comics! The Magazine with a Momo cover by Ignacio Noé and an advance preview of the graphic novel by Noé and John Cusack. Standard convention-exclusive comics will retail for $20, foil treatment variants for $25, and Comics! The Magazine for $10. Quantities are limited, from 100 up…

The Last Starfighter #1 – Christian Ward Variant – $20 each, limited to 250 copies total; purchase limit of 5 per person, per day.

– $20 each, limited to 250 copies total; purchase limit of 5 per person, per day. The Dirt Beneath the Devil #1 – Becky Cloonan Foil Treatment Variant – $25 each, 500 copies total; limit of 5 per person, per day.

Pop Kill #1 – Dave Johnson "Nice" Variant & "Naughty" Black Bag Variant – "Nice" $20 each, "Naughty" $25 each (in black polybag). Both variants limited to 250 copies total. Purchase limit of 5 per person, per day.

– "Nice" $20 each, "Naughty" $25 each (in black polybag). Both variants limited to 250 copies total. Purchase limit of 5 per person, per day. Honor and Curse: Eternal #1 – Dustin Nguyen Variant – $20 each, 100 copies total; limit of 5 per person, per day.

Mister Nemo #1 – Duncan Rouleau Variant – $20 each, limited to 250 copies total; purchase limit of 5 per person, per day.

– $20 each, limited to 250 copies total; purchase limit of 5 per person, per day. Comics! The Magazine Special Limited-Edition Momo Exclusive Cover (John Cusack and Ignacio Noé) – $10 each, limited to 500 copies total. No daily purchase limit.

Additional convention exclusives and more will be announced during the convention. Mad Cave Studios, founded by Laura Chacón in 2014, with Mark London as its CEO and Chief Creative Officer, publishes a wide array of comics and graphic novels, including the Maverick YA graphic novel line, the kids publisher Papercutz, manga publisher Nakama Press and more recently, Joe Quesada's Amazing Comics (although I am not sure where that has gone.). Notable licenses include The Last Starfighter. Dick Tracy, Flash Gordon, The Phantom, Defenders of the Earth, Speed Racer, Gatchaman, and more. More recently, the publisher has found new success with its creator-owned line, incluiding Florida Cocaine Hippopotamus Massacre and Is Ted OK?

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