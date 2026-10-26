Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: andy kubert, Essential Sequential, kickstarter

Mad Cave Studios Gets A Marvel Licence For Andy Kubert's X-Men In 2027

Mad Cave Studios gets the Marvel Comics licence for Andy Kubert's X-Men in January 2027

Article Summary Mad Cave Studios adds a Marvel licence title with The X-Men Art of Andy Kubert arriving in comic shops in January 2027.

Andy Kubert’s X-Men art book began at Essential Sequential on Kickstarter before moving to Mad Cave for paperback release.

The X-Men Art of Andy Kubert collects 200-plus pages of 1990s Marvel artwork, sketches, and process material.

Sourced from Andy Kubert’s archives, the oversized softcover spotlights a defining era of X-Men comics for fans.

The latest comic book publisher to get the Marvel licence to publish books that you thought Marvel would have published is Mad Cave Studios. And in that endeavour, joining Scholastic, Joe's Books, Viz, IDW, Skybound, Fantagraphics, Clover Press, Abrams Books, Dark Horse Comics, and Webtoon.

With The X-Men Art of Andy Kubert, originally created by Essential Sequential on Kickstarter, following The Marvel Art of Iban Coello, The Marvel Art of Taurin Clarke, The Marvel Art of JG Jones and The Marvel Art of David Finch. Originally in hardback, it is now coming to comic book stores in paperback, from Mad Cave Studios, in January 2027, as part of their January solicits and solicitations…

X-MEN ART OF ANDY KUBERT TP

(W/A/CA) Andy Kubert

The X-Men Art of Andy Kubert is a stunning oversized softcover art book celebrating one of the most iconic artistic runs in X-Men history. Spanning more than 200 pages, this collection features a powerful mix of full-color and black-and-white illustrations from Andy Kubert's unforgettable work on the X-Men throughout the 1990s. Sourced directly from Andy's personal archives, the book includes high-resolution scans of original art, never-before-seen preliminary sketches, and behind-the-scenes process work that offers a rare glimpse into his creative journey. From explosive action sequences to bold character designs, Kubert's dynamic storytelling helped define a generation of Marvel Comics. Presented in a deluxe 9 x 13.5 format that showcases every detail, this book is perfect for X-Men fans, comic art collectors, and anyone who appreciates the craft of superhero illustration. A must-have tribute to one of Marvel's most celebrated artists. $39.99 1/20/2027

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