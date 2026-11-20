Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cancellations, dick tracy, flash gordon, layoffs, Mark London, Mike Irwin, nakama, Papercutz, Spenser Nellis

Mad Cave Studios: More Comics Cancelled And Staff Laid Off This Week

Mad Cave Studios More Comics Cancelled And Staff Laid Off This Week, creators and former employees speak but no response to enquiries

Article Summary Mad Cave Studios cancellations and layoffs hit again, with 50-60 comics reportedly dropped and more staff exits this week.

Creators including Ryan Estrada, Jamie Noguchi, and Jeremy Whitley describe near-finished Mad Cave books being cut.

Former Mad Cave and Papercutz staff, including editors and marketing leads, publicly confirmed their departures.

Sources say Mad Cave Studios is restructuring, paying owed work, and shifting focus toward licensed and internal titles.

Earlier this year, I reported that comic book publisher Mad Cave Studios cancelled over fifty already-commissioned comic books and fired a number of senior-level employees as part of a restructuring. I also included (and headlined) comments from Mad Cave President Mark Irwin. When these kinds of things happen, I always want to give the people making these decisions the chance to put their version of events. I call that trying to present balance and context; some people criticise me for "both-siding" the issue, but I'm okay with that when it comes to comics publishing. The reader is free to make up their own mind with all the information provided. Yesterday it happened again, but this time, no one at Mad Cave Studios replied to any of my attempts to reach out. I would be happy to add such a comment if they would like to provide one, but I didn't even get a reply or a "no comment" this time. Everything below is either multiple-sourced or from public comment. I am not including some of the wilder conspiracies, but I expect to revisit some later this week. UPDATE: Very shortly after publication, Mark Irwin responded to me, here.

So, yesterday morning, or late the night before, Mad Cave Studios Executive Vice President Mike Marts sent out a message to many comic book creators to tell them that their Mad Cave Studios comic was being dropped. I am told this affected around fifty to sixty projects, including many that were near completion, but I don't have an exact number. These include those from Ryan Estrada, Jeremy Whitley, Jamie Noguchi and more, and I hope to get more details on these at a later date. I have been told there are also a number of Mad Cave Studios employees that have been laid off, including Senior Marketing Manager: Kids & YA Spenser Nellis, Executive Editor of Nakama Press Kristen Koerner Simon, Senior Editor at Papercutz, Adam Wallenta, and Editor Charles Beacham

Ryan Estrada of Banned Book Club, Occulted, Garfield, Popeye, Star Trek, and Flash Gordon was the first to break cover. On BlueSky, he wrote "I'll post a more professional version of a deleted thread. Many cartoonists woke up today to news that a certain publisher is restructuring and a lot of near-completed books have been cancelled. Many probably can't talk about it. I am one of them. Be kind to your local cartoonist today. We all done been Batgirled. We got straight-up Holiday Haunted. Hopefully a Comics Ketchup Entertainment comes along, and we all get Coyoted as well, and these books all find a way to make it out into the world. Anyway, if you're one of the affected artists, here's a comic about creators whose near-finished project is canceled getting the last laugh. I didn't know it was going to be prophetic, but at least it can be comforting."

Jamie Noguchi of Erfworld, Yellow Peril, and School for Extraterrestrial Girls, uploaded news to YouTube. In which he said, "I head on over to my email, and I notice that it is from the executive vice president of the company. And I'm like, ooh, is this a companywide email letting everybody know that something cool is happening? And then I also notice that my editor is CC'd on the email. And I'm like, oh no, this is not a celebratory thing. Uh, shit. Open up the message. And indeed, it is not a celebratory moment. At least not for me. Publisher is going through some restructuring. And as a result of that restructuring, they are no longer moving forward with the book that I am working on… They reassured me that it wasn't because of my technical abilities. And that's always the question when something gets cancelled. Like, am I good enough? Have I chosen the wrong profession? What am I doing with my life? Oh my god, I can't draw these pages. I turned all this shit in and they didn't like it and I did everything that I could and it wasn't good enough and blah blah. So, I think they understood that when you're dealing with an artist, they are kind of emotional beings. And so the rest of the email tried to assure me that no, it wasn't because of my abilities as a storyteller. It was a strictly financial decision. And along with that, they're going to pay me for the pages that I did turn in. So, I guess that's the one benefit of being a work for hire is that like if this was a creator-owned project and we were getting paid on the back end, like a royalty after, you know, initial sales and all that kind of stuff, I would have been fucked. I wouldn't have gotten any money. So, at least I'm getting paid. So, that's the good news."

These weren't named as Mad Cave Studios projects at the time, but I have confirmed that's who they were talking about. Mad Cave Studios was founded in 2014 in Miami, Florida, initially to publish the comics written by founder Mark London. Of late, it has focused on character-driven original, creator-owned, and licensed works across genres including action, horror, sci-fi, fantasy, crime, and more, and includes the manga imprint Nakama, the YA imprint Maverick, and the kids publisher Papercutz. It also has a Star Wars license for kids' comics from Lucasfilm, as well as licenses for Speed Racer, Dick Tracy, Flash Gordon and more. It also had a publishing deal announced with Joe Quesada's Amazing Stories imprint that hasn't been heard from in a while. Ryan Estrada added, "Okay, it's weird to talk in circles; keep it a secret. No one wants to be the first to say it, like it's a curse. The publishers cancelling most of their slates and laying off editors are Mad Cave and Papercutz. "

There is a lot of chatter about a number of comic book publishers pulling projects or slimming down of late, including the likes of Ablaze, Ahoy, AWA, Dstlry, Vault and more, but from what I can tell, that is basically comic book publisher business as usual; what I have heard and had confirmed from Mad Cave is on a larger scale.

I contacted Jeremy Whitley, of Princeless, Unstoppable Wasp, My Little Pony and School for Extraterrestrial Girls, who told me, "I did have a graphic novel based on an in-house generated pitch that I wrote, that I had hoped would be an exciting follow-up to my award-winning YA romance series. We were in the process of trying to lock down an artist when we learned that it had been cancelled, seemingly along with other books. It was a huge blow to me. You never write anything with the intention that it will be cancelled, but I was really attached to this book and was looking forward to giving it the same love and promotion I have with my other books. Unfortunately, because the initial pitch was devised in-house, the publisher will continue to own the project and, though I have inquired, they have no interest in selling it or giving it to me, despite the fact that they are not publishing it. I was paid in full for my work on the book, which I greatly appreciate and has not always been the case with similar issues at other publishers. I hope that someday this book is allowed to see the light of day."

I would say the full payment situation and easy rights reversal for creator-owned projects is a silver lining when these kinds of changes are often announced – or just happen. No creator has a right to be published by a publisher, but they do have a right to be paid for what's been agreed, and it's sickening how often that bare minimum is not met. In that aspect, I have to give kudos to Mad Cave, and this isn't going to lead to lawsuits.

Spenser Nellis posted his news on LinkedIn. "Hi everyone, unfortunately I was let go from Mad Cave Studios today as their Senior Marketing Manager: Kids & YA. It's been an absolute honor working with some the hardest-working, kindest, and coolest colleagues and creators in the comic industry who I now call friends over the past 7 years. It was a pleasure to have the opportunity to market such exciting and meaningful stories and see them resonate with new readers young and old.

Kristen Koerner Simon, Executive Editor of Nakama Press at Mad Cave Studios, posted to Facebook, "Yes, it is true. I am no longer at Mad Cave. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me!! It has meant so much. Nakama was incredibly special, as I helped build it from the ground up, even starting from its name. I'm definitely heartbroken for all the books that we didn't get to finish. But also very proud of the ones that we did. I could go on with a lot of sentences that start with "I wish…" but that's pointless. Everyone who knows me knows how much I loved working at Mad Cave, even when it was super stressful and at one point I was (no joke) editing 43 books. I hope they manage to straighten things out; the industry does not need to lose another indie publisher. In the meantime, if anyone needs an editor, HIT ME UP!" She also posted to LinkedIn saying, "Looking for mutual respect, creative challenges, excellent storytelling, and a shared commitment to making great things."

So why all this and why now? I am told there was some internal bad feeling at Mad Cave Studios recently over very poor employment reviews on Glassdoor, though that is often the case after a raft of layoffs, which may have led to these layoffs. There is the observation that the publisher is retreating to licensed titles, titles written by Mad Cave founder Mark London and others close to the executives. There are more redundancies to be announced, and more creators to talk about their missing books. But for creator-owned projects, it may be an opportunity for other publishers to take on those projects near completion with little upfront cost. Or maybe for creators to self-publish… expect Kickstarter to get very busy very soon.

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