Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: Last Starfighter, pop kill

Mad Cave Studios Official Full October 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Mad Cave Studios Official Full October 2026 Solicits with Pop Kill, Hammer Head, Last Starfighter, Satanic Panic and Filthy Lambs

Article Summary Mad Cave Studios October 2026 Solicits debut Pop Kill: Big Candy #1 as the Sugar Wars spark a deadly new chase.

October 2026 highlights include Last Starfighter Beta #1, Hammer Head #1, Filthy Lambs #1, and Satanic Panic #1.

New Mad Cave Studios solicits span sci-fi, slasher horror, dark family deals, and 1980s paranoia-fueled murder.

The lineup also includes Hour of the Wolf #5, plus collected editions Exploit TP and Three Beasts HC.

Mad Cave Studios October 2026 solicits and solicitations lead with Pop Kill: Big Candy #1 as Jimmy Palmiotti, Dave Johnson and Juan Santacruz, as well as an untold tale of Last Starfighter Beta #1 from Benjamin Raab, Deric A. Hughes and David Cutler, Ed Brisson & Damian Couceiro's brutal slasher in Hammer Head #1, the dark family contract in Filthy Lambs #1 by Pallie Paul Allor and Chris Evenhuis, and the paranoia-fueled Satanic Panic #1 by Matt Miner and Clay McCormack set against a deadly 1980s backdrop.

POP KILL BIG CANDY #1 (OF 4)

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Dave Johnson (A) Juan Santacruz (CA) Dave Johnson

The Cola Wars are over. The Sugar Wars are about to begin! Jon Pyle and Dina Deluxe survived the chaos of POP KILL, but eight months later, their relationship is on shaky ground. Just as they struggle to move on from each other, Dina unveils a revolutionary sugar substitute that threatens the fortunes of the world's most powerful candy companies. Now a secret candy consortium has marked them for death, and Jon and Dina are once again running for their lives. A brand-new POP KILL saga begins here!

$6.99 10/7/2026

LAST STARFIGHTER BETA #1

(W) Benjamin Raab, Deric A. Hughes (A) David Cutler (CA) David Lopez

THE BELOVED DUPLICATE GETS HIS DUE! When the Ko-Dan Armada sent an assassin to kill small-town boy Alex Rogan, it was Alex's simuloid duplicate Beta who saved the day, sacrificing himself to convince the Ko-Dan that Alex was dead. The move bought the Last Starfighter valuable time—enough to sabotage the Ko-Dan mothership and save the planet Rylos. That's been the story for forty years. Now, the original film writer Jonathan Betuel joins a star-studded creative team to reveal Beta's true fate! Beta survived the Ko-Dan assault, but he's not the only alien entity left on Earth. And with Alex far away, Beta's stranded and alone. Can an organic robot with no orders to execute find his own purpose on an alien planet? Not if the Zando-Zan have anything to say about it! A hilarious and heartwarming one-shot from writers Benjamin Raab and Deric A. Hughes (Syfy's WAREHOUSE 13, The CW's ARROW, NBC's QUANTUM LEAP & more) and artist David Cutler (Marvel's Voices, Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird), and a can't-miss installment in The Last Starfighter mythos!

$6.99 10/21/2026

HAMMER HEAD #1 (OF 5)

(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) Damian Couceiro

TERROR CAN'T BE CONTAINED! For 20 years, Jules has been hiding from her past. As the only survivor of the Hammer Head killing-spree, she carries the guilt and trauma of having watched as everyone she loved was brutally murdered. Every couple of years, Hammer Head rises from the dead to continue his reign of terror anew, and with each repeated massacre, Jules falls deeper into the warm embrace of her own dark coping mechanisms. When she's thrown into prison with no trial and no hope, Jules finds herself part of a dark ritual built to force her back into the past that she's spent her life trying to escape. Co-creators, writer Ed Brisson (Predator, Old Man Logan, Ghost Rider) and artist Damian Couceiro (Wolverine & Kitty Pryde, X-Force, Old Man Logan) team up once again to bring you the ultimate horror throwback.:

$4.99 10/14/2026

FILTHY LAMBS #1 (OF 5)

(W) Pallie Paul Allor (A/CA) Chris Evenhuis

In the basement of Grimaldi Manor, the family patriarch says a prayer and stabs himself in the throat. Blood falls. The demon watches. A woman tries to scream. Upstairs, three generations of the Grimaldi family and a snapping turtle fill the house with unfulfilled promise and joyful childhood shrieks. These are tremendous, terrible times for the lineage! The Grimaldis hold a contract with Their Lord Below for ten more years of prodigious wealth and glory. But old contracts can sour. Monsters can misbehave. And a filthy little lamb can still have teeth.

$4.99 10/21/2026

SATANIC PANIC #1 (OF 4)

(W) Matt Miner (A/CA) Clay McCormack

A sleepy 1980s town is stalked by a masked slasher at the height of the Satanic Panic, where every heavy metal record, Dungeons & Dragons campaign and teenage outsider is treated as evidence of devil worship. As fear spreads and bodies pile up, three local misfits become the prime suspects in a series of gruesome murders. Join D&D geeks and Ozzy enthusiasts Naz, Sal, and Terry as they race to clear their names, survive an increasingly blood-soaked town and unmask the real killer before paranoia claims more innocent lives. But in a community eager to blame the weird kids, proving their innocence may be deadlier than facing the murderer. From Ringo Award and GLAAD Media Award-winning writer Matt Miner (Poser, Young Men in Love, Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins) and artist Clayton McCormack (Batman: White Knight Presents – Generation Joker) comes a brutal new horror series that blends slasher terror and the paranoia of the Satanic Panic into one unforgettable nightmare.:

$4.99 10/28/2026

HOUR OF THE WOLF #5 (OF 8) CVR A MARK CHIARELLO

(W) Mark London (A) Felix Ruiz (CA) Mark Chiarello

A terrifying new story arc begins! When a secret experiment unleashes the ancient God of Nightmares, Owen Blackwood is thrust into his most dangerous case yet. As the horrors of the Underworld Universe spill into the waking world, Owen must confront monsters both supernatural… and deeply personal. Perfect for new readers, this pulse-pounding new chapter reveals haunting secrets from Owen's past while expanding the dark mythology of the Underworld Universe. $4.99 10/14/2026

EXPLOIT TP

(W) Laura Hudson, Tim Leong (A/CA) Emiliana Pinna

Don't bury the lede. Bury your enemies. Kirby Kuo might be late to her true purpose in life—but no one would call the 30-something journalist intern out of time. After all, it's Kirby who uncovers a conspiracy surrounding Cole Saxon, a billionaire tech industrialist who, it turns out, is also really good at treason. But when a shocking act of violence brings vengeance to Kirby's door, it'll be up to this budding writer, her agoraphobic roommate, Lennox, and the staff of the defunct magazine RIOT! to bring truth to light… and the powerful to justice.

$17.99 10/7/2026

THREE BEASTS HC

(W/A/CA) Grovey Pascasio

Ten years ago, the Great Tamers saved the people of Punong Panday from a giant hydra, turning the once savage beast into a peace-keeper. Now, these three men are known across the land as legends. But for Dima, Espie, and Keris, the Great Tamers are more than legends… they're their fathers. And to become worthy successors, the young friends must each prove themselves in a physical contest against the hydra, Matutum. Dima is too meek and untalented, especially compared to the short-tempered Espie. Even their cool mentor Keris never stood a chance at winning. When their dreams become a deadly game of pride, they have to find a way out together—with their blades drawn, and their fathers' legacies burnt to ashes. Draconic action, intimately written friendships, and a lush setting all come together in The Three Beasts, from debut author-illustrator Grovey Pascasio.

$21.99 10/28/2026

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