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Mad Cave's Official Full December 2026 Solicits With Weekly World News

Mad Cave launches Weekly World News, dubbed X-Files meets It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, in its December 2026 solicits

Mad Cave Studios launches Weekly World News in their December 2026 solicits and solicitations by Ken Kristensen, Steven Paul Judd, Tvli Jacob, and M.K. Perker, dubbed X-Files meets It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the Escape From New York one-shot Escape From The North Pole from Fred Kennedy and Danilo Beyruth, and the suddenly controversial La Mancha by Christopher Sebela and Ibrahim Moustafa… as well as all the collections, Terrorbytes, Pop Kill, Egg Hunt, and all the Papercutz kids books…. Disney Storied Places: Princesses, Toy Story, Frozen and their own Flash Gordon.

WEEKLY WORLD NEWS #1 (OF 6)

(W) Ken Kristensen, Steven Paul Judd, Tvli Jacob (A/CA) M.K. Perker

HELL TOUPEE A workplace comedy that blends X-Files intrigue with the irreverance of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The son of one of the most respected journalists in history joins the misfits at the notorious tabloid famous for headlines like "Elvis-is-Alive!," "Bigfoot Sex Slave!," and "Florida Mafia Hires Vampire to Kill O.J.!" In this issue: a conspiracy so deep it may have cracked the ceiling of Hell! $4.99 12/2/2026

LA MANCHA #1 (OF 6)

(W) Christopher Sebela (A/CA) Ibrahim Moustafa

In an era between the age of knights and modern life sits Don Quixote, a man whose love of that bygone era sends him on a bloody spree of mayhem across the land of La Mancha to save the world. With a reluctant assistant, Sancho Panza, at his side, the delusional knight leaves a trail of bodies behind him and tilts at windmills in search of an evil enchanter, dedicating it all to the object of his storybook delusion — Dulcinea del Toboso. Dulcinea, a farm girl working to keep her family's farm alive, is forced to leave her life behind and take up arms to stop this murderous stranger and defend the one thing that she truly owns: her name. Acclaimed creators Christopher Sebela and Ibrahim Moustafa join forces to reimagine one of literature's most iconic stories as a brutal, darkly funny tale of obsession, identity and the danger of believing your own legend. $4.99 12/16/2026

SAMURAI PIZZA CATS TP VOL 01

(W) Fred Kennedy (A/CA) Lorenzo Di Santo

Welcome back to Little Tokyo, pizza lovers! And what a sizzling situation you've walked into! The Big Cheese is up to his stinky shenanigans again! This time, he's using fish sticks to lull our fair city into a crispified, fish-laden catastrophe! And that's just the first couple of pages… and let me tell you, when this kitten starts purring, there's no telling where it'll wind up! Rock concerts, pizza sauce, reality TV, evil spirits, hammocks, mecha-spiders, and even… Vikings! You read that right, buck-o, VIKINGS!!! So, toss on your tennis shoes and slap on a sweatband because you're in for a wild ride with this one! Also… be sure to stretch; I don't want you blowing out your hammies! $10.99 12/9/2026

ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK ESCAPE FROM THE NORTH POLE (ONE SHOT)

(W) Fred Kennedy (A) Danilo Beyruth (CA) Adam Gorham

Mother Russia never forgets her children… Hard-as-nails antihero Snake Plisskin is dragged to Camp Vincent (AKA Ellesmere Island Containment Facility), the northernmost prison in the world, after being caught smuggling contraband across the border. He's now in the custody of the Canadian Shield, an organization tasked with patrolling the Arctic and wiping out any Soviet factions that remain following the aftermath of WWIII. Snake is an asset, and they intend to use him. He's given a choice: track down and rescue Soviet Geneticist Dr. Svetlana Lysenko from a Siberian Bioweapons facility where experiments have mutated into dangerous abominations, or remain on Ellesmere island… Permanently. Acclaimed writer and radio host "Fearless" Fred Kennedy (Dead Romans, Florida Hippopotamus Cocaine Massacre) and fan-favorite artist Danilo Beyruth (Frank Miller Presents: Ancient Enemies, Carnage, Ghost Rider) spearhead one of the wildest installments yet in the beloved action franchise! $6.99 12/23/2026

GREAT DEATH TP VOL 01

(W) Régis Loisel, Jean-Blaise Djian (A/CA) Vincent Mallié

When a broken-down car strands a stressed-out student in the countryside, Pauline's quiet study retreat turns into something far more dangerous—and magical. Taken in by the reclusive Erwan, Pauline discovers a hidden realm of "little people" living alongside our own world, unseen but deeply entwined with it. As the fragile balance between worlds begins to fracture, Pauline and her friend Gaëlle are drawn into a perilous journey that will test their courage, loyalty, and sense of responsibility. Blending contemporary fantasy with urgent themes of ecological balance and social justice, this spellbinding tale reveals how even the smallest lives can change the fate of two worlds. $19.99 12/23/2026

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