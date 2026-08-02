Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: magick, Mythos, vamp

Magick & Vamp in Mythos' Official Full October 2026 Solicits

Magick and Vamp in Mythos Comics' Official Full October 2026 Solicits and Solicitations

Mythos Comics is a Los Angeles-based comics publisher founded by screenwriter/producer Bragi Schut and former TV showrunner and documentary filmmaker Lewis Fenton. Their best-known work is Samaritan, a superhero story written by Schut about a boy who suspects a reclusive older man in his building is a vanished hero. It was adapted into the 2022 film starring Sylvester Stallone on Amazon Prime. And now Mythos Comics has returned to comic book distribution through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution in their October 2026 solicits and solicitations, with Magick #1 by Bragi Schut and Renzo Podesta, and Vamp Deluxe #1 by Jim Eckels and Emmanuel Bazin. And catch up with all the other comic solicitations dropping right now with this handy solicits tag.

VAMP DELUXE #1 (OF 2)

(W) Jim Eckels (A/CA) Emmanuel Bazin

The biggest hush-hush in Vegas is that Sanctus Hotel & Casino is run by vampires, and Julian Smith is their personal cleaner. As Head of Guest Relations, Julian works days (and nights) to keep the bloodiest secrets of Sanctus buried with the unluckier guests while ensuring the high-end clientele (not on the menu) are healthy, happy, and always wanting more. But Julian's world spins into chaos when an old flame comes to town… and paints it red. $5.99 10/14/2026

MAGICK #1

(W) Bragi Schut (A/CA) Renzo Podesta

Jim Bishop knows something he shouldn't. An ancient language whose words have the ability to alter reality itself. The language has been known by many names — Enochian, the Language of the Birds, the Green Tongue — and in modern times, more simply… as magic. But this knowledge comes at a terrible price. There are those who fear it and will do anything to silence it forever. Jim's father was killed for it and now they are hunting Jim. $4.99 10/14/2026

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