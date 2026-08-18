Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Absolute Batman, d23, hottest comics, Last Driver, Magik, mister sinister, Rogue, sean murphy

Magik Casts A Spell Over The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week

Magik Casts A Spell Over The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week, as the upcoming X-Men movie affects key issues

Article Summary Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week is led by Magik, as X-Men movie casting boosts key mutant issues and variants.

Mr. Sinister and Rogue keys heat up fast, while Marvel Tōkon and D23 exclusives drive major aftermarket sales.

Absolute Batman dominates with Batgirl buzz, rising early keys, and a hot foil preorder fueling collector demand.

Teen Titans, G.I. Joe Lara Croft, Red Hood, and Sean Murphy’s The Last Driver ashcan round out the hot list.

The cast announcement for the unnamed X-Men film sends Magik, Mr Sinister, and Rogue key issues climbing, while Absolute Batman, Teen Titans, and D23 exclusives keep modern collectors busy. Both past and future Absolute Batman key issues are currently trending, and even an exclusive Red Hood cover is making waves, as well as a Lara Croft cover, an ashcan of Sean Murphy's new series The Last Driver, and Magik's Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls cover joining the Top 10 Hottest Comics List, all courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions.

X-MEN #35 – MARVEL TOKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT | MARVEL | AUGUST 2026 Marvel has been experiencing a breath of new life as fans are returning to witness the beginning of the Mutant Saga. San Diego Comic-Con and D23 have really built up hype for the future of the MCU, which is the X-Men! In addition to all the news, a brand new fighting game, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, was released a little over a week ago. The game sold 485,000 copies and grossed over $33 million in its first week of release. If you play fighting games, you probably immediately started creating/looking for a tier list. If you did, you would see that the majority of players rank Magik at the top of that list. Magik was already an extremely popular character, but throw in all the positive MCU news and the game release, and fans immediately gravitated towards this cover of the character! We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20. TEEN TITANS #1 – TOKITOKORO – COMIC GRAIL VAULT (LIMITED 900) | DC | SEPTEMBER 2026 DC is taking their Next Level line to the literal next level! They are debuting three new team-up series, including LEGION OF SUPER HEROES, THE DOOM PATROL, and TEEN TITANS! TEEN TITANS has fan-favorite writer Kyle Higgins and artist Daniele Di Nicuolo, building up hype for the new ongoing series. As fans wait for the release of the first issue in a couple of weeks, exclusives for the series have been dropping. This exclusive cover, by Tokitokoro, hit all the notes, and fans smashed that preorder button. The sales for this limited 900 cover have been soaring, and it hasn't even been released yet! We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $252. G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #330 – CHRIS MOONEYHAM – 2ND PRINT | IMAGE | AUGUST 2026 Last month, GI Joes were treated to the grand surprise of seeing Lara Croft added to the Energon Universe. The first print run of covers did not feature Lara Croft on the cover. Instead, it was featured in our Top Ten after it was released because GI Joe fans were hunting down the 1:10 Gears of Joe variant by Steve Beach. The 2nd print is moving fast on the aftermarket because it does feature Lara Croft on the cover, marking her first cover appearance on a GI Joe book! This isn't the only print either; next month welcomes a black-and-white version of this cover in the form of a 3rd print! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $11. THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #34 – HUMBERTO RAMOS – 2026 D23 EXPO – VIRGIN | MARVEL | AUGUST 2026 D23 was this past weekend, and it had a lot of surprise announcements! Aside from announcements, attendees of the event were treated to another surprise: a free comic book! This book was a giveaway, but not every D23 attendee received one. This book was given away as a complimentary exit gift to fans who attended any Marvel Panel and stayed for the whole presentation. This year's Ramos cover was in celebration of Mary Jane's 60th birthday. It became a hit on the aftermarket and quickly soared in value! We tracked it at a high sale of $244 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $148. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #24 – MARK BROOKS – WEBSTORE – FOIL | DC | SEPTEMBER 2026 The Absolute Universe is welcoming Batgirl at the end of September! Absolute Batman's mythos continues to grow as another major character enters the world in her grand debut. Fans are excited to see how this character's story unfolds and even more excited to collect all her amazing exclusive covers. At the top of this week's preorder list is Mark Brooks' exclusive cover. Brooks' style is a perfect match-up for this universe's Batgirl. The foil version has been doing extremely well on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $220 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $187. THE UNCANNY X-MEN #221 – DIRECT | MARVEL | SEPTEMBER 1987 Marvel held back news at SDCC to make some major announcements at D23. Among revealing the cast for the new X-Men, there was still one major casting announcement left… As the room fell silent, Adam Driver appeared on a prerecorded video, revealing that he was playing Magneto! He then quickly corrected himself and revealed he would actually be playing none other than Nathaniel Milbury! Nathaniel Milbury, otherwise known as Mr. Sinister, was a huge surprise for fans, and the casting was enough to get everyone fired up for the next phase of the MCU! We tracked it at a high sale of $160 for a NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $70. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #10 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | JULY 2025 ABSOLUTE BATMAN is one of DC's strongest-selling series. It has been made clear that DC intends to invest heavily in the Absolute Universe, specifically in Absolute Batman. Absolute Batman already had a video game debut, sort of, when an Absolute Batman skin was made playable in this year's LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. In addition, an anime of the extremely popular series is also in development. As the Absolute Universe continues to gain popularity, early keys like these are set to be harder to collect! We tracked it at a high sale of $510 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $119. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #4 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | JANUARY 2025 As Absolute Batman readies to cross media into an anime series, fans are hunting down early key issues of the comic book series. In the last two years, we have seen the debut of many of Batman's original rogues' gallery in the Absolute Universe. The Robins have debuted, along with a future debut of Absolute Batgirl that is getting tons of attention. Early keys like this one are going to become harder to find and likely become more valuable to those who wanted to collect the series before it grows out of reach! We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $77. THE LAST DRIVER #ASHCAN – SEAN MURPHY – RETAILER PREVIEW | IMAGE | JULY 2026 Sean Murphy is releasing a new series this week, and the ashcan has already been gaining momentum on the aftermarket. Ashcans of hyped up series tend to gain popularity because of the way they are distributed. The ashcans are never up for order, nor do retailers get to reorder any. Instead, they randomly drop, and retailers usually only ever receive one copy per store. Due to these "surprise" drops, ashcans can become difficult to grab before someone else gets their hands on them! What makes this series unique is that it only features landscape artwork. This is seen in the ashcan, which is printed to flip on the short side of the comic book. This will mark Sean Murphy's return to Image after nearly a decade since his last project, TOKYO GHOST in 2015. We tracked it at a high sale of $21 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $17. AVENGERS ANNUAL #10 – NEWSSTAND | MARVEL | JANUARY 1981 Inde Navarrette has had a meteoric rise in the past couple of years. Navarrette began as a Twitch streamer, mainly playing Call of Duty and The Last of Us. She made her jump into smaller roles in 13 Reasons Why and Superman & Lois before her breakout role in the horror film Obsession. The film brought all eyes on her acting abilities, and everyone knew big things were on the horizon. Little did we know that the next big thing would be bringing Rogue to the MCU! This D23 announcement was one that no one saw coming, but everyone applauded. The casting for these popular X-Men characters has been hyping up the MCU for another great saga of films! We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for a FN copy and a current raw NM FMV of $78.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, August 16th, 2026.

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