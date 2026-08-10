Magik Teams Up With Madelyne Pryor & Juggernaut in X-Orcists

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: juggernaut, madelyne pryor, Magik, X-Orcists

Magik Teams Up With Madelyne Pryor and Juggernaut in X-Orcists from Marvel Comics in November 2026

The latest Magik series from Ashley Allen and Germán Peralta follows Magik and Magik And Colossus with a new five-issue limited series with a new X-Men team, the X-Orcists… with Magik now teaming with Juggernaut and Madelyne Pryor (fulfilling another promise)…

X-ORCISTS #1 (OF 5) Written by ASHLEY ALLEN Art by GERMÁN PERALTA Cover A by BEN HARVEY Cover B by DIKE RUAN Cover D by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN DEMONS, BEWARE… the X-ORCISTS are here! When a demon escapes Limbo and begins terrorizing humans and mutants alike, Magik and Juggernaut of the X-Men team up with Madelyne Pryor, the Queen of Limbo, to take it down. But this demon is unlike anything they've ever seen before, and they're going to need help to stop its ruinous rampage. On Sale 11/18

"The dark bond between mutantkind and magic unleashes a terrifying new threat on the Marvel Universe this November in X-ORCISTS, a new five-issue limited series by writer Ashley Allen and artist Germán Peralta. The acclaimed creative team behind Magik and Magik & Colossus reunite for the next chapter in their celebrated Magik saga as Illyana Rasputin confronts a demonic invasion from the realm she once ruled. But this time, she won't stand alone. Fellow X-Man Juggernaut, rival sorceress Madelyne Pryor, and a powerful lineup of mystical heroes join forces with Magik to battle a major X-Men supervillain whose return could unravel mutant magic forever."

"On the latest evolution of her work on Magik, Allen said, "Round three, baby! In all seriousness, I'm incredibly grateful to continue this journey with Germán and the rest of the Magik team, telling the story of a character so close to my and fans' hearts. Magik and Madelyne are both women who have been told what their paths should be, only to choose their own destinies. Exploring this has been such a powerful and rewarding experience and I'm excited for fans to see these two characters reclaim their power, evolve from their pasts, and discover what it means to truly wield themselves."

"If you had told me as a kid that I would be drawing X-Men comics, I wouldn't have believed it," Peralta shared. "This is a special X-Book exploring the mystical and dark side of the mutant world—what more could I ask for? Well, I think just one thing, and luckily, that happened too: having Ashley Allen again as the writer!"

"I really enjoy working with Ashley," he continued. "She perfectly understands the characters, not just their powers and how to use them, but also their emotions and motivations. I couldn't imagine a better partner to embark on this new journey with our beloved Illyana. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as we are making it."