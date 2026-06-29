Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Deniz camp, javier rodriguez

Major Absolute Characters Together In Absolute Martian Manhunter #12

Major Absolute Universe characters appear together for the first time in Absolute Martian Manhunter #12 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman is confirmed in Absolute Martian Manhunter #12, fueling speculation over more major Absolute cameos.

Deniz Camp teases a first for major Absolute characters together, though earlier crossovers already united Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

Absolute Martian Manhunter #12 is the finale, bringing Camp and Javier Rodriguez’s surreal Absolute Universe series to a close.

Deniz Camp stays with the Absolute Universe event next, while Camp and Javier Rodriguez also line up a new DC Next Level title.

Deniz Camp says of this week's Absolute Martian Manhunter #12, the finale of the series, by Camp and Javier Rodriguez, "Not to spoil anything, but I think this is the first time certain major absolute characters all appear in one issue together. Worth noting, maybe…" Well… Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman all appeared in DC All-In Special, the DC All-In Free Comic Book Day. and Absolute Evil. They also all appeared together in DC's K.O. #3 and #4, under the command of Darkseid. So might there be more? There is definitely Absolute Wonder Woman…

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #12

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

THE JAW-DROPPING FINAL ISSUE! It all comes together here: green and white, life and death, husbands and wives, fathers and sons, free will and fate, crime and punishment. Beginnings and endings. Why do people do the things they do? Read this issue to find out. $4.99 7/1/2026

And while the series ends, we know that Deniz Camp will be writing the Absolute Martian Manhunter bits of the upcoming Absolute Event… and that Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez will be creating a new DC Next Level series… and possibly Batman: Shadow Of The Bat. And that's before all the new DC Next Level books are announced at San Diego Comic-Con for October, including, we are betting…

Absolute Martian Manhunter was published by DC Comics as part of the Absolute Universe in March 2025 and concludes this week, as a surrealist psychological horror/thriller with psychedelic noir elements. It experiments extensively with the comic medium through abstract artwork and encourages readers to hold pages up to the light or even rip them out for a different narrative experience. FBI Agent John Jones, a human, becomes psychically bound to an otherworldly alien consciousness known as "the Martian", a disembodied entity from beyond physical form, conceptualised in John's mind as the classic green Martian Manhunter. They form a symbiotic partnership to combat metaphysical threats, particularly the White Martian, an opposing cosmic entity that embodies and spreads "bad ideas," social unrest, bigotry, and anti-life concepts. And now it comes to an end… for now.

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