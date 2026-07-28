Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: flashpoint, Legion Of Super Heroes, new 52, pandora, rebirth

Major DC Flashpoint/New 52 Character Returns From The Dead (Spoilers)

Major DC Flashpoint/New 52 Character Returns From The Dead in this week's Superman Year One Thousand Annual (Spoilers)

Article Summary Superman Annual Year One Thousand reveals a major New 52 return alive in DC’s far future.

While fixing Darkseid’s damage across time, Superman encounters Brainiac One Million hunting Darkseid’s Absolute Legion.

The key to Flashpoint and the New 52 timeline, returns after DC Universe Rebirth.

The comeback reconnects New 52 lore, Flashpoint fallout, and Darkseid’s future plans in a surprising DC twist.

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers for the Superman Annual Year One Thousand from Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows and Yasmine Putri out tomorrow from DC Comics. Even if the conclusion of the cliffhanger was published last week in Action Comics #1100.

And as Superman travels to the far future to try and put right what once went wrong…

…he sees what remains of Darkseid's Absolute Legion. And it turns out that he is not the only one looking for them.

As Braniac One Million descends upon them. But who is he talking to? A servant of Darkseid?

It's Pandora. Created by Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert, a reimagining of a Greek myth figure with martial arts skills for the events of Flashpoint and the New 52 that followed…

…appearing in a cameo of every New 52 #1 in 2022, seen as responsible for causing the Flash to merge three separate timelines, the DC Universe, the Wildstorm Universe and select Vertigo titles, in order to create the new DC universe that is seen in the publications of The New 52.

A bit like what Superman is attempting in this week's Year One Thousand Annual. Years later, she is summoned to the Rock of Eternity with The Question and The Phantom Stranger as the "Trinity of Sin" and each given a punishment. Pandora was sentenced to an eternity of loneliness, pain and being told that she is evil…

…before getting her own series. Pandora's box was later revealed, in Forever Evil, not to be a mystical artefact at all, but a device for accessing Earth-3, underlining Pandora's innocence. And then in the 80-Page DC Universe Rebirth Special, Pandora is murdered and disintegrated by Doctor Manhattan from Watchmen, as part of the restoration of the DC Universe for Rebirth.

Killed in just the way Rorschach was. But nothing ever ends… and now she is back. Working for Darkseid millennia into the future…

SUPERMAN ANNUAL YEAR ONE THOUSAND #1

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Eddy Barrows, Yasmine Putri (CA) Eddy Barrows

SUPERMAN AT THE END OF TIME! At the end of DC K.O., Superman became King Omega with the powers of a god. But after pushing Darkseid back to the Absolute World, Superman rejected the Heart of Apokolips…and went missing. Now the story of where he went can be told! The future was infected by Darkseid and his Legion–leaving a trail of death and disaster in their wake–including the Legion of Super-Heroes. Now Superman is using Time Trapper's powers to heal the future and correct the damage that has been done. But Superman's godlike powers are fading fast, and he may become lost at the end of time! $5.99 7/29/2026

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