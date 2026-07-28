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Major DC Flashpoint/New 52 Character Returns From The Dead (Spoilers)

Major DC Flashpoint/New 52 Character Returns From The Dead in this week's Superman Year One Thousand Annual (Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Superman Annual Year One Thousand reveals a major New 52 return alive in DC’s far future.
  • While fixing Darkseid’s damage across time, Superman encounters Brainiac One Million hunting Darkseid’s Absolute Legion.
  • The key to Flashpoint and the New 52 timeline, returns after DC Universe Rebirth.
  • The comeback reconnects New 52 lore, Flashpoint fallout, and Darkseid’s future plans in a surprising DC twist.

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers for the Superman Annual Year One Thousand from Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows and Yasmine Putri out tomorrow from DC Comics. Even if the conclusion of the cliffhanger was published last week in Action Comics #1100.

Major DC Flashpoint/New 52 Character Returns From The Dead (Spoilers)
Superman Annual Year One Thousand from Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows and Yasmine Putri

And as Superman travels to the far future to try and put right what once went wrong…

Major DC Flashpoint/New 52 Character Returns From The Dead (Spoilers)
Superman Annual Year One Thousand from Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows and Yasmine Putri

…he sees what remains of Darkseid's Absolute Legion. And it turns out that he is not the only one looking for them.

Major DC Flashpoint/New 52 Character Returns From The Dead (Spoilers)
Superman Annual Year One Thousand from Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows and Yasmine Putri

As Braniac One Million descends upon them. But who is he talking to? A servant of Darkseid?

Major DC Flashpoint/New 52 Character Returns From The Dead (Spoilers)
Superman Annual Year One Thousand from Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows and Yasmine Putri

It's Pandora. Created by Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert, a reimagining of a Greek myth figure with martial arts skills for the events of Flashpoint and the New 52 that followed…

A Major DC Flashpoint/New 52 Character Returns=From The Dead (Spoilers)

…appearing in a cameo of every New 52 #1 in 2022, seen as responsible for causing the Flash to merge three separate timelines, the DC Universe, the Wildstorm Universe and select Vertigo titles, in order to create the new DC universe that is seen in the publications of The New 52.

A Major DC Flashpoint/New 52 Character Returns=From The Dead (Spoilers)
Flashpoint #5 by Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert

A bit like what Superman is attempting in this week's Year One Thousand Annual. Years later, she is summoned to the Rock of Eternity with The Question and The Phantom Stranger as the "Trinity of Sin" and each given a punishment. Pandora was sentenced to an eternity of loneliness, pain and being told that she is evil…

Major DC Flashpoint/New 52 Character Returns From The Dead (Spoilers)
Trinity Of Sin: Pandora

…before getting her own series. Pandora's box was later revealed, in Forever Evil, not to be a mystical artefact at all, but a device for accessing Earth-3, underlining Pandora's innocence. And then in the 80-Page DC Universe Rebirth Special, Pandora is murdered and disintegrated by Doctor Manhattan from Watchmen, as part of the restoration of the DC Universe for Rebirth.

Major DC Flashpoint/New 52 Character Returns From The Dead (Spoilers)
DC Universe Rebirth Special by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank

Killed in just the way Rorschach was. But nothing ever ends… and now she is back. Working for Darkseid millennia into the future…

  • SUPERMAN ANNUAL YEAR ONE THOUSAND #1
    (W) Joshua Williamson (A) Eddy Barrows, Yasmine Putri (CA) Eddy Barrows
    SUPERMAN AT THE END OF TIME! At the end of DC K.O., Superman became King Omega with the powers of a god. But after pushing Darkseid back to the Absolute World, Superman rejected the Heart of Apokolips…and went missing. Now the story of where he went can be told! The future was infected by Darkseid and his Legion–leaving a trail of death and disaster in their wake–including the Legion of Super-Heroes. Now Superman is using Time Trapper's powers to heal the future and correct the damage that has been done. But Superman's godlike powers are fading fast, and he may become lost at the end of time! $5.99 7/29/2026

 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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