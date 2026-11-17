Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: midnight, Midnight Spider-Man, phillip kennedy johnson, Scientronc

Making Monsters Out Of Midnight Spider-Man #2 (Spoilers)

Making Monsters Out Of Midnight Spider-Man #2 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scientronc (Spoilers)

Article Summary Making Monsters Out Of Midnight Spider-Man #2 dives into Peter Parker’s dark origin, with mutant experiments turning him into a killer.

Felicia Hardy pushes Peter toward Oscorp, while Dr. Connors resists and their history adds fresh menace to the story.

Midnight Spider-Man #2 unveils Midnight Doctor Octopus and teases more twisted Marvel monsters waiting in the Midnight Universe.

The issue ends in brutal fashion as Peter Parker is discovered...

Midnight Spider-Man #2 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scientronc is out tomorrow. Yes, it's been a while, but you'll remember, science blogger Peter Parker, studying and working for Dr Connor at the university, headhunted by Oscorp, at a time when it's all about mutant experimentation and making monsters.

Hang on, no, sorry, that's Midnight X-Men #2 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Del Lucca, also out tomorrow.

As Felicia Hardy is trying to get Peter Parker to sign up to the big bad Oscorp, and Dr Connors doesn't want any part of that game. As well as exposing a hidden history between the two.

Professors handing out stars, willy nilly, it's the end of education, I tell you. But it's not a great day all over for Felicia Hardy. There are no black cats walking in front of her…

As we get to meet the Midnight Doctor Octopus. And all the Midnight Marvel monstrosities that are just waiting to be unleashed on the Midnight Universe.

As we confirm the origin of the Midnight Spider-Man, by way of The Fly as we successfully placed together six weeks.

As well as where it all ended up in a very familiar place.

Which brings us back to Felicia Hardy at the end of last issue, on a bug hunt at the Parker house…

And while discovering the body of Uncle Ben, who got bitten first, and a Peter Parker with a mutant spider embedded in his chest…

…as when you uncover that cloaked cover…

And that's when this student reveals his true self. As it seems the Midnight Spider-Man has quite a spider sense to protect him from danger, such as a barrage of bullets from Oscorp goons…

And the Midnight Spider-Man takes over Peter Parker and kills. More than that, rips folk apart as if they were, well, cobwebs. But we have another Midnight debut to look for…

Midnight Misty Knight. Who, like Dr Curt Connors, still has both her arms. Well, we may have just met someone who could easily rip one off… Midnight Spider-Man #2 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scientronc is out tomorrow alongside Midnight X-Men #2 and Midnight Fantastic Four #2.

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? November 18th 2026 $4.99

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