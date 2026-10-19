Man Of Action Duncan Rouleau Writes And Draws Ben 10 #9, With Vilgax

Ben 10 #9 arrives in February 2027 from Dynamite, with Man of Action co-creator Duncan Rouleau writing and drawing.
The new Ben 10 comic puts Vilgax front and center, delivering a villain-focused chapter built around blood, battle, and conquest.
Rouleau has covered every issue of the Ben 10 relaunch, but #9 marks his first interior comic pages in nearly a decade.
Joe Casey scripts two pages drawn by Cormac Hughes, with covers by Rouleau, Robert Carey, Dustin Nguyen, and more.
Dynamite Entertainment and Warner Bros. Global Consumer Products have announced that the first Ben 10 comic of 2027, Ben 10 #9, will be written and drawn by another Man Of Action co-founder and original series co-creator, Duncan Rouleau, with the issue turning the spotlight on the franchise's biggest villain, Vilgax.
Ben 10 #9 by Duncan Rouleau
Ben 10 #9 by Duncan Rouleau
Ben 10 #9 by Duncan Rouleau
Ben 10 #9 by Duncan Rouleau
Ben 10 #9 by Duncan Rouleau
Ben 10 #9 by Duncan Rouleau
Ben 10 #9 by Duncan Rouleau
Ben 10 #9 by Duncan Rouleau
Ben 10 #9 by Duncan Rouleau
The issue is scheduled for February 2027, part of Dynamite's rather well-selling adaptation of the cartoon. Duncan Rouleau has provided covers for every issue of Dynamite's relaunch so far, but this marks his first interior comic pages in nearly a decade. The company describes the instalment as an artistic tour-de-force and a setup for stories still to come. "Conquest is for kings. Vilgax doesn't need subjects," said Duncan Rouleau. "He wants something that can only be found in blood and battle. If he doesn't find it there — worlds break." In addition to Duncan Rouleau's work on the bulk of the issue, two pages will be drawn by Cormac Hughes, who has previously contributed exclusive covers for the series. Those pages are scripted by Joe Casey. Covers for #9 come from Duncan Rouleau himself, along with Robert Carey, Dustin Nguyen, Sebastian Piriz, and Eric Canete.
Character designs by artist Robert Carey, available in Ben 10 Creator Files
Character designs by artist Robert Carey, available in Ben 10 Creator Files
Dynamite's Ben 10 series has rotated writing duties among the Man of Action team. Joe Casey handled issues #1–3 and #6–8, Steven T. Seagle wrote the Zombozo arc in #4–5, and Joe Kelly's issues are still ahead. Rouleau's turn on #9 continues that approach while giving one of the original creators full creative control for a single, Vilgax-focused chapter.
Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.