Man Of Action Duncan Rouleau Writes And Draws Ben 10 #9, With Vilgax

Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Ben 10, Duncan Rouleau, man of action, Vilgax

Man Of Action co-founder Duncan Rouleau writes and draws Ben 10 #9, spotlighting Vilgax

Dynamite's Ben 10 series has rotated writing duties among the Man of Action team. Joe Casey handled issues #1–3 and #6–8, Steven T. Seagle wrote the Zombozo arc in #4–5, and Joe Kelly's issues are still ahead. Rouleau's turn on #9 continues that approach while giving one of the original creators full creative control for a single, Vilgax-focused chapter.