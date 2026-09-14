Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: blind bag, DNX, mark bagley

Mark Bagley Original Art Sketch Cover From DNX #1 Blind Bag For $1000

Mark Bagley Original Art Sketch Cover From DNX #1 Blind Bag For $1000 on eBay... will they get it? Will you?

Article Summary Marvel’s DNX #1 Blind Bag launches this week, kicking off the X-Men/Fantastic Four crossover by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini.

The story centers on 3K and Beast unleashing the X-Virus, threatening humans and mutants while echoing Age of Revelation fallout.

A one-of-a-kind Mark Bagley original art sketch cover from a DNX #1 Blind Bag has surfaced on eBay with a $1000 asking price.

Marvel’s blind bag sketch cover includes back-cover verification details, making it harder for blank DNX #1 covers to be faked.

This week sees the launch of Marvel's X-Men/Fantastic Four crossover DNX, as first previewed on Free Comic Book Day in May. In which mutant terrorists led by the original Hank McCoy, The Beast, now The Chairman of 3K, are set to release the X-Virus, which turns some humans into mutants, turns some mutants into more powerful mutants, and kills most humans. In the original Age Of Revelation, 3K were blamed for this when it was all down to Doug Ramsey, now it seems that 3K have decided to be hung for a sheep as for a lamb. And with DNX #1, Marvel Comics is launching this week with their True Believers Blind Bags. And while retailers are meant not to open them yet, it seems some can't wait. This DNX original art-sketched cover has burned up on eBay, featuring a sketch by Mark Bagley of the classic Beast, and is listed by Valued Collectibles for $1000.

And just to stop people from using the blank sketch cover and faking these one-of-a-kind covers themselves, this is how it looks on the back.

DNX #1 (of 5) by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

THE X-VIRUS UNLEASHED! The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another's throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: The X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major population area! EVOLUTION IS CONTAGIOUS! $5.99 9/16/26

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