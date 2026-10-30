Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, coverwatch, dexter soy, mark brooks

Mark Brooks On Dexter Soy's Absolute Batman #25 Foil Cover That Isn't

Mark Brooks on Dexter Soy's Absolute Batman #25 Foil Cover that wasn't... at least, not yet

Article Summary Mark Brooks says Dexter Soy's Absolute Batman #25 Trade Dress Foil Variant was misprinted on cardstock, not foil.

DC will reprint Dexter Soy's Absolute Batman #25 foil cover, delaying unsigned orders about 6 weeks and signed 8.

Bundle orders including the Dexter Soy Absolute Batman #25 foil variant will ship together once corrected copies arrive.

The misprinted cardstock edition becomes a Brooks Brigade exclusive drop, letting fans buy the Dexter Soy cover twice.

Comic Sketch Art and Mark Brooks issued the following statement this week regarding the Absolute Batman #25 Dexter Soy Trade Dress Foil Variant published this Wednesday, exclusive to the store.

"Unfortunately, due to a printing error at DC, the Trade Dress Foil edition was mistakenly printed on cardstock instead of foil. We were unaware of this until very recently and have been working with DC to resolve the issue to their, our, and our customers' satisfaction. The good news is that DC has confirmed they will be reprinting the books with the correct foil treatment! However, this means there will be a delay in shipping:"

Unsigned Foil Editions: Approximately 6 additional weeks for the corrected reprints.

Signed Foil Editions: Approximately 8 additional weeks to allow for reprinting and signatures.

"We share in your frustration and sincerely apologize for this unexpected delay and appreciate your patience while we work to get the correct books into your hands. While the new shipping times are there to set realistic expectations, we will be doing our damnedest to get your books to you sooner."

Bundle buyers: This also means your bundle will be delayed while we await DC to print the foil trade dress covers. Your bundle including the trade dress foil and virgin cardstock will be shipped together.

"In the meantime, we have some exciting news! Rather than let the mistakenly printed cardstock editions go to waste, we've decided to make them available to fans in a special Brooks Brigade exclusive drop this Thursday, October 29! That's right, this is a Brigade Exclusive with no public drop offered. We saw an opportunity to give back to the Brigade with a drop of their own so we decided to take it. The Absolute Batman #25 Dexter Soy Trade Dress Cardstock Variant will be available exclusively to Brooks Brigade members in limited quantities. There will be no CGC or remarque options for this release. We'll be publishing a separate Brooks Brigade blog post soon with all the details about this exclusive drop, including pricing, discount code, and access information. Keep an eye out for that announcement!" "For non-Brigade Members—you can still sign up! Click the link in the first comment and register for your store access and discount code that will appear in the membership blog at 12pm EST on October 29th! Please note that these cardstock editions are a separate release and do not replace the foil editions already ordered. Those orders will be fulfilled once the corrected foil books arrive. We appreciate your understanding and continued support. While we didn't cause this, we're working to make this right for all our customers. We'll share another update as soon as DC provides a confirmed arrival date for the reprinted foils."

Well, it looks like it worked out for Mark Brooks and Comic Sketch Art who now get to sell the same cover twice…

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