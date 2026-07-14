Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, DC All-In, joker, mark hamill

Mark Hamill As The Joker On Absolute Batman's First Appearance

Mark Hamill as The Joker on Absolute Batman's First Appearance as it climbs up the sales charts

Article Summary Mark Hamill as The Joker headlines a new Fan Expo Anaheim variant for DC All In Special #1 by Mitch Gerads.

DC All In Special #1, tied to Absolute Batman’s first printed story, is climbing fast in raw and CGC sales.

Recent eBay sales show strong demand for the 1:25 variant and standard first printing as collectors chase keys.

Mark Hamill Joker Fan Expo editions are still relatively affordable on eBay, with copies selling around $25 to $35.

As collectors continue to descend upon Absolute Batman, the DC All-In Special from 2024, which features the character's first printed story, unless you count the Absolute Batman SDCC Ashcan, prices have been rising.

DC All In Special First Printing 1:25 Variant Cover CGC 9.8 – $1600

DC All In Special First Printing 1:25 Variant Cover Raw $460

DC All In Special First Printing Standard Cover CGC 9.8 Signed By Scott Snyder – $600

DC All In Special First Printing Standard Cover Raw – $450

DC All In Special First Printing Standard Cover CGC 9.8 – $400

I am not saying those last two make any sense; they just are. And recently Mitch Gerads drew Mark Hamill as The Joker for a new exclusive variant cover reprinting of the DC All-In Special for Fan Expo Anaheim a couple of weeks ago, with the Joker beating up the Adam West Batman…

"Cannot wait to see all of you at @fanexpoanaheim this weekend!!! Look how good these turned out!!! So honored to do something for one of my heroes, @markhamill!!! PS. This exclusive cover is for @dccomics ALL-IN issue 1, the first appearance of Absolute Batman. WINK WINK NUDGE NUDGE." – Mitch Gerads

"FAN EXPO is proud to present our last convention exclusive comic book cover featuring The Art of Mitch Gerads! Debuting at FAN EXPO Anaheim, June 26–28: "DC All In SPECIAL #1", featuring legendary actor and special guest MARK HAMILL as the Clown Prince of Crime. It's a celebration of one of Batman's greatest adversaries through the lens of one of the most beloved performers ever associated with the role! Don't miss out on this one and see you at the Official Fan Expo merch booth!" – Shop Fan Expo

And these are a little more affordable on eBay… handy while Shop Fan Expo is down right now…

DC All In Special #1 / Mark Hamill / Fan Expo Foil Exclusive / Mitch Gerads – $35

DC All In Special #1 / Mark Hamill / Fan Expo Exclusive / Mitch Gerads – $25

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