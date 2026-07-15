Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, mark hamill, newlitg
Mark Hamill's Absolute Joker In The Daily LITG, 15th July 2026
Mark Hamill's Absolute Joker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Mark Hamill's Absolute Joker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Mark Hamill's Absolute Joker and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Mark Hamill As The Joker On Absolute Batman's First Appearance
- KPop Demon Hunters Jinu and Rumi Join Jazwares Squishmallows Line
- KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi & Jinu Figure 2-Pack Announced
- Superboy Prime Vs Conner Kent in Action Comics #1100 (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Focus On Legion Of Super-Heroes At San Diego Comic-Con 2026?
- Deniz Camp Revisits Ultimates #4 And Robert Downey Jr As Doctor Doom
- Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Preview: Is Ravage Precedent For Ravage 2099?
- Exclusive KPop Demon Hunters Derpy Tiger Plush Coming to SDCC 2026
- Spaceballs: The New One Teaser Poster & Synopsis Revealed
- Return to 1989 with McFarlane Toys' New Batman Page Punchers Figure
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Image Comics Exclusives, Merch & Signings At San Diego Comic-Con 2026
- Bleeding Cool's Bigger San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List Third Draft
- Bad Idea At SDCC: Everyone Gets Free Comic Signed By John Wick Creator
- Dynamite's Retailer Exclusive Variant T&Cs Less Stringent Than DC
- Do A Powerbomb Explodes In The Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week
- KPop Demon Hunters Rumi And Jinu In The Daily LITG, 14th July 2026
LITG one year ago, Kevin Maguire and Justice League 3000
- Kevin Maguire Posts His Justice League 3000 Art Before He Was Fired
- First Look At Laura Kinney: Sabretooth (Age Of Revelation Spoilers)
- Marvel Reveals Full Details On Five X-Men: Age Of Revelation Series
- DC Plans 100th Anniversary In 2035, Lose Rights To Batman And Superman
- Even More X-Men: Age Of Revelation Character Spoilers On Bleeding Cool
- That Mark Millar Scene From The New Superman Movie (SPOILERS)
- Absolute Batman #10 Preview: Bane's True Form Unmasked
- A New Look For Absolute Killer Croc (Absolute Batman #10 Spoilers)
- Spoilers For This Week's X-Men: Age Of Revelation #0 And What It Means
- Now Mad Cave Studios Makes Staff Layoffs
- Avatar Press Joins Anti-Diamond Liquidation Publisher Coalition
- Image Supports Diamond Moving Liquidation Date To SDCC Thursday/Friday
- Diamond Comics Was Already Looking For A New Owner Back In 2023
- Krypto Brings Dogs To DC Comics' San Diego Comic-Con Booth
- Miranda Brothers' Arcadia From Ignition Press At San Diego Comic-Con
- PrintWatch: Marvel Swimsuit, Fantastic Four, VR Troopers 2nd Printings
- DC Comics' Hundredth Anniversary in The Daily LITG, 14th July, 2025
LITG two years ago, Absolute Green Lantern And Absolute Martian Manhunter
- Absolute Green Lantern And Absolute Martian Manhunter
- So Where Did The Absolute Batman Chest Logo Come From?
- Marvel Launch a New Iron Man #1 by Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta
- Why Marvel Won't Be Publishing Comics With Cable In, Any Time Soon
- M. Night Shyamalan Addresses Concerns About Trap's Trailer Reveal
- The Bear: How Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Sold Me on FX on Hulu Series
- Mondo Debuts Cherry Blossom Variants of Godzilla & MOTU for SDCC
- Charmed Co-Star Alyssa Milano on "Talented Actress" Shannen Doherty
- Ross Richie, Paul Levitz, Filip Sablik & Stephen Christy Talk Boom
- The Last of Us Co-Creator Neil Druckmann Offers Big Season 2 Update
- Don Heck's Debut in the Notorious War Fury, Up for Auction
- Aspen to Launch Michael Turner's Ekos Universe at San Diego Comic-Con
- Marvel Cuts Cable in The Daily LITG, the 14th of July 2024
LITG three years ago, Superman back in the shower
- Superman's Shower Scene in The Daily LITG, 12th of July 2023
- A Massive Final Party List For SDCC San Diego Comic-Con 2023
- Iman Vellani To Write Ms Marvel: The New Mutant From Marvel Comics
- Stan Lee Comics Launch 12 New Comics Based On His Unseen Creations
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Deluxe Figure Set Revealed by Hasbro
- Pulp, Vintage Comic, Art Collector's Summit in Dallas, Nov. 4-5 2023
- Zodiac and the Tim Holt #30 Death Wheel Connection, up for Auction
- Marvel San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Booth, Signings, Panels, Merch, Stuff
- Marvel To Bring Back A Brand New Punisher At San Diego Comic-Con
- Transformers/Hasbro Comics Editor Bixie Mathieu, Leaves Skybound
- Put The Faust Omnibus Next To Watchmen & Dark Knight On Your Shelf
- The Early L.B. Cole Horror of Suspense Comics, Up for Auction
- What If Jim Lee & Todd McFarlane Drew Disney Characters?
- Watch Rafael Albuquerque Draw The Cover To Duck & Cover on TikTok
- Robert Kirkman Adds Universal Monsters To Skybound Licenced Line
- The Interstellar Horror of Tomb of Terror #16, up for Auction
- A New Horror From The Creator Of 30 Days Of Night- Satan's Swarm
- Printwatch: Sirens, Spider-Boy, Star Wars, Street Fighter & Ms Marvel
- Paul Gattuso's Iconic Rocket Girl Cover on Punch Comics 20, at Auction
- Boom's First Launch-Ashcan for Ram V & Felipe Andrade's Rare Flavors
- Tim Pilcher, Now Executive Editor for Insight Editions
- Back in The Shower for Superman in The Daily LITG, 14th July 2023
The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition
- Terrors of the Jungle #17
- Startling Terror Tales #10
- Shocking Mystery Cases #50
- Suspense Comics #7
- Suspense Comics #4
LITG four years ago, Munsters Trailer released
- The Munsters Trailer Released, Film Out In September…Somewhere
- Mary Jane Watson, Controlled By Moira Mactaggert (X-Spoilers)
- Eaglemoss/Hero Collector Reportedly Goes Into Administration
- The Sandman Would Be "Same Show" at Netflix or HBO Max: Neil Gaiman
- The Mandalorian Receives Exclusive Vintage Collection Set from Hasbro
- Skybound VP Shawn Kirkham's Own Walking Dead Collections Stolen In LA
- The Marvel Universe Gets 1000% Bigger In Fantastic Four #45 (Spoilers)
- That X-Men Cameo In Thor: Love And Thunder (Spoiler)
- Alan Moore & Jacen Burrows' Neonomicon & Providence Are Back In Print
- Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 Images: No Turning Back Now
- Kings of Nowhere Volume 2 Coming to Comic Shops Next March
- Alan Moore & Jacen Burrows' Neonomicon & Providence Are Back In Print
- Marvel Comics Gives Werewolf By Night A Moon Knight Annual
- Zenescope's Joe Brusha Talks Man Goat & the Bunnyman and Cthulhu
- Secret Origin of Matt Baker's Cinderella Love #25 Cover, at Auction
- Moira MacTaggert Is The Worst Mother In the World (X-Spoilers)
- Penguin Audio & 2000 AD Adapt Nemesis, Rogue Trooper & Dredd Origins
- Next Week's Marvel & IDW From Penguin Random House Will Be Delayed
- Bling!, Purge, Siryn & Monet Also Lose The X-Men Vote
- Fangoria's Where Wolf Webcomic Is Out Already Optioned For Film/TV
- Yasmin Finney Wants Boris To Watch Dr Who- Daily LITG July 13th 2022
The Walking Dead: Origins in LITG five years ago
- The Walking Dead: Origins Tells Daryl, Carol, Maggie & Negan's Tales
- Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update
- Transformers Shattered Glass Jetfire Chooses His Path With Hasbro
- Andrea's Return To The Walking Dead? (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who: John Barrowman Finds Another TARDIS Door Closed to Him?
- The Munsters: Rob Zombie Shares Look At Some Costume Designs
- One More Day, One More Time, In Sinister War #1 (Spoilers)
- Here Are All of the Funko FunKon Exclusive Day 1 Pop Reveals
- Ralph Macchio and Ramón Bachs Create Eternals Forever For October
- Donny Cates Is Drawing A King Spawn #1 Cover For Todd McFarlane?
- Immortal Hulk by Al Ewing and Joe Bennett To End in October With #50
- DC Comics to Launch Soul Plumber Horror Comic in October
- Own a Charlie Adlard "The Walking Dead" Original Today
- Ryan North & Guillermo Sanna Create a Darkhold Body-Horror Iron Man
- Wood, Gaines & Feldstein's Historic Shock SuspenStories #6 at Auction
- Way Of X #4 – And What The Mars Terraformers Forgot (Spoilers)
- "The Batman" Screenplay Writer Mattson Tomlin Gets Own Batman Comic
- One More Day, One More Time, In Sinister War #1 (Spoilers)
- Magic Order 2 by Mark Millar and Stuart Immonen Has A Brexit Tinge
- Stray Dogs Gets Reprints Of Over 160,000 From Image Comics
- Pete Wisdom Dives Into Captain Britain Canon For Excalibur #22
- Comic Creator Credits For Final Episode Of Loki Reveal All (Spoilers)
- John Barrowman Is Bigger On The Inside- The Daily LITG 14th July 2021
LITG six years ago, Jared Padalecki Mischief
- Supernatural: Richard Speight, Jr. Engages in Jared Padalecki Mischief
- Marvel Legends Sentinel Hits 9000: Female Sentinel Prime Unlocked
- Transformers and Top Gun Crossover for Maverick Autobot from Hasbro
- Image Comics Removes Oral History Of The Warren Ellis Forum
- Zubat Spotlight Hour Offers A Chance At Shiny Zubat In Pokémon GO
- Transforming The Batman Who Laughs in Death Metal #2 (Spoilers)
- Tom Taylor and Iban Coello's New Event Comic For Marvel (Spoilers)
- SoManyOfUs.com Gathers Warren Ellis Accounts – Including Hypnotism
- Lucifer Showrunner Responds to Those Tom Ellis/Ian Somerhalder Rumors
- Oops – Risque Cover Of Bettie Page #1 Ships Without Black Bag
LITG seven years ago, Cosplay Shaming
- CBR, and a Little Weekend Cosplay Shaming
- IDW Pulls Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #95 From SDCC to Avoid Stampedes as eBay Sales go Mental
- "American Horror Story: 1984" – Cast's Totally Radical Reaction [VIDEO]
- Five McDonalds Menu Items The Comics Media Doesn't Want You to Know About
- Ed Boon Shows Off Nightwolf Properly In First "Mortal Kombat 11" Reveal
- Speculator Corner: There's Something About Captain Marvel #8…
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Tom King, writer on Batman, Mister Miracle, Vision, Heroes In Crisis.
- Mike McMahon, first artist on Judge Dredd, co-creator of ABC Warriors.
- Christopher Golden, writer on Hellboy.
- Brian Joines, writer of Krampus and Secret Identities.
- Josh Hughes, creator of Atomic Terrier
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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