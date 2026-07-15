Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, mark hamill, newlitg

Mark Hamill's Absolute Joker In The Daily LITG, 15th July 2026

Mark Hamill's Absolute Joker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Mark Hamill's Absolute Joker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Mark Hamill's Absolute Joker and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Kevin Maguire and Justice League 3000

LITG two years ago, Absolute Green Lantern And Absolute Martian Manhunter

LITG three years ago, Superman back in the shower

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

LITG four years ago, Munsters Trailer released

The Walking Dead: Origins in LITG five years ago

LITG six years ago, Jared Padalecki Mischief

LITG seven years ago, Cosplay Shaming

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Tom King, writer on Batman, Mister Miracle, Vision, Heroes In Crisis.

writer on Batman, Mister Miracle, Vision, Heroes In Crisis. Mike McMahon, first artist on Judge Dredd, co-creator of ABC Warriors.

first artist on Judge Dredd, co-creator of ABC Warriors. Christopher Golden, writer on Hellboy.

writer on Hellboy. Brian Joines , writer of Krampus and Secret Identities.

, writer of Krampus and Secret Identities. Josh Hughes, creator of Atomic Terrier

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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