Posted in: Comics | Tagged: , , ,

Mark Hamill's Absolute Joker In The Daily LITG, 15th July 2026

Mark Hamill's Absolute Joker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Published
by
|
Comments

Mark Hamill's Absolute Joker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Mark Hamill's Absolute Joker and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Mark Hamill As The Joker On Absolute Batman's First Appearance
  2. KPop Demon Hunters Jinu and Rumi Join Jazwares Squishmallows Line
  3. KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi &#038; Jinu Figure 2-Pack Announced
  4. Superboy Prime Vs Conner Kent in Action Comics #1100 (Spoilers)
  5. DC Comics Focus On Legion Of Super-Heroes At San Diego Comic-Con 2026?
  6. Deniz Camp Revisits Ultimates #4 And Robert Downey Jr As Doctor Doom
  7. Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Preview: Is Ravage Precedent For Ravage 2099?
  8. Exclusive KPop Demon Hunters Derpy Tiger Plush Coming to SDCC 2026
  9. Spaceballs: The New One Teaser Poster &#038; Synopsis Revealed
  10. Return to 1989 with McFarlane Toys' New Batman Page Punchers Figure

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Kevin Maguire and Justice League 3000

Kevin Maguire Posts His Justice League 3000 Art Before He Was Fired
Justice League 3000 by JM DeMatteis, Keith Giffen and Kevin Maguire
  1. Kevin Maguire Posts His Justice League 3000 Art Before He Was Fired
  2. First Look At Laura Kinney: Sabretooth (Age Of Revelation Spoilers)
  3. Marvel Reveals Full Details On Five X-Men: Age Of Revelation Series
  4. DC Plans 100th Anniversary In 2035, Lose Rights To Batman And Superman
  5. Even More X-Men: Age Of Revelation Character Spoilers On Bleeding Cool
  6. That Mark Millar Scene From The New Superman Movie (SPOILERS)
  7. Absolute Batman #10 Preview: Bane's True Form Unmasked
  8. A New Look For Absolute Killer Croc (Absolute Batman #10 Spoilers)
  9. Spoilers For This Week's X-Men: Age Of Revelation #0 And What It Means
  10. Now Mad Cave Studios Makes Staff Layoffs
  11. Avatar Press Joins Anti-Diamond Liquidation Publisher Coalition
  12. Image Supports Diamond Moving Liquidation Date To SDCC Thursday/Friday
  13. Diamond Comics Was Already Looking For A New Owner Back In 2023
  14. Krypto Brings Dogs To DC Comics' San Diego Comic-Con Booth
  15. Miranda Brothers' Arcadia From Ignition Press At San Diego Comic-Con
  16. PrintWatch: Marvel Swimsuit, Fantastic Four, VR Troopers 2nd Printings
  17. DC Comics' Hundredth Anniversary in The Daily LITG, 14th July, 2025

LITG two years ago, Absolute Green Lantern And Absolute Martian Manhunter

Absolute Green Lantern And Absolute Martian Manhunter
Absolute Universe
  1. Absolute Green Lantern And Absolute Martian Manhunter
  2. So Where Did The Absolute Batman Chest Logo Come From?
  3. Marvel Launch a New Iron Man #1 by Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta
  4. Why Marvel Won't Be Publishing Comics With Cable In, Any Time Soon
  5. M. Night Shyamalan Addresses Concerns About Trap's Trailer Reveal
  6. The Bear: How Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Sold Me on FX on Hulu Series
  7. Mondo Debuts Cherry Blossom Variants of Godzilla & MOTU for SDCC
  8. Charmed Co-Star Alyssa Milano on "Talented Actress" Shannen Doherty
  9. Ross Richie, Paul Levitz, Filip Sablik & Stephen Christy Talk Boom
  10. The Last of Us Co-Creator Neil Druckmann Offers Big Season 2 Update
  11. Don Heck's Debut in the Notorious War Fury, Up for Auction
  12. Aspen to Launch Michael Turner's Ekos Universe at San Diego Comic-Con
  13. Marvel Cuts Cable in The Daily LITG, the 14th of July 2024

LITG three years ago, Superman back in the shower

Superman shower scene from Superman Lost
Superman shower scene from Superman Lost
  1. Superman's Shower Scene in The Daily LITG, 12th of July 2023
  2. A Massive Final Party List For SDCC San Diego Comic-Con 2023
  3. Iman Vellani To Write Ms Marvel: The New Mutant From Marvel Comics
  4. Stan Lee Comics Launch 12 New Comics Based On His Unseen Creations
  5. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Deluxe Figure Set Revealed by Hasbro
  6. Pulp, Vintage Comic, Art Collector's Summit in Dallas, Nov. 4-5 2023
  7. Zodiac and the Tim Holt #30 Death Wheel Connection, up for Auction
  8. Marvel San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Booth, Signings, Panels, Merch, Stuff
  9. Marvel To Bring Back A Brand New Punisher At San Diego Comic-Con
  10. Transformers/Hasbro Comics Editor Bixie Mathieu, Leaves Skybound
  11. Put The Faust Omnibus Next To Watchmen & Dark Knight On Your Shelf
  12. The Early L.B. Cole Horror of Suspense Comics, Up for Auction
  13. What If Jim Lee & Todd McFarlane Drew Disney Characters?
  14. Watch Rafael Albuquerque Draw The Cover To Duck & Cover on TikTok
  15. Robert Kirkman Adds Universal Monsters To Skybound Licenced Line
  16. The Interstellar Horror of Tomb of Terror #16, up for Auction
  17. A New Horror From The Creator Of 30 Days Of Night- Satan's Swarm
  18. Printwatch: Sirens, Spider-Boy, Star Wars, Street Fighter & Ms Marvel
  19. Paul Gattuso's Iconic Rocket Girl Cover on Punch Comics 20, at Auction
  20. Boom's First Launch-Ashcan for Ram V & Felipe Andrade's Rare Flavors
  21. Tim Pilcher, Now Executive Editor for Insight Editions
  22. Back in The Shower for Superman in The Daily LITG, 14th July 2023

 

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

  1. Terrors of the Jungle #17
  2. Startling Terror Tales #10
  3. Shocking Mystery Cases #50
  4. Suspense Comics #7
  5. Suspense Comics #4

LITG four years ago, Munsters Trailer released

Link to play video.
Screencap
  1. The Munsters Trailer Released, Film Out In September…Somewhere
  2. Mary Jane Watson, Controlled By Moira Mactaggert (X-Spoilers)
  3. Eaglemoss/Hero Collector Reportedly Goes Into Administration
  4. The Sandman Would Be "Same Show" at Netflix or HBO Max: Neil Gaiman
  5. The Mandalorian Receives Exclusive Vintage Collection Set from Hasbro
  6. Skybound VP Shawn Kirkham's Own Walking Dead Collections Stolen In LA
  7. The Marvel Universe Gets 1000% Bigger In Fantastic Four #45 (Spoilers)
  8. That X-Men Cameo In Thor: Love And Thunder (Spoiler)
  9. Alan Moore & Jacen Burrows' Neonomicon & Providence Are Back In Print
  10. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 Images: No Turning Back Now
  11. Kings of Nowhere Volume 2 Coming to Comic Shops Next March
  12. Alan Moore & Jacen Burrows' Neonomicon & Providence Are Back In Print
  13. Marvel Comics Gives Werewolf By Night A Moon Knight Annual
  14. Zenescope's Joe Brusha Talks Man Goat & the Bunnyman and Cthulhu
  15. Secret Origin of Matt Baker's Cinderella Love #25 Cover, at Auction
  16. Moira MacTaggert Is The Worst Mother In the World (X-Spoilers)
  17. Penguin Audio & 2000 AD Adapt Nemesis, Rogue Trooper & Dredd Origins
  18. Next Week's Marvel & IDW From Penguin Random House Will Be Delayed
  19. Bling!, Purge, Siryn & Monet Also Lose The X-Men Vote
  20. Fangoria's Where Wolf Webcomic Is Out Already Optioned For Film/TV
  21. Yasmin Finney Wants Boris To Watch Dr Who- Daily LITG July 13th 2022

The Walking Dead: Origins in LITG five years ago

the walking dead
LITG PR shot
  1. The Walking Dead: Origins Tells Daryl, Carol, Maggie & Negan's Tales
  2. Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update
  3. Transformers Shattered Glass Jetfire Chooses His Path With Hasbro
  4. Andrea's Return To The Walking Dead? (Spoilers)
  5. Doctor Who: John Barrowman Finds Another TARDIS Door Closed to Him?
  6. The Munsters: Rob Zombie Shares Look At Some Costume Designs
  7. One More Day, One More Time, In Sinister War #1 (Spoilers)
  8. Here Are All of the Funko FunKon Exclusive Day 1 Pop Reveals
  9. Ralph Macchio and Ramón Bachs Create Eternals Forever For October
  10. Donny Cates Is Drawing A King Spawn #1 Cover For Todd McFarlane?
  11. Immortal Hulk by Al Ewing and Joe Bennett To End in October With #50
  12. DC Comics to Launch Soul Plumber Horror Comic in October
  13. Own a Charlie Adlard "The Walking Dead" Original Today
  14. Ryan North & Guillermo Sanna Create a Darkhold Body-Horror Iron Man
  15. Wood, Gaines & Feldstein's Historic Shock SuspenStories #6 at Auction
  16. Way Of X #4 – And What The Mars Terraformers Forgot (Spoilers)
  17. "The Batman" Screenplay Writer Mattson Tomlin Gets Own Batman Comic
  18. One More Day, One More Time, In Sinister War #1 (Spoilers)
  19. Magic Order 2 by Mark Millar and Stuart Immonen Has A Brexit Tinge
  20. Stray Dogs Gets Reprints Of Over 160,000 From Image Comics
  21. Pete Wisdom Dives Into Captain Britain Canon For Excalibur #22
  22. Comic Creator Credits For Final Episode Of Loki Reveal All (Spoilers)
  23. John Barrowman Is Bigger On The Inside- The Daily LITG 14th July 2021

LITG six years ago, Jared Padalecki Mischief

  1. Supernatural: Richard Speight, Jr. Engages in Jared Padalecki Mischief
  2. Marvel Legends Sentinel Hits 9000: Female Sentinel Prime Unlocked
  3. Transformers and Top Gun Crossover for Maverick Autobot from Hasbro
  4. Image Comics Removes Oral History Of The Warren Ellis Forum
  5. Zubat Spotlight Hour Offers A Chance At Shiny Zubat In Pokémon GO
  6. Transforming The Batman Who Laughs in Death Metal #2 (Spoilers)
  7. Tom Taylor and Iban Coello's New Event Comic For Marvel (Spoilers)
  8. SoManyOfUs.com Gathers Warren Ellis Accounts – Including Hypnotism
  9. Lucifer Showrunner Responds to Those Tom Ellis/Ian Somerhalder Rumors
  10. Oops – Risque Cover Of Bettie Page #1 Ships Without Black Bag

LITG seven years ago, Cosplay Shaming

  1. CBR, and a Little Weekend Cosplay Shaming
  2. IDW Pulls Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #95 From SDCC to Avoid Stampedes as eBay Sales go Mental
  3. "American Horror Story: 1984" – Cast's Totally Radical Reaction [VIDEO]
  4. Five McDonalds Menu Items The Comics Media Doesn't Want You to Know About
  5. Ed Boon Shows Off Nightwolf Properly In First "Mortal Kombat 11" Reveal
  6. Speculator Corner: There's Something About Captain Marvel #8…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Tom King, writer on Batman, Mister Miracle, Vision, Heroes In Crisis.
  • Mike McMahon, first artist on Judge Dredd, co-creator of ABC Warriors.
  • Christopher Golden, writer on Hellboy.
  • Brian Joines, writer of Krampus and Secret Identities.
  • Josh Hughes, creator of Atomic Terrier

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.