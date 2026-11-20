Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: Mark London, Mike Irwin

Mark Irwin, President of Mad Cave Studios responds to Bleeding Cool article about layoffs and cancellations. We present his response in full

Sometimes publication does wonders. I just ran a long article regarding the current layoffs and title cancellation at Mad Cave Studios, as well as a lament that I hadn't been able to get comment, clarification or context from Mad Cave Studios themselves, or indeed any response at all. On publication, that suddenly changed. Mark Irwin, President of Mad Cave Studios, sent me the following message, which I present in full, unedited, below:

"Over the past several months, Mad Cave Studios has been making a number of difficult decisions as we evaluate our business, reassess our priorities, and position the company for its next chapter. As some of you may have heard, these decisions have included organizational restructuring, staff reductions, changes to our publishing plans, and other internal measures intended to reduce costs and create a more sustainable business moving forward.

None of these decisions have been easy. Behind every change are good people, good relationships, creative partnerships, and unique projects that matter deeply to us. We recognize the disappointment, uncertainty, and concern these changes have caused, particularly for the talented individuals who have been directly affected. We are grateful for their contributions and for the work they've done to help make Mad Cave what it is today. We also recognize that, as a company, we have growing pains. Our industry continues to evolve, and so must we. Building and sustaining an independent publishing company requires difficult choices, thoughtful adjustments, and an ongoing commitment to making sure our ambitions are supported by a healthy and responsible business. These recent steps are part of that process.

What hasn't changed is our belief in Mad Cave's mission, our commitment to our team, creators, retailers, readers, and publishing partners, and our enthusiasm for the stories we have yet to tell. We remain deeply passionate about creating exceptional comics, graphic novels, and original stories across our publishing lines. We believe there is tremendous opportunity ahead for Mad Cave, and we intend to continue investing our energy, creativity, and resources into building a publishing company that can thrive for years to come.

We know that confidence isn't earned through words alone. It's earned through the books we publish, the relationships we build, and the consistency with which we show up for this industry. That's where our focus remains. Change is never easy, but it can be an important part of building something stronger. We appreciate the patience, understanding, and continued support of everyone who has been part of the Mad Cave journey. We have a lot of great stories ahead of us, and we're looking forward to sharing them.

Thank you, Mark Irwin, President Mad Cave Studios"